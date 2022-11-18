ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Toll rates for Downtown, Midtown tunnels set to increase in January

By Natalie Anderson, The Virginian-Pilot
 4 days ago
The toll rates for the tunnel to Portsmouth and Suffolk are seen on Hampton Boulevard in Norfolk on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Kendall Warner/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

Toll rates for the Downtown and Midtown tunnels are slated for a slight increase at the start of the new year.

Starting Jan. 1, motorists in passenger vehicles with two axles will be charged $6.95 if paying by plate during peak hours, while the E-ZPass rate will be $2.77. Drivers in heavy vehicles with three or more axles will be charged $15.26 at peak hours without an E-ZPass and $11.08 with the pass.

The current rate for drivers without an E-ZPass during peak hours is $6.37 for passenger vehicles and $13.85 for heavy vehicles.

Peak hours are from 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., and 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Rates during non-peak hours will be $6.28 for passenger vehicles without a pass, and $10.46 for heavy vehicles without a pass. An E-ZPass reduces those rates to $2.10 for passenger vehicles and $6.28 for heavy vehicles during non-peak hours.

Pay by plate rates include a $4.18 processing fee. Non-peak rates apply on weekends and major holidays.

Toll revenue helps cover the ongoing costs of operating, maintaining and rehabilitating the tunnels and the MLK Expressway, in addition to the construction of the new Midtown tunnel going westbound.

Earlier this year, Elizabeth River Crossings, which operates the tunnels, and Virginia Department of Transportation expanded eligibility requirements for the toll relief program to Hampton Roads residents who earn less than $50,000 a year.

Natalie Anderson, 757-732-1133, natalie.anderson@virginiamedia.com

