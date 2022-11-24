When the parade comes to town you know it's a good time, and in 2022, the 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade in Philadelphia is a real Party for the Holidays!

The first Thanksgiving Day Parade in the nation is back on the Ben Franklin Parkway this year with the best balloons, floats, marching bands and performances yet.

Join Cecily Tynan, Rick Williams and the rest of the 6abc team live now for Philadelphia's favorite holiday tradition.

Get ready for the 2022 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!

Here's what you need to know:

When is the 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade in Philadelphia?

The parade will be held November 24, 2022.

Coverage begins at 8:30 a.m.

What is the AccuWeather forecast for Thanksgiving?

There will be a slight chill as you head out to the Parkway, but temperatures will warm quickly. Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast here

How can I watch the 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade?

Of course, you can watch the parade Thanksgiving morning on 6abc.

The parade will be streaming LIVE on Hulu!

You can also watch the parade on 6abc.com , the 6abc mobile app and the 6abc streaming TV app for Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Google TV.

What is the parade route for the Thanksgiving Day Parade in Philadelphia?

The parade will go through the heart of Center City and end at the Philadelphia Museum of Art!

Parade Route:

JFK Boulevard - 30th Street to 16th Street

20th St. from Market to Ben Franklin Parkway

16th St from JFL Blvd to Ben Franklin Parkway

Ben Franklin Parkway to Art Museum

What do I need to know about parking for the Thanksgiving Day Parade in Philadelphia?

Metered street parking is FREE on Thanksgiving Day. However, "no parking" rules will remain in effect, so please observe and obey NO PARKING ZONES.

Please consult philapark.org for a list of garages and parking lots around the parade route.

Will there be street closures in Philadelphia for the Thanksgiving Day Parade?

Street closures for the 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade are in effect until the conclusion of the parade:

- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Eakins Oval between Kelly Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive closed for street rehearsals.

- 6:30 p.m. - Eakins Oval closed for rehearsals and site build until conclusion of parade on Thursday, November 25.

- 8 p.m. - Outbound lanes of JFK Boulevard, from 20th Street to 30th Street Station, will be closed to vehicular traffic until conclusion of parade on Thursday, November 24.

- 12 a.m. - JFK Boulevard, from 30th Street to 16th Street, will be closed to vehicular traffic until conclusion of parade.

- 2 a.m. - 20th Street, from Ben Franklin Parkway to Race Street, will be closed to vehicular traffic until 11 a.m.

- 2 a.m. - Market Street, from 19th Street to 20th Street, will be closed to vehicular traffic until conclusion of parade.

- 5 a.m. - 20th Street from JFK Boulevard to Arch Street will be closed to vehicular traffic until conclusion of parade.

- 6 a.m. - 20th Street, from Market Street to Ben Franklin Parkway, will be closed to vehicular traffic until conclusion of parade.

- 6 a.m. - Market Street, from 19th Street to 22nd Street, will be closed to vehicular traffic until conclusion of parade.

- 7 a.m. - Kelly Drive, from Sedgley Drive to Eakins Oval, will be closed to vehicular traffic until conclusion of parade.

- 7:30 a.m. - Parade route closed to vehicular traffic.

Roads will be opened as they are serviced and cleaned. All event-related road closures will be lifted no later than 3 p.m. on Thursday, November 24.

Are there parking restrictions?

"Temporary No Parking" signs will be posted in connection with the closures listed below. Vehicles parked in the below locations during posted hours will be relocated. If you believe your car has been relocated, call the police district of the area where your car was parked.

- JFK Blvd. from 19th Street to 30th Street (both sides)

- 20th Street from Market Street to Ben Franklin Parkway (both sides)

- Arch street from 19th Street and 22nd Street (both sides)

- Race Street from 16th Street and 17th Street (both sides)

- 17th Street from Vine Street to Race Street (both sides)

- Vine Street from 15th Street to 17th Street (eastbound lanes)

- Market Street from 19th Street to 22nd Street (both sides)

What can I expect to see in the 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade?

The 2022 Thanksgiving Day Parade in Philadelphia will have dozens of special guest stars, floats, balloons, performances and more!

As always, the parade will feature the arrival of Santa Claus as he ushers in the holiday season in Philadelphia!

For a full list of participants, visit