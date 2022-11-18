Read full article on original website
This Huge Flea Market in Alabama is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAlabama State
4 Mexican Restaurants to Try on The Eastern ShoreAna KimberBaldwin County, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
An Alabama Woman Helps Catch Thieves at Dick's Sporting Goods That Recently Used Her Stolen Debit Card, Find Out HowZack LoveDaphne, AL
Baldwin County Boss Babes to host 2022 Holiday MarketAna KimberBaldwin County, AL
Local residents warned about a new voicemail scam
Modern technology can be both a blessing and a curse because conartists are always looking for new methods to enrich themselves by preying on others. Scammers become more sophisticated as time goes by so it's important to pay attention and not become a victim. WDBJ 7 is warning local residents to be on the lookout for a new voicemail scam that is causing problems for business owners as well as consumers. Thieves can steal your money by posing as representatives from a legitimate company and cost that establishment potential business and income.
Amazon warns about online scams: How to protect your money
Online shopping giant Amazon is warning customers about an increase in online and text message scams.
I work in Walmart – three items are most commonly stolen from self-checkout and the link between two is hilarious
A WALMART worker has shared three items that are commonly stolen from self-checkout - and the connection between two of them may make you laugh. A recent Quora thread had Walmart workers sharing the most commonly stolen items in their respective stores. Kellie Littrell, a Walmart employee, shared the top...
Don't Fall for the Target Parking Lot Scam — Stay Safe This Holiday Season
What do you get when you mix high inflation and a struggling job market? Desperate people looking for ways to make money. And it appears some are willing to go to great lengths to better themselves financially, but it isn't through an honest day’s work. Instead, many have resorted to scamming, and the Target parking lot scam is just one of many shoppers need to be aware of these days.
Police warning of new scam involving fake letter from Walmart, money orders
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Local police in the South Hills are warning residents of a new scam that's popped up involving letters and checks made to look like they're coming from Walmart.Whitehall Police say the scam consists of residents receiving a letter that looks like it's from Walmart, along with a check for $3,800.In that letter, the recipient is asked to complete a survey and purchase three money orders, each worth $1,000, and then send a text message to a phone number. Police say this is a scam and that if you receive a letter like this, you should throw it away.
4 Apps Security Experts Say You Should Delete ASAP–They’re Putting Your Data At Risk!
There comes a time in the life of many smart phone users when deleting apps becomes a necessary exercise in order to free up precious storage space and help your battery run faster and more efficiently. During those times, you’ll have to make the difficult choice of which apps to keep and which you’re barely using and could easily part with. But sometimes it’s also a good idea to consider getting rid of a few apps that could put your phone — and you — at a great security risk.
USPS Warns Not To Use Their Blue Mailboxes
The United States Postal Service has made mailing letters easy by placing their blue collection bins on thousands of streets and corners across America, allowing many customers to walk just a few blocks to send off their mail, rather than having to make a trip to the local post office. However, the USPS is now warning would-be mailers that the blue boxes might not be the best option.
New phone scam targeting people through different scheme with U.S. Marshals
Experts tell News 5 scammers are now using false authority, like the US Marshal, because it creates less suspicion and more pressure.
Is It Safe To Charge Your Phone Overnight? We Asked Tech Experts.
It’s the age-old question: how safe is it to charge your phone overnight? It’s obviously super convenient to be able to hook your phone up to a charger and leave it there for hours upon hours while you doze off — but should you? The answer may cause ...
USPS Suspends Service In Southern States
‘Absolutely terrified’: A growing scam could have real consequences for cell phone customers
SIM swapping is a growing scam where criminals take over your cell service without ever touching your phone. “I am absolutely terrified.” Emotionally drained after scammers stole thousands of dollars from her, Jenna doesn’t want to share her last name. “It’s such a violation, and I just feel...
I’m a consumer expert – Here’s the one way to tell if a text message is a scam
A CONSUMER expert has revealed the one way to tell if a text message is a scam. Fraudsters have been targeting mobile phone users with texts that, at first glance, appear to be from delivery companies or government institutions. Texts often ask you to pay missed delivery charges or tax...
Every Android phone owner must check settings – someone may be watching
APPS have access to all sorts on your phone but thankfully you can control most of it. Many of them will probably have a perfectly legitimate reason to request access to a certain part of your phone. For example, WhatsApp needs permission to access your contacts in order to find...
4 Dollar Store Items To Avoid Buying This Holiday Season
The end of the year is an expensive time. According to the National Retail Federation, consumers spent $886.7 billion on retail goods during November and December alone. With how daunting the holiday...
Banks are reminding customers to keep account secure as several see similar fraudulent charges
Arvest Bank is reminding you to keep your bank account secure after some on social media are speaking out about their debit accounts being hacked.
Millions of Android users should check phone and delete these apps – or it could cost you
HAVING too many apps could inadvertently cost you more. Think about it, loads of apps means more storage space needed and therefore buying a smartphone with a higher spec or even spending money on cloud storage. Thankfully, Android has some useful tools that allow you to go beyond simply sifting...
10 Things You Should Always Buy at Walmart
If you're of the opinion that name-brand products are superior when it comes to quality, that's not always the case. What you can count on is that name brands will often be more expensive than...
Millions of Facebook users must check account today for very costly mistake
IF you've had Facebook for a while then you've probably given loads of apps more info than you realise. Over the years, you've likely logged into apps and games with your Facebook account. You may have also connected your Facebook account to these apps, websites and games too. These apps...
Letter carrier charged after stealing over 100 checks worth $40,000
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A former mail carrier is facing charges after prosecutors say he stole more than 100 checks from people and businesses along his mail route in Elmhurst.Prosecutors claim 22-year-old Keevon Dockery drove his mail truck to a wooded area and left three boxes of mail in the woods, then came back to steal several letters. Investigators believe Dockery stole more than 100 checks in total - worth around $40,000. He's now held on a $100,000 bond, facing six counts of identity theft.
Tips for Detecting Scam Mobile Phone Numbers
False mobile phone numbers may add up in expenses. You understand the significance of keeping your database secure as a company owner. Many people are becoming aware of how their phone numbers may be used for marketing reasons and are taking steps to prevent this. Customers may get what they...
