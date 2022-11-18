ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Cheryl E Preston

Local residents warned about a new voicemail scam

Modern technology can be both a blessing and a curse because conartists are always looking for new methods to enrich themselves by preying on others. Scammers become more sophisticated as time goes by so it's important to pay attention and not become a victim. WDBJ 7 is warning local residents to be on the lookout for a new voicemail scam that is causing problems for business owners as well as consumers. Thieves can steal your money by posing as representatives from a legitimate company and cost that establishment potential business and income.
MarketRealist

Don't Fall for the Target Parking Lot Scam — Stay Safe This Holiday Season

What do you get when you mix high inflation and a struggling job market? Desperate people looking for ways to make money. And it appears some are willing to go to great lengths to better themselves financially, but it isn't through an honest day’s work. Instead, many have resorted to scamming, and the Target parking lot scam is just one of many shoppers need to be aware of these days.
CBS Pittsburgh

Police warning of new scam involving fake letter from Walmart, money orders

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Local police in the South Hills are warning residents of a new scam that's popped up involving letters and checks made to look like they're coming from Walmart.Whitehall Police say the scam consists of residents receiving a letter that looks like it's from Walmart, along with a check for $3,800.In that letter, the recipient is asked to complete a survey and purchase three money orders, each worth $1,000, and then send a text message to a phone number. Police say this is a scam and that if you receive a letter like this, you should throw it away. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
shefinds

4 Apps Security Experts Say You Should Delete ASAP–They’re Putting Your Data At Risk!

There comes a time in the life of many smart phone users when deleting apps becomes a necessary exercise in order to free up precious storage space and help your battery run faster and more efficiently. During those times, you’ll have to make the difficult choice of which apps to keep and which you’re barely using and could easily part with. But sometimes it’s also a good idea to consider getting rid of a few apps that could put your phone — and you — at a great security risk.
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

USPS Warns Not To Use Their Blue Mailboxes

The United States Postal Service has made mailing letters easy by placing their blue collection bins on thousands of streets and corners across America, allowing many customers to walk just a few blocks to send off their mail, rather than having to make a trip to the local post office. However, the USPS is now warning would-be mailers that the blue boxes might not be the best option.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

USPS Suspends Service In Southern States

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
CBS Chicago

Letter carrier charged after stealing over 100 checks worth $40,000

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A former mail carrier is facing charges after prosecutors say he stole more than 100 checks from people and businesses along his mail route in Elmhurst.Prosecutors claim 22-year-old Keevon Dockery drove his mail truck to a wooded area and left three boxes of mail in the woods, then came back to steal several letters.  Investigators believe Dockery stole more than 100 checks in total - worth around $40,000. He's now held on a $100,000 bond, facing six counts of identity theft.
ELMHURST, IL
businesspartnermagazine.com

Tips for Detecting Scam Mobile Phone Numbers

False mobile phone numbers may add up in expenses. You understand the significance of keeping your database secure as a company owner. Many people are becoming aware of how their phone numbers may be used for marketing reasons and are taking steps to prevent this. Customers may get what they...

