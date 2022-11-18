TUESDAY, Nov. 22, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D (25[OH]D) levels are associated with diabetes risk in African-Americans (AAs), according to two studies published online in Nutrition & Diabetes and BMJ Open Diabetes Research & Care. Joshua J. Joseph, M.D., from The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in...

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO