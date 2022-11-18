Read full article on original website
Oregon State Ranked 21st In CFP Rankings
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State is at No. 21 in the latest College Football Playoff Rankings, which were released on Tuesday. The Beavers, who are also ranked 22nd by the Associated Press and in the AFCA Coaches Poll, are 8-3 this season after defeating Arizona State, 31-7, last Saturday Tempe. That gave OSU its first eight-win season since the 2012 Beavers went 9-4.
Oregon State Snap Counts: Who Played The Most Against Arizona State?
An incredible resource that BeaversEdge.com has at its disposal is PFF's snap counts list, which shows every player who saw snaps for Oregon State on offense and defense and how much they played. Who played the most in the Beavers' 31-7 win over Arizona State? Read on to find out...
Oregon State Lands 2023 Athlete Jermod McCoy
PFF Grades & Top Performers vs ASU | 10 Takeaways From OSU's Win Over ASU | WATCH: OSU Talks Win Over ASU | Highlights + Social Media Reactions From OSU's Win Over ASU. It's been a good last few days for Oregon State, last week, they added 2023 defensive tackle Abraham Johnson to their 2023 recruiting class, then they dominated Arizona State 31-7 to earn their eighth win of the season. Now, they start the new week off right with another commitment, this time from Texas athlete Jermod McCoy.
Helmet stickers: Arizona's top performers against Washington State
It looked like the Wildcats had turned a corner and might be in position for a possible bowl game berth coming off an upset win over UCLA two weekends ago in the Rose Bowl. Well, against Washington State, Arizona saw its bowl game hopes go up in flames with the offense struggling to generate enough points to keep the momentum going. The Wildcats were never able to get things going and fell, 31-20, to record their seventh loss of the season.
WATCH: Oregon State HC Jonathan Smith Press Conference (Oregon Week)
Hear from Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith as he meets the media ahead of the matchup with the Oregon Ducks... Snap Counts vs ASU | OSU Lands 2023 ATH Jermod McCoy | PFF Grades & Top Performers vs ASU | 10 Takeaways From OSU's Win Over ASU | WATCH: OSU Talks Win Over ASU | Highlights + Social Media Reactions From OSU's Win Over ASU.
TAKEAWAYS: Crucial Mistakes Doom Utah Against Oregon
The University of Utah came into Eugene, Oregon looking to solidify their return to the Pac-12 Championship Game. Unfortunately, offensive struggles and costly mistakes crushed any chances of a win, as Utah fell to the Oregon Ducks 20-17. Here’s the takeaways from the game:. The offense had its worst...
Houston moves to No. 2 after defeating Oregon
EUGENE, ORG- The Cougars stand imposing to see another win after defeating the Oregon Ducks who surely didn’t make it an easy game. But the real winner of the game was freshman Terrance Arceneaux, who came into the game off the bench hot and ready in the first half. Arceneaux was knocking down plenty of threes and rallied up a quick eight points as soon as he came into the game. Arceneaux looked pretty impressive for a player who just began playing college basketball a few weeks ago.
