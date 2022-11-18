It looked like the Wildcats had turned a corner and might be in position for a possible bowl game berth coming off an upset win over UCLA two weekends ago in the Rose Bowl. Well, against Washington State, Arizona saw its bowl game hopes go up in flames with the offense struggling to generate enough points to keep the momentum going. The Wildcats were never able to get things going and fell, 31-20, to record their seventh loss of the season.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO