VESSEL SPOTTED CARRYING HAITIANS IN KEY LARGO RUNS AGROUND OFF ISLAMORADA
An overloaded vessel initially sighted in Key Largo carrying a large number of Haitian migrants on rough waters ran aground at the sandbar south of Whale Harbor in Islamorada around 6:45 p.m. on Nov. 21. Many people were found in the water as multiple agencies are on scene, according to the U.S. Coast Guard and Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Sale of $13.3 million development site in Uptown Miami’s Little River
Gridline Properties and DWNTWN Realty Advisors recently closed on another significant transaction within the Little River neighborhood of Miami. The sale included 2.2 acres on NE Second Ave. in the northern section of Little River. The property, located at 8038 NE Second Ave., Miami, FL 33138, closed on Oct. 27 for $13.3 million.
State of the market: It’s taking almost twice as long for homes to sell in South Florida
Homes are staying on the market longer than they were a year ago, another sign that the market is normalizing. Not only are homes taking longer to sell, but sales overall have declined at least 20% when compared to a year ago, as buyers grapple with rising interest rates and sellers slowly come to grips with the reality of the end of the pandemic housing boom. “Buyers have come to realize that ...
Officials At South Florida Airports: Arrive 3 Hours Early This Week
Palm Beach International Airport remind says to expect longer wait times at security checkpoints, especially for early morning flights.
Unprecedented rain soaking South Florida, but when will it stop?
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Record-breaking rain has brought flooding to South Florida this Sunday, stacking up over three inches of rain in some places. The previous record for Miami of 1.29 inches from 1992 has nearly been tripled, and the rain is still coming down. Extra high moisture from...
THE HOLIDAY RUNDOWN AROUND MARATHON
With Thanksgiving already upon us (how is that possible?), Marathon is rolling full-tilt into the 2022 holiday season. Ever have trouble keeping track of it all? We’ve got you covered. Tear this page out, stick it on your fridge, and enjoy the best events of the most wonderful time of year in the Middle Keys.
Large Haitian migrant landing reported in Upper Florida Keys
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Local, state, and federal law enforcement responded to a “mass migration incident” that occurred near Whale Harbor in Islamorada Monday evening. According to officials in Monroe County, the Haitian migration incident took place around 6:45 p.m. near Mile Marker 84. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to support U.S. Border Patrol, […]
Local experts warn of health risks ahead of Thanksgiving holiday
MIAMI – Respiratory illnesses like the flu, RSV and COVID are spiking across the United States ahead of this week’s Thanksgiving holiday. And while the numbers are not as high in South Florida, doctors still say there’s been an increase. “Thankfully we haven’t seen as much of...
Cruise Ship With a Roller Coaster Arrives in Miami
Carnival Celebration, Carnival Cruise Line’s newest ship, arrived in Miami for the first time this morning where the vessel will be christened before sailing cruises to the Caribbean. Carnival Celebration is the second cruise ship in Carnival Cruise Line’s Excel class. The ship has many of the same features...
Residential home sales plummet in Florida
For the third month in a row, residential home sales in Florida have taken a nosedive. According to the Miami Association of Realtors, residential closings in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach fell 30 percent in October with only 6,212 closings occurring. The news follows a 20 percent drop in August and a 25 percent drop in September. Moreover, the overall amount of money that changed hands in October fell 20 percent compare to last year, going from $5 billion to $4 billion, the association reveals.
$85 million Sunny Isles beach condo could set sales record
Estates at Acqualina, a two-tower ultra-luxury community perfectly located on a 5.6-acre site with 502 linear feet of private beach, is home to a seven-bedrooms, 9.5 bathrooms unit which could break the sales price for a Miami condo - if it closes anywhere near the asking price. The unit, dubbed...
ISLAMORADA DISTILLERY DEVELOPMENT UP FOR DISCUSSION NEXT MONTH
A new Islamorada council seated Dec. 6 will consider whether development of a distillery moves forward at the former BB&T Bank building on Plantation Key. Specifically, council members will consider approval of a major conditional use to redevelop the building’s first floor into a distillery, restaurant and brewpub with outdoor seating area. Seven deed restricted residential housing units are located on the second floor. The applicant is CBT Construction and owner Chris Trentine.
No NW 17th Avenue bridge until 2023?
The historic NW 17th Avenue bridge rehabilitation will start right after the 2022 hurricane season ends. The Miami-Dade County Department of Transportation and Public Works has extended the closure of NW 17th Avenue Bridge known as a Bascule Bridge for critical repairs. Miami-Dade County bridge maintenance staff identified various deficiencies...
South Florida restaurant serves one of the top Thanksgiving dinners in the country
Fine dining establishment Toro Toro in Miami is offering a Thanksgiving menu for the holiday – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Toro Toro. Thanksgiving is a time to take a break from work and enjoy time spent with friends and family, however, preparing Thanksgiving dinner can be stressful in itself! If you want to take it easy and give yourself some R&R this year, plenty of delicious restaurants serve holiday meals for families to indulge in.
South Florida Roundup Transit Breakdown From Miami-Dade To West Palm Beach
Downtown Miami will soon have access to a Tri-Rail station that will allow people to travel from Riviera Beach in Palm Beach County back to downtown with no transfers. That has been made possible by an agreement between Brightline and Florida East Coast Railway with the South Florida Regional Transportation Authority to begin training and testing to bring Tri-Rail services to MiamiCentral Station.
Florida man allegedly stole boat to return to Cuba, said ‘he disliked living in the U.S.’
A Miami man was arrested earlier this month after deputies said he stole a $60,000 commercial fishing boat from a Marathon resident.
The 7 Absolute BEST Breakfast Spots in Miami, Florida – (With Photos)
Miami is a city that never sleeps, and as a tourist, you are probably up for anything. It is a place that offers a variety of different cuisines and cultures. It is also the perfect place to try different types of food. Many restaurants in Miami offer breakfast. But it’s...
Former Miami city manager testifies that the city was 'targeting' certain Little Havana businesses
In an explosive newly released court document, a former City of Miami manager testified under oath that he witnessed first-hand that City of Miami commissioner Joe Carollo was “targeting” code enforcement against certain businesses in Little Havana in order to shut them down. The new transcript was released...
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in Florida
Bakeries are an essential part of communities across America. Many families that immigrated to the United States back in the 1800s and early 1900s, like those from Italy, Holland, and Germany, found their way into the American Dream by opening these small independent bakeries.
1 killed, 3 injured after 3-car wreck in West Miami-Dade
WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An overnight wreck involving three vehicles in West Miami-Dade left one person dead and three others injured, fire rescue officials said. Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Southwest Eighth Street and 92nd Avenue, just before 12:10 a.m., Sunday.
