Spotlight on Bowater Credit UnionThe Charleston ChatterCalhoun, TN
Upcoming Events, Follow-Ups, & "No Meeting" NovemberThe Charleston ChatterCharleston, TN
There's a cabin in this picture - welcome to Tennessee's Mirror Cabins - first of their kind in the USAEllen EastwoodChattanooga, TN
In 1989, A Couple On A Date Witnessed An AbductionStill UnsolvedChattanooga, TN
10 Things to Do in Chattanooga This November to Improve Your Mental HealthScott Ninneman @ Speaking BipolarChattanooga, TN
chattanoogapulse.com
EPB And The Homeless Coalition Ask For Help To End Homelessness In Chattanooga
EPB has partnered with the Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition, to launch Connect For Good an effort to raise awareness about ways to help people get back into permanent housing. “People experiencing homelessness look like you and me, our children and our family members,” said Mike Smith, Executive Director, Chattanooga Regional...
WDEF
Chattanooga Native to Perform at Opry on Sunday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga native and country music singer Conner Smith has a big show at the Opry this weekend. He’s joining other up and coming artists at the historic venue Sunday night to represent the Opry’s NextStage Class of 2022. Smith still calls himself a...
WDEF
Attorney Robin Flores speaks on Budgetel Inn eviction
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Local attorneys are now ready to defend evacuated residents of East Ridge’s Budgetel Inn. Tenants were recently evicted following a nuisance abatement claim from Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp, and Attorney at Law Robin Flores says he is set to defend one decorated former tenant in court.
chattanoogapulse.com
Tech Goes Home Offers Winter Computer Basics Skills Course, Opens Applications
Anyone in need of an affordable device and skills training in Hamilton County can apply for Tech Goes Home’s next Computer Basics course, with the next class beginning Nov. 30. Participants receive 15 total hours of digital skills training from the free course, as well as opportunities for other...
WBBJ
Third case of HPAI found in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A third case of highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected in Tennessee. According to a news release, the newest case of HPAI, which is a highly transmissible disease known to be deadly for domesticated fowl, was found at a commercial chicken facility in Bledsoe County in East Tennessee.
cityscopemag.com
Holiday Events in Chattanooga
Each year, many of Chattanooga’s venues and attractions celebrate the festive season in a magical way. Twinkling lights abound, and merry sounds of bells and carols ring throughout the mountains as locals celebrate the most wonderful time of the year. Gather your loved ones and use our guide to discover all the holiday fun the Scenic City has to offer!
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests November 14-20
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Nov. 14-20. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
WTVC
City of Chattanooga reaches settlement with Blue Light nightclub
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — After months of headlines, the City of Chattanooga's Beer & Wrecker Board has reached a settlement with the Blue Light nightclub on Station Street. Back in February, the Board suspended the Blue Light's beer license for two weeks after the board says it failed to report a disorder, and later made moves to revoke its license.
WTVC
Update: Hearing postponed, Budgetel residents to wait until next week to learn fate
A judge on Monday postponed a hearing for this case until December 5th. That's after many former Budgetel tenants showed up to court, hoping their voices would be heard. Later on Monday, we caught up with some of them, who are living at a Super 8 motel for the next 2 weeks.
chattanoogacw.com
Charities to help kids evicted at Budgetel in East Ridge have a happy Thanksgiving
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — Dozens of families who were evicted earlier this week from the Budgetel in East Ridge are wondering what their upcoming Thanksgiving will look like. 71 children were among the 700 to 800 people affected by the evictions, after Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp declared the property a public nuisance due to poor living conditions and crime.
Leslie Jordan Honored at Love. Light. Leslie. Memorial: 'You Made Millions of People Happy'
The beloved character, who won an Emmy for his scene-stealing turn on Will & Grace and died on Oct. 24, was celebrated in his hometown of Chattanooga, Tennessee Leslie Jordan's friends, family and fans came together this weekend to remember the beloved actor. After a private funeral Sunday afternoon in Jordan's hometown of Chattanooga, Tennessee, more than 2,000 people gathered for the Love. Light. Leslie. public memorial that benefited Cempa Community Care, a local organization offering medical treatment and services to people living with HIV. Mayor Tim Kelly opened the event with a...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Buckner Makes History at HCSO
Becomes First Female Motor Traffic Deputy in Department. Sheriff Austin Garrett and the men and women of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office are proud to announce Traffic Homicide Investigator Ashley Buckner has successfully completed Law Enforcement Motor School in Knox County, Tennessee, officially making her the first female in our agency’s 200-year history to be certified as a Motor Deputy.
Iconic Georgia BBQ restaurant known for ‘Pig Hill of Fame’ to close
GILMER COUNTY, Ga. — An icon is closing in North Georgia that has been a stop for political candidates for more than three decades. Oscar and Edna Poole first opened Poole’s BBQ out of a trailer in East Ellijay in 1989. The retired pastor turned restaurateur was well known for his connections in the Republican Party and the yellow suit and top hat that he wore to campaign events.
wutc.org
Here Come The Reindeer - And The Lighted Boats
It’s a four-decade tradition on the Friday after Thanksgiving: reindeer and lighted boats in downtown Chattanooga. This Friday, from 4 PM to 8 PM, Reindeer on the Riverfront returns to Ross’ Landing - and on the Tennessee River, the Lighted Boat Parade from “The Southern Belle” and Erwin Marine Sales.
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga's 2022 Trail Of Lights Shines Brighter With New Holiday Offerings
Break out the garland and jingle bells because the holiday season is here! Embrace the holiday season with your friends and family while exploring Chattanooga’s 2022 Holiday Trail of Lights, showcasing all the city’s fluorescent wonder and joyful experiences. The Holiday Trail of Lights features festive experiences with...
latest-hairstyles.com
15 Cutest Chin-Length Wavy Bob Haircuts
A chin-length wavy bob is a short haircut. It offers more volume, texture, body, and movement. Hair can be naturally wavy or styled with heat tools. Tools to provide a wide range of wave textures — from soft, tousled, fluffy to sleek. Recently, I had a chance to talk...
chattanoogapulse.com
Local Gas Prices Make A Surprisingly Sharp Drop Right Before Thanksgiving
Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 12.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.10/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Prices in Chattanooga are 12.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 5.7 cents per gallon higher than a year...
WTVCFOX
Chase of wanted felon in Chattanooga ends with patrol vehicle, 2 others damaged, arrest
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A chase of a wanted felon in Chattanooga Sunday night ended with the suspect in custody, an officer hurt, and 3 vehicles damaged, according to Chattanooga Police. The incident happened a little after 5:30 p.m., when an officer noticed the vehicle of a wanted suspect, 28-year-old...
chattanoogacw.com
All wet: 'Billing issue confusion' leaves some Hamilton County water customers out to dry
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Several customers of a Chattanooga-based water utility got a shock when they opened their most recent water bill. For months, their monthly bill was quite low. Now, though, they're having to pay for what they should have been charged at the time. And the utility says...
WTVCFOX
Crash in Polk County, Tenn. kills 81-year-old Florida man, injures 2 from Benton Sunday
POLK COUNTY, Tenn. — A crash in Polk County Sunday night killed an 81-year-old man from Florida and injured two people from Benton, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). The accident happened at about 6 p.m. Sunday night at the intersection of Highway 411 and Bowater Road. The...
