The beloved character, who won an Emmy for his scene-stealing turn on Will & Grace and died on Oct. 24, was celebrated in his hometown of Chattanooga, Tennessee Leslie Jordan's friends, family and fans came together this weekend to remember the beloved actor. After a private funeral Sunday afternoon in Jordan's hometown of Chattanooga, Tennessee, more than 2,000 people gathered for the Love. Light. Leslie. public memorial that benefited Cempa Community Care, a local organization offering medical treatment and services to people living with HIV. Mayor Tim Kelly opened the event with a...

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO