ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chattanoogapulse.com

EPB And The Homeless Coalition Ask For Help To End Homelessness In Chattanooga

EPB has partnered with the Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition, to launch Connect For Good an effort to raise awareness about ways to help people get back into permanent housing. “People experiencing homelessness look like you and me, our children and our family members,” said Mike Smith, Executive Director, Chattanooga Regional...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga Native to Perform at Opry on Sunday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga native and country music singer Conner Smith has a big show at the Opry this weekend. He’s joining other up and coming artists at the historic venue Sunday night to represent the Opry’s NextStage Class of 2022. Smith still calls himself a...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Attorney Robin Flores speaks on Budgetel Inn eviction

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Local attorneys are now ready to defend evacuated residents of East Ridge’s Budgetel Inn. Tenants were recently evicted following a nuisance abatement claim from Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp, and Attorney at Law Robin Flores says he is set to defend one decorated former tenant in court.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Third case of HPAI found in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A third case of highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected in Tennessee. According to a news release, the newest case of HPAI, which is a highly transmissible disease known to be deadly for domesticated fowl, was found at a commercial chicken facility in Bledsoe County in East Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
cityscopemag.com

Holiday Events in Chattanooga

Each year, many of Chattanooga’s venues and attractions celebrate the festive season in a magical way. Twinkling lights abound, and merry sounds of bells and carols ring throughout the mountains as locals celebrate the most wonderful time of the year. Gather your loved ones and use our guide to discover all the holiday fun the Scenic City has to offer!
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

ERPD Arrests November 14-20

According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Nov. 14-20. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
EAST RIDGE, TN
WTVC

City of Chattanooga reaches settlement with Blue Light nightclub

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — After months of headlines, the City of Chattanooga's Beer & Wrecker Board has reached a settlement with the Blue Light nightclub on Station Street. Back in February, the Board suspended the Blue Light's beer license for two weeks after the board says it failed to report a disorder, and later made moves to revoke its license.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogacw.com

Charities to help kids evicted at Budgetel in East Ridge have a happy Thanksgiving

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — Dozens of families who were evicted earlier this week from the Budgetel in East Ridge are wondering what their upcoming Thanksgiving will look like. 71 children were among the 700 to 800 people affected by the evictions, after Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp declared the property a public nuisance due to poor living conditions and crime.
EAST RIDGE, TN
People

Leslie Jordan Honored at Love. Light. Leslie. Memorial: 'You Made Millions of People Happy'

The beloved character, who won an Emmy for his scene-stealing turn on Will & Grace and died on Oct. 24, was celebrated in his hometown of Chattanooga, Tennessee Leslie Jordan's friends, family and fans came together this weekend to remember the beloved actor. After a private funeral Sunday afternoon in Jordan's hometown of Chattanooga, Tennessee, more than 2,000 people gathered for the Love. Light. Leslie. public memorial that benefited Cempa Community Care, a local organization offering medical treatment and services to people living with HIV. Mayor Tim Kelly opened the event with a...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Buckner Makes History at HCSO

Becomes First Female Motor Traffic Deputy in Department. Sheriff Austin Garrett and the men and women of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office are proud to announce Traffic Homicide Investigator Ashley Buckner has successfully completed Law Enforcement Motor School in Knox County, Tennessee, officially making her the first female in our agency’s 200-year history to be certified as a Motor Deputy.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Iconic Georgia BBQ restaurant known for ‘Pig Hill of Fame’ to close

GILMER COUNTY, Ga. — An icon is closing in North Georgia that has been a stop for political candidates for more than three decades. Oscar and Edna Poole first opened Poole’s BBQ out of a trailer in East Ellijay in 1989. The retired pastor turned restaurateur was well known for his connections in the Republican Party and the yellow suit and top hat that he wore to campaign events.
EAST ELLIJAY, GA
wutc.org

Here Come The Reindeer - And The Lighted Boats

It’s a four-decade tradition on the Friday after Thanksgiving: reindeer and lighted boats in downtown Chattanooga. This Friday, from 4 PM to 8 PM, Reindeer on the Riverfront returns to Ross’ Landing - and on the Tennessee River, the Lighted Boat Parade from “The Southern Belle” and Erwin Marine Sales.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Chattanooga's 2022 Trail Of Lights Shines Brighter With New Holiday Offerings

Break out the garland and jingle bells because the holiday season is here! Embrace the holiday season with your friends and family while exploring Chattanooga’s 2022 Holiday Trail of Lights, showcasing all the city’s fluorescent wonder and joyful experiences. The Holiday Trail of Lights features festive experiences with...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
latest-hairstyles.com

15 Cutest Chin-Length Wavy Bob Haircuts

A chin-length wavy bob is a short haircut. It offers more volume, texture, body, and movement. Hair can be naturally wavy or styled with heat tools. Tools to provide a wide range of wave textures — from soft, tousled, fluffy to sleek. Recently, I had a chance to talk...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy