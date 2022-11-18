ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

whtc.com

Goorhouse to Step Down as CFHZ President/CEO

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 18, 2022) – It’s time for a new challenge for both Mike Goorhouse and the Community Foundation of the Holland/Zeeland Area. On Friday, the Foundation’s Board announced the resignation of Goorhouse as President and Chief Executive Officer after eight years of leadership. The Holland Christian High product has seen the Foundation grow during his tenure through programs such as the Today-Tomorrow-Forever Campaign, which brought in $5 million for the Community Endowment, as well as securing 100 new estate gift commitments, co-launching the Housing Next initiative for addressing the affordable housing issue along the Lakeshore, and seeing the CFHZ surpass the $100 million mark in total assets. During the COVID 19 outbreak in 2020, Goorhouse and the Foundation were among a number of non-profits that established the careottawacounty.com initiative for funneling donations of time and money to help those affected by the pandemic.
HOLLAND, MI
Jake Wells

New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each month

money in handPhoto by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons) If you're feeling like you're in a financial squeeze right now, you'll want to read on. Here's some great news: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, a program that to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
MICHIGAN STATE
WZZM 13

When do schools call a snow day? West Michigan officials answer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Holland Public Schools Communications Director Jason Craner told 13 On Your Side that while safety is top of mind when deciding on closing school, they're also keeping in mind students who use free or reduced meals provided by their school. "In a district like Holland,...
HOLLAND, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Downtown retail reaching critical mass

Richard App said there’s a concentrated effort by area businesses to bring more to town — and it’s working. App, the city’s retention and attraction specialist, pointed to a few neighborhood business associations to reinforce that fact, but he also said Grand Rapidians can see it in action, especially downtown, during the holiday season.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

GR senior one of the top distance runners in the nation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s student of the week does something exceptionally well: running long distances. He is not only one of the best distance runners in Grand Rapids but in the entire country. Benne Anderson is a senior at City High-Middle School in Grand Rapids...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Wolverine Building Group enters new leadership era riding growth wave

As Wolverine Building Group trucks toward the finish of a record-setting year, it is also entering a new phase of leadership. Wolverine co-owner and President Curt Mulder acquired the shares of partner Aaron Jonker, the company announced Wednesday. Jonker has spent the past nine months transitioning away from the day-to-day operations of the Grand Rapids construction firm.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Instilling hope and support during difficult times

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) –The Van Andel Institute is working hard to find a cure to cancer and instill hope in West Michigan families. That is what helped Husband and Wife, Darren and Jen Delvaux to get through the hardest time in their lives, when they both were diagnosed with cancer. Darren had a routine MRI when they found a huge mass on his brain, being diagnosed with brain cancer. Jen discovered that she had Breast Cancer after going to the doctor’s office for a regular Mammogram screening. The couple has 2 children who were worried and scared about the future of themselves and their family. Together both had felt like their lives had completely come to a halt. But thankfully because of hope they were able to overcome the most challenging of obstacles. This is their story.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive.com

New affordable housing complex for seniors opens in downtown Muskegon

MUSKEGON, MI - A new senior affordable housing development in downtown Muskegon has officially opened, guaranteeing expanded living opportunities in the city. The property is a Low Income Housing Tax Credit project with an investment from the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA), Cinnaire, Huntington Bank, Mercantile Bank and a $460,000 grant from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis.
MUSKEGON, MI
mibiz.com

Ottawa Co. considers 24 projects for $31.5M in federal ARPA funding

Ottawa County officials are considering a plan to redirect $12.5 million in reserves to fund the full number of projects prioritized for federal stimulus funding. The county board’s Finance and Administration Committee voted Tuesday to recommend adding $12.5 million in reserves to the county’s remaining $20.3 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. Combined, that would free up enough funds to support 24 projects identified for receiving a share of Ottawa County’s ARPA funds.
MLive

West Michigan microbrewery to close after nearly a decade

GRANDVILLE, MI — After nine years, Grandville’s Osgood Brewing is closing its doors for good. The microbrewery and restaurant, at 4051 Chicago Drive SW, is owned by Ronald and Mindy Denning and opened in September 2013. The brewery, located in Grandville’s business district, is set to close permanently...
GRANDVILLE, MI
schoolnewsnetwork.org

Area high school marching bands place well at state finals

Kent City, Rockford — When students from the Kent City High School marching band stepped forward on Nov. 5 to accept their first place trophy at state marching band finals in Detroit, they were the only students in their division’s line-up to forego traditional marching band regalia. Instead, they wore blue jeans and clean white T-shirts that fit with the band’s performance theme, “Southern Homecoming.”
KENT CITY, MI

