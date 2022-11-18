GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) –The Van Andel Institute is working hard to find a cure to cancer and instill hope in West Michigan families. That is what helped Husband and Wife, Darren and Jen Delvaux to get through the hardest time in their lives, when they both were diagnosed with cancer. Darren had a routine MRI when they found a huge mass on his brain, being diagnosed with brain cancer. Jen discovered that she had Breast Cancer after going to the doctor’s office for a regular Mammogram screening. The couple has 2 children who were worried and scared about the future of themselves and their family. Together both had felt like their lives had completely come to a halt. But thankfully because of hope they were able to overcome the most challenging of obstacles. This is their story.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO