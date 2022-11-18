ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vigo County, IN

VCEF awards Vigo County Schools $38,500

By Shelby Reilly
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4USdfj_0jFzaEgC00

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Vigo County Education Foundation awarded $38,500 to schools across the county Friday during a ‘Business and Bagels’ celebration at Otter Creek Middle School.

20 schools within the Vigo County School Corporation received between $1,000 and $3,000 a piece, with the money going toward programs that will impact the entire student body.

“We have a school-wide math initiative at Hoosier Prairie Elementary, school-wide musicals at Terre Town Elementary and Ouabache Elementary. Other schools are having maker spaces in their high schools so the students can use 3D technology, create, tinker, collaborate,” Jane Nichols, Executive Director for VCEF, said.

Each school was awarded the grant money at the event Friday morning, and community members were able to see how schools are improving throughout the county.

Identities, cause of death released in Clay Co. fatal fire

A representative from each school also had the chance to share which projects the money will be going toward at their school.

“We have them earn punches on punch cards and once they earn so many punches on the punch card, they get prizes to choose from. And usually, they’re just simple prizes, so we’re looking at getting bigger things so that’s why I wrote the grant, so the Education Foundation could possibly help us get bigger items so that at the end of each grading period, the children, all of their punch cards go into a bin, and then we’ll draw winners for bigger items,” Janel Bonomo, Principal of Fayette Elementary, said.

Other projects throughout the schools ranged from 3D printers to good attendance incentives, to sensory rooms.

Following the event, a tour was given by the Principal of Otter Creek Middle School to show its recently finished renovation project.

The project included a new gym, new music space, and a renovated music wing, and a new and improved cafeteria.

Otter Creek was also able to add more classroom space and renovate bathrooms and locker rooms.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Vigo School Board President discusses superintendent search

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– When Dr. Rob Haworth announced his decision to retire from his role as the Vigo County Schools superintendent last week, many wondered what the next steps would be for finding the replacement. Stacy Killion, the president of the board, began searching for the answers. “The same questions the community’s having are […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Anthem partners with non-profit to help foster kids

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Local volunteers worked to help ensure children have the things they need when entering foster care. Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield teamed up with a non-profit called Comfort Cases. They packed backpacks with new pajamas, socks, a blanket, toys and books, and hygiene items. The backpacks will be given […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Regional Hospital celebrates facility improvements

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local hospital is celebrating the completion of a project that’s been months in the making. Terre Haute Regional Hospital has remodeled its catheterization laboratory. The project brings new state-of-the-art technology that officials say will provide faster, more accurate, care. Tony K Nasser is an interventional cardiologist with Providence Medical […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Vincennes officials provide update on skateboard renovations

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Vincennes officials are preparing to take the next steps on renovations to the Lester Square Skate Park following a public meeting last Thursday. The meeting focused on getting community input from skaters on proposed designs for the new-look park. Councilmember Brian Grove said about 20 skaters voiced their opinions, hoping to add […]
VINCENNES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Decking the ‘halls’ of Deming Park

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Terre Haute Parks Department will kick off its Christmas in the Park program on December 1. Christmas in the Park is held in Deming Park in Terre Haute, with a lighting ceremony held on the first day starting at 6 p.m. Santa will be in attendance to take photos […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Vigo County 4-H brings back holiday tradition

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The Vigo County 4-H Extension hosted over 80 vendors at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds Saturday for its 12th annual holiday craft bazaar. Vendors sold things from holiday decorations and candy to children’s books. 4-H Council Member Ranee Armstrong said she was excited to see the turnout following the pandemic.  “It’s good […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies hold first-ever ‘appreciation event’

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– To close out one of their best years, the Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies held their first-ever “appreciation event” for local members. President Mike Latta said he thought it was a good way to give back to their members after they helped raise over $100,000 to various local organizations.  “We felt like […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Baeslers boosts Salvation Army donations

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Thanks to local business owner, Bob Baesler of Baesler’s Market, the Terre Haute Salvation Army could get an increase in holiday fundraising this year.  Baesler’s Market will match every dollar donated to the Salvation Army for up to $2,500 on Wednesday, Nov. 23. “Talk about the spirit of Thanksgiving,” said […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Indiana Gov. visits Odon for semiconductor groundbreaking

ODON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — On Monday, a groundbreaking was held in Odon for an $84 million development involving semiconductor manufacturing at the WestGate@Crane Technology Park. The development will be called WestGate One, a 10-acre public-private development that will manufacture semiconductors and related microelectronics. Four companies plan to invest more than $300 million in Indiana and […]
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

What’s the ‘9PM Routine’, and how can I participate?

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) — People scrolling through social media recently may have recently noticed the emergence of a trend by the name of “9PM Routine’. Law enforcement agencies around the country, including right here in the Tri-State, have been hopping on the bandwagon to promote this campaign. The whole purpose of it is to remind […]
WASHINGTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

St. George Church, VCSC provide holiday meals to 100 families

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Ahead of Thanksgiving, St. George Orthodox Church worked with the Vigo County School Corporation to provide holiday meals to 100 families in the area.  It’s the 16th year of the promotion for the church– one that takes a collaborative effort, according to St. George Young Adult President Courtney Lake.  “We set […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Multiple departments respond to fire in Monrovia

MONROVIA, Ind. – Multiple agencies responded to a large building fire in Monrovia Sunday. The fire involved a commercial building on Main Street that houses several businesses, including the Main Street Grill and Monrovia Family Restaurant. Mooresville Fire Department Chief Matt Dalton said Monrovia fire officials received a report of a working structure fire around […]
MONROVIA, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Tanoos expungement un-opposed by prosecution

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — It appears that Danny Tanoos will soon have a clean record in regard to the situation that led to his leaving the Vigo County School Corporation. In exchange for Tanoos’ guilty plea in November 2021, the court dropped three charges of bribery and added a misdemeanor charge of unlawful competitive […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

500 LB grill returned to German Oberlander Club

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A little over a week after a 500-pound grill went missing from the German Oberlander Club in Terre Haute, the grill has been recovered. According to Terre Haute Police, the club received information about the grill’s location Monday morning. Police investigated the tip and were led to a property in […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Catholic Charities hosts annual turkey giveaway

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Hundreds of cars lined the streets surrounding Benjamin Franklin Elementary School on Saturday to get free items for Thanksgiving dinner. Assistant agency director for Catholic Charities Jennifer Tames said it was essential to provide for those in need ahead of the holidays. “We recognize that there are so many families and […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

THPD officer sentenced to probation for assault, resigns

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute police officer was charged, sentenced, and placed on formal probation for three crimes committed on July 30. Former Terre Haute Police Department Officer, Trevor Singer, was charged with two counts of battery (a class B misdemeanor) and one count of public nudity (a class C misdemeanor) on […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Free Thanksgiving dinner includes smoked turkey

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – American Legion Post 2 in Brazil smoked 55 turkeys in preparation for its free Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday. “We have enough to serve at least 300 to 400 people and would like to see that many come out and join us,” said Lori Knight who is overseeing the cooking. There is […]
BRAZIL, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy