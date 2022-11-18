ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middleburg Heights, OH

Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County wants to spend $5 million remediating former industrial sites: Stimulus Watch

Cuyahoga County Council is considering spending $5 million of COVID-19 stimulus dollars remediating former commercial and industrial sites. Remediating the 18 brownfields would be paid for by a portion of the county’s $240 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars. The $5 million is the county’s share of state money, plus private funds that are being used to redevelop land.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Brecksville, Broadview Heights to partner on traffic study of congested Mill Road

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- Brecksville and Broadview Heights are partnering on a traffic study of Mill Road, which is congested during morning and evening drive times. The two cities will pay TMS Engineers Inc. in Twinsburg $27,170 for the study, which will take about eight weeks. The firm will analyze existing conditions on Mill, then recommend ways to improve traffic flow.
BRECKSVILLE, OH
iheart.com

NorthEast Factory Direct to Open North Canton Store Friday

CLEVELAND, OH [2022] Northeast Factory Direct is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest location at 8100 Cleveland Avenue NW, North Canton, Ohio 44720 on Friday, November 25th. With current locations in Cleveland, Euclid, Macedonia, and Maple Heights, Northeast Factory Direct is a leading supplier of furniture, mattresses,...
NORTH CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland giving away about 50 rain barrels to city residents

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Mayor’s Office of Sustainability and Climate Justice has about 50 rain barrels it wants to give away free to Cleveland residents. Normally rain barrel giveaway is in the summer but there were delays this year due to supply chain issues, said Patti Donnellan, sustainability coordinator for nature-based solutions at the city.
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Power issues at Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital Today

Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital is operating on generator power due to a city power substation issue. All surgeries have been canceled for today and the Emergency Department is on diversion. We appreciate the dedication of our caregivers who are continuing to provide the very best care to our community. We will provide updates as we have them.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Out-of-state businessman accused of raping woman in downtown Hilton

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A North Carolina businessman has been charged with raping a woman inside the Hilton Cleveland Downtown on Lakeside Avenue. Milosz Majewski, 32, of Summerfield, North Carolina, is accused of sexually assaulting a 29-year-old last Thursday in a hotel room while forcing his fingers into her mouth to keep her from screaming, charging documents show.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Opening of Brooklyn’s new Memphis Avenue bridge delayed

BROOKLYN, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County recently announced that the Memphis Avenue bridge replacement project, originally scheduled for completion next month, won’t be finished until the end of January. Mayor Katie Gallagher said she’s recently experienced weeks of news about project delays, beginning with construction of a new city hall/police...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

