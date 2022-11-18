Read full article on original website
Cuyahoga County wants to spend $5 million remediating former industrial sites: Stimulus Watch
Cuyahoga County Council is considering spending $5 million of COVID-19 stimulus dollars remediating former commercial and industrial sites. Remediating the 18 brownfields would be paid for by a portion of the county’s $240 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars. The $5 million is the county’s share of state money, plus private funds that are being used to redevelop land.
Brecksville, Broadview Heights to partner on traffic study of congested Mill Road
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- Brecksville and Broadview Heights are partnering on a traffic study of Mill Road, which is congested during morning and evening drive times. The two cities will pay TMS Engineers Inc. in Twinsburg $27,170 for the study, which will take about eight weeks. The firm will analyze existing conditions on Mill, then recommend ways to improve traffic flow.
MetroHealth CEO says his firing was retaliatory; board chair responds
The president and CEO of MetroHealth Medical Center has been fired, the Chair of MetroHealth Board of Trustees confirmed late Monday night.
Cleveland Heights residents speak out on housing issues
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- City Council took an “earful” of residents’ housing concerns into 2022 budget hearings last week, with plans to re-establish the issue as a priority in the coming year. The pledge came during a Nov. 7 meeting of council’s Housing and Building Committee, attended...
Brecksville-Broadview Heights Schools treasurer receives 17 percent raise; salary jumps by more than $23,000
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- The salary of Craig Yaniglos, treasurer of the Brecksville-Broadview Heights City Schools, will rise to $160,000 in August -- an increase of 17 percent over his current $136,427 annual salary. The school board unanimously approved the pay increase in October. It’s part of a five-year contract extension...
Attorney for the MetroHealth CEO fired over $1.9M in bonuses accuses hospital board of ‘retaliation’
CLEVELAND, Ohio — An attorney for MetroHealth System President and CEO Dr. Akram Boutros said Tuesday morning that the fired CEO was targeted because he raised the possible unauthorized hiring of the new MetroHealth CEO, Airica Steed. Jason R. Bristol, attorney for Boutros, in a statement called the firing...
Beachwood council votes to seek identity of anonymous emailer who criticized police leadership
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- In a 4-3 vote, City Council chose Monday (Nov. 21) to make an attempt to solve a mystery and spend up to $25,000 to determine the sender of an anonymous email criticizing Beachwood police leadership. During the debate, one councilman even expressed his belief that another council...
cleveland19.com
MetroHealth terminates President and CEO for $1.9 million in self-authorized bonuses, board says
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The MetroHealth Board of Trustees confirmed on Nov. 21 that it has terminated the employment of President and CEO Akram Boutros, M.D., effective immediately. An investigation found Dr. Boutros authorized more than $1,900,000 in supplemental bonuses to himself between 2018-2022 without disclosing it to the Board,...
iheart.com
NorthEast Factory Direct to Open North Canton Store Friday
CLEVELAND, OH [2022] Northeast Factory Direct is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest location at 8100 Cleveland Avenue NW, North Canton, Ohio 44720 on Friday, November 25th. With current locations in Cleveland, Euclid, Macedonia, and Maple Heights, Northeast Factory Direct is a leading supplier of furniture, mattresses,...
Cleveland giving away about 50 rain barrels to city residents
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Mayor’s Office of Sustainability and Climate Justice has about 50 rain barrels it wants to give away free to Cleveland residents. Normally rain barrel giveaway is in the summer but there were delays this year due to supply chain issues, said Patti Donnellan, sustainability coordinator for nature-based solutions at the city.
Jiffy Lube proposed for Pearl Road north of Whitney in Strongsville
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- A Jiffy Lube proposed for Pearl Road just north of Whitney Road has encountered another delay. The Planning Commission tabled the project in October to allow time for a wetlands study of the site. A commission official said wetlands are there, but it’s uncertain how much or where.
Restaurant employee threatened by female customer: Lyndhurst police blotter
LYNDHURST, Ohio -- Customer trouble: Mayfield Road. At 11:15 p.m. Nov. 14, an employee of Applebee’s restaurant, 5658 Mayfield Road, reported being threatened by a female customer. The customer and a woman with her left the restaurant in a red SUV. Police told the manager to call back if...
MetroHealth board fires Akram Boutros over $1.9 million; he says it’s retaliation for his reporting misdeeds: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The MetroHealth board of directors late Monday night announced the firing of Boutros for what it said was Boutros giving himself more than $1.9 million in unauthorized bonuses. Boutros, who led the hospital system for nearly 10 years and was set to step down this month, said...
Majority of Greater Clevelanders want FirstEnergy Stadium to stay put, prefer renovation over new stadium
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Browns’ lease of FirstEnergy Stadium is set to expire in 2028, raising questions about future renovations, a possible new stadium, and whether it ought to remain where it stands today, on the shores of Lake Erie. Greater Clevelanders are somewhat split on their...
City of Cleveland selects James Corner Field Operations, designer of Public Square renovation, for new downtown lakefront master plan
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The City of Cleveland announced Friday that it has selected James Corner Field Operations, the New York-based landscape architecture firm that designed the 2016 renovation of Public Square, to lead a broad new master plan for the city’s downtown lakefront. Field Operations is known widely...
Richmond Heights school board President Nneka Slade Jackson to receive Black educators award
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Richmond Heights Board of Education President Nneka Slade Jackson will be honored by the National Alliance of Black School Educators (NABSE) at its annual convention Dec. 3 in Washington, D.C. The organization is celebrating its 50th anniversary. Jackson has been a member of the Richmond Heights...
whbc.com
Power issues at Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital Today
Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital is operating on generator power due to a city power substation issue. All surgeries have been canceled for today and the Emergency Department is on diversion. We appreciate the dedication of our caregivers who are continuing to provide the very best care to our community. We will provide updates as we have them.
Out-of-state businessman accused of raping woman in downtown Hilton
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A North Carolina businessman has been charged with raping a woman inside the Hilton Cleveland Downtown on Lakeside Avenue. Milosz Majewski, 32, of Summerfield, North Carolina, is accused of sexually assaulting a 29-year-old last Thursday in a hotel room while forcing his fingers into her mouth to keep her from screaming, charging documents show.
Opening of Brooklyn’s new Memphis Avenue bridge delayed
BROOKLYN, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County recently announced that the Memphis Avenue bridge replacement project, originally scheduled for completion next month, won’t be finished until the end of January. Mayor Katie Gallagher said she’s recently experienced weeks of news about project delays, beginning with construction of a new city hall/police...
Former CEO Dr. Akram Boutros led MetroHealth through jail crisis, COVID-19: Here’s a timeline
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Former MetroHealth CEO Dr. Akram Boutros, who was fired Monday, led the health system through the expansion of the hospital system, the COVID-19 pandemic and a health crisis at the Cuyahoga County jail. He also called on Cleveland’s hospitals to address the city’s social determinants of health.
