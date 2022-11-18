ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diddy Gives Honor To Kim Porter On Her Rebirth Day

By BridgetEE
 4 days ago
Source: Rich Lee – PA Images / GettyDiddy is always in the blogs or on social media about his “relationships” with fans wanting to know who is with (not that it’s anybody’s business for real). However the person that is truly Diddy’s Queen is the late mother of his children, Kim Porter.

Kim Porter un-expectantly passed away at the age of 47 years old on November 15, 2018, and Diddy that has been clearly grieving her death ever since has taken to his personal Instagram to celebrate the mother of 4, rebirth day.

Everyday we celebrate you and thank god for blessing us with the time we shared together. Thank you for making me smile for a life time. You’ve made me a better father and a better man. I’m so grateful for all the moments, the memories, the laughs, and the love.

Once upon a time!!

LOVE YOU FOREVER @LadyK

Now that’s love.

Take a look at Diddy’s emotional video and posts below.

