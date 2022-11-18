Read full article on original website
Urban Nomad
4d ago
The lower income folks are not likely to benefit from this because they are the ones most likely to live in older housing. Someone is going to benefit from this but it won't be the poor who are going to get stuck with higher energy costs. Way to go Washington!
It is Written
4d ago
Ever increasingly Socialist control over our daily lives! Next they'll force electric cars on us... wait, too late! LOL!
Guest
3d ago
Do you know if we could follow the money trail? We would fully understand and find out the politicians gonna make a killing on this, so called climate crisis this so called green energy deal.
