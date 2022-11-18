CLEVELAND — A 54-year-old Cleveland man has been charged with selling narcotics that resulted in a fatal overdose earlier this year. According to the Department of Justice, in a superseding indictment, Rubin Austin has been charged with distributing a heroin, fentanyl and fluorofentanyl mixture to a victim, who later suffered a fatal overdose after ingesting the substance. Austin has also been charged with additional counts of distribution of heroin, fentanyl, fluorofentanyl and cocaine base (crack); possession with intent to distribute of heroin, fentanyl, fluorofentanyl and cocaine base (crack) and use of a communications facility to facilitate a drug trafficking offense.

