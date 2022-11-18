Read full article on original website
Taleesa Witherspoon
4d ago
im.glad this story got out for months I've been calling down there checking on my son I had to fight to make sure this story got out #free Parsha and I'm sure and filing a law suit
Reply(1)
3
Related
Two of six people charged in Alishah Pointer’s torture, murder plead guilty
Two of the six people charged in the November torturing and murder of 21-year-old Alishah Pointer in East Cleveland pleaded guilty Monday to their roles in her kidnapping and death, and will likely face life in prison.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man pleads not guilty in murder-for-hire plot against son
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland dad accused of trying to hire someone to kill his son, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Tuesday morning. Desmen Ramsey, 58, was indicted on two counts of complicity. Westlake police arrested Ramsey on Oct. 14. Westlake...
Judge denies reduced bond request for Youngstown murder suspect
A Mahoning County Common Pleas Court judge Monday denied a motion to reduce bond for a man accused of a downtown Youngstown shooting death.
Out-of-state businessman accused of raping woman in downtown Hilton
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A North Carolina businessman has been charged with raping a woman inside the Hilton Cleveland Downtown on Lakeside Avenue. Milosz Majewski, 32, of Summerfield, North Carolina, is accused of sexually assaulting a 29-year-old last Thursday in a hotel room while forcing his fingers into her mouth to keep her from screaming, charging documents show.
cleveland19.com
2 plead guilty in connection with torture, murder of 22-year-old woman in East Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two of the six suspects accused in the kidnapping, torture and murder of Alishah Pointer, 22, have pleaded guilty. Destiny Henderson, 18, and Portria Williams, 31, will be sentenced on Feb. 6, 2023 and have agreed to testify against the other suspects. Henderson pleaded guilty to...
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office Will Review Akram Boutros Case for Possible Criminal Charges
Boutros was fired by MetroHealth Monday night for awarding himself $1.9 million in bonuses that weren't reported to the board
cleveland19.com
$1M bond set for Parma man charged with murder, after body found wrapped in plastic in his basement
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 40-year-old Parma resident who allegedly killed a man, wrapped his body in plastic and hid him in his basement, had his initial appearance in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Tuesday morning. The body of Ryan Krebs, 30, was found inside Paul Addicott’s W. 26th Street...
Cleveland man charged with selling narcotics that led to fatal overdose
CLEVELAND — A 54-year-old Cleveland man has been charged with selling narcotics that resulted in a fatal overdose earlier this year. According to the Department of Justice, in a superseding indictment, Rubin Austin has been charged with distributing a heroin, fentanyl and fluorofentanyl mixture to a victim, who later suffered a fatal overdose after ingesting the substance. Austin has also been charged with additional counts of distribution of heroin, fentanyl, fluorofentanyl and cocaine base (crack); possession with intent to distribute of heroin, fentanyl, fluorofentanyl and cocaine base (crack) and use of a communications facility to facilitate a drug trafficking offense.
Two plead guilty to kidnapping, murdering woman in East Cleveland as part of revenge plot against her boyfriend
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Two women have admitted to helping kidnap, torture and murder a woman as part of a plot to elicit the whereabouts of her boyfriend. Portria Williams, 31, pleaded guilty on Friday to aggravated murder, kidnapping and conspiracy charges in the November 2021 death of Alishah Pointer. Destiny Henderson, 18, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, kidnapping and conspiracy.
I-Team: Man charged in hit-and-run that killed firefighter tried to seal his criminal record
The FOX 8 I-Team did some digging to uncover the story behind the deadly hit-and-run that killed a Cleveland firefighter. When we looked into the driver’s background, we found what he wanted to keep secret.
Bystander fatally shot in Cleveland convenience store argument; officers make arrest
The shooting happened "in broad daylight" with about a dozen people inside the store, according to U.S. Marshals.
Suspect wanted for fatal shooting at Cleveland convenience store arrested
CLEVELAND — Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) have arrested a suspect who was wanted for a fatal shooting that took place at a convenience store on Cleveland's east side last month. According to a release, members of the Cleveland NOVFTF arrested 44-year-old Charlie Wright...
cleveland19.com
3 Lorain police officers found guilty of gross misconduct, former lieutenant indicted
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Three Lorain police officers have been found guilty of employee gross misconduct, and a former lieutenant has been indicted by a Lorain County Grand Jury, according to the Lorain Police Department (LPD). LPD said on Sept. 21, officers responded to a disturbance complaint in the 900...
Mail carrier held at gunpoint: Suspect gets prison
A Cleveland man was sentenced to seven years and one day for pointing a gun at a mail carrier's head and pulling them from their vehicle, then crashing that vehicle.
WFMJ.com
Officer's suspension after Tamir Rice shooting is overturned
CLEVELAND (AP) — An arbitrator has overturned a two-day suspension for a Cleveland police supervisor who detained the teenage sister of 12-year-old Tamir Rice after the Black youth was fatally shot by a white police officer while playing with a pellet gun at a park in 2014. The teenager...
Man sentenced for yelling racial slur, punching woman
The man accused of yelling racial slurs and punching a woman back in February was sentenced on Monday.
cleveland19.com
6 months in jail for man guilty of punching Black woman, yelling racial slurs in viral Akron assault
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The 27-year-old Kent man caught on video punching a Black woman and yelling racial slurs, was sentenced to six month in jail and two years probation by an Akron Municipal Court judge Monday morning. <. In October, Andrew Walls pleaded no contest to one count of...
Teen dies after 14-year-old shoots him in Cleveland: Police
A teenager shot at a convenience store on Cleveland's east side over the weekend has died, police have confirmed.
cleveland19.com
Man in wheelchair robbed outside Akron gas station, suspect arrested
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Officers arrested a 34-year-old man Monday after police said he robbed a 73-year-old wheelchair user outside an Akron gas station. The incident took place around 11 a.m. at the Circle K located at East Exchange Street. According to Akron police, Hasan Jabbar allegedly approached the victim...
Driver charged in hit-skip crash that killed Cleveland firefighter
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Authorities on Monday charged a Cleveland man in the hit-skip crash that killed Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick. Leander Bissell, 40, is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and failure to stop after an accident in Cleveland Municipal Court, records show. During an initial appearance Monday, his bond was set at $500,000.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
93K+
Followers
88K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 7