Cuyahoga County, OH

Taleesa Witherspoon
4d ago

im.glad this story got out for months I've been calling down there checking on my son I had to fight to make sure this story got out #free Parsha and I'm sure and filing a law suit

Cleveland man pleads not guilty in murder-for-hire plot against son

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland dad accused of trying to hire someone to kill his son, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Tuesday morning. Desmen Ramsey, 58, was indicted on two counts of complicity. Westlake police arrested Ramsey on Oct. 14. Westlake...
Out-of-state businessman accused of raping woman in downtown Hilton

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A North Carolina businessman has been charged with raping a woman inside the Hilton Cleveland Downtown on Lakeside Avenue. Milosz Majewski, 32, of Summerfield, North Carolina, is accused of sexually assaulting a 29-year-old last Thursday in a hotel room while forcing his fingers into her mouth to keep her from screaming, charging documents show.
Cleveland man charged with selling narcotics that led to fatal overdose

CLEVELAND — A 54-year-old Cleveland man has been charged with selling narcotics that resulted in a fatal overdose earlier this year. According to the Department of Justice, in a superseding indictment, Rubin Austin has been charged with distributing a heroin, fentanyl and fluorofentanyl mixture to a victim, who later suffered a fatal overdose after ingesting the substance. Austin has also been charged with additional counts of distribution of heroin, fentanyl, fluorofentanyl and cocaine base (crack); possession with intent to distribute of heroin, fentanyl, fluorofentanyl and cocaine base (crack) and use of a communications facility to facilitate a drug trafficking offense.
Two plead guilty to kidnapping, murdering woman in East Cleveland as part of revenge plot against her boyfriend

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Two women have admitted to helping kidnap, torture and murder a woman as part of a plot to elicit the whereabouts of her boyfriend. Portria Williams, 31, pleaded guilty on Friday to aggravated murder, kidnapping and conspiracy charges in the November 2021 death of Alishah Pointer. Destiny Henderson, 18, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, kidnapping and conspiracy.
Officer's suspension after Tamir Rice shooting is overturned

CLEVELAND (AP) — An arbitrator has overturned a two-day suspension for a Cleveland police supervisor who detained the teenage sister of 12-year-old Tamir Rice after the Black youth was fatally shot by a white police officer while playing with a pellet gun at a park in 2014. The teenager...
Man in wheelchair robbed outside Akron gas station, suspect arrested

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Officers arrested a 34-year-old man Monday after police said he robbed a 73-year-old wheelchair user outside an Akron gas station. The incident took place around 11 a.m. at the Circle K located at East Exchange Street. According to Akron police, Hasan Jabbar allegedly approached the victim...
Driver charged in hit-skip crash that killed Cleveland firefighter

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Authorities on Monday charged a Cleveland man in the hit-skip crash that killed Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick. Leander Bissell, 40, is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and failure to stop after an accident in Cleveland Municipal Court, records show. During an initial appearance Monday, his bond was set at $500,000.
