kttn.com
Moberly man charged with murder granted change of venue
A court case for a Moberly man charged with first-degree murder has been transferred from Randolph County to Linn County on a change of venue. An arraignment is scheduled for 58-year-old John Fitzgerald Tucker in Linn County on December 6th. A probable cause statement accuses Tucker of shooting a white...
Fulton man faces federal drug charge
FULTON, Mo. (KMIZ) A Fulton man is facing federal drug charges for allegedly trying to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine in August. The MUSTANG drug task force allegedly received a tip in July from someone who saw Clayton Craddock, 38, distribute methamphetamine at his Fulton residence, according to court documents. Craddock was on The post Fulton man faces federal drug charge appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
khqa.com
Murder suspect returned from San Diego to face charges
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A woman accused in a 2019 Callaway County murder has been returned from San Diego to stand trial. According to Sheriff Clay Chism, 25-year-old Emily Ricketts of Indianapolis, Ind., was arrested by Mexican authorities on Nov. 8 and taken to San Diego, where she was picked up by three Callaway County deputies, according to a press release. Court proceedings against Ricketts will begin at 8:30 Tuesday morning, when she is scheduled for a hearing in circuit court.
KOMU
Trial set for first suspect in shooting that killed Battle High School student
COLUMBIA - A trial has been set for a Columbia teenager charged in the deadly February shooting of a Battle High School student. Oscar Ashford, 18, will face a jury trial starting Dec. 20, at 9 a.m., according to online court records. Ashford's first-degree murder charge was dropped to a...
kjluradio.com
Wanted Columbia man, woman, caught with drugs and stolen mail
A Columbia man and woman, wanted on felony warrants, are arrested after being caught with drugs and stolen mail during a traffic stop. Darian Ivy is charged with possession of a controlled substance and felony stealing. Mercedes Pattillo is charged with second-degree drug trafficking and felony stealing. According to court...
kjluradio.com
FedEx trial involving death of Callaway County motorcyclist scheduled for 2024
A trial date is set for a Callaway County widow, who’s suing FedEx for contributing to her husband’s motorcycle death. Lee Anderson of Tebbetts filed a wrongful-death lawsuit in August against FedEx Ground Packaging System and the driver involved in the crash, Ridha Zikri, of Columbia. The crash...
kmmo.com
COLUMBIA MAN DUE IN COURT IN COOPER COUNTY
A Columbia man charged with multiple felonies after a traffic stop in Boonville is due in court. According to a probable cause statement, Dannie Rice was pulled over by a Boonville Police Officer for pulling a trailer with a non-working tail light. During the traffic stop the officer discovered that Rice’s driving privileges had been revoked. The vehicle Rice was driving was titled to him but not registered. The vehicle Rice was driving was also found to have a license plate that belonged to a different vehicle and not registered to Rice.
kttn.com
Trenton woman faces multiple charges after fleeing from Trenton police, leading county and state authorities on high-speed pursuit
Three felony counts and two misdemeanors have been filed against a woman who eluded Trenton Police early Sunday but was taken into custody after a high-speed pursuit by the Missouri State Highway Patrol in Caldwell County approximately one hour later. Forty-nine-year-old Tammy Nevels has been charged in Grundy County with...
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties
Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend. In Sullivan County on Saturday, Troopers arrested 28-year-old Bryan A Wyman of Kirksville at about 12:20 am for alleged DWI, resisting arrest, leaving the scene of a crash, careless and imprudent driving, and no seatbelt. He was taken to the Sullivan County Jail.
kchi.com
Traffic Stops Lead To Drug Arrests
Eighty calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Monday. Some of those calls include:. 12:14 a.m., Officers conducted a traffic stop at the area of South Street and Williams Street for defective equipment. The officer noticed the odor of narcotics coming from the vehicle. The vehicle was searched and drugs and drug paraphernalia were located.
Police investigate death at west Columbia house
Police were investigating at a west Columbia house Tuesday afternoon after a death. The post Police investigate death at west Columbia house appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
INDEPENDENCE MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES IN COOPER COUNTY
An Independence man was charged with multiple felonies in Cooper County on Thursday, November 17, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, on September 4, 2022 a Cooper County Sheriff’s Deputy identified a man with a limp identified as Joshua Dillon through surveillance video stealing a truck at S.C. Diesel on old Highway 40 near Boonville.
kttn.com
Trenton man arrested on warrant for failing to appear
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton man on November 17th on a capias warrant for failure to appear. Fifty-eight-year-old Donald Keith Swigart’s original charge was felony possession of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $15,000 cash only, and he is scheduled...
Truck fire brings Interstate 70 to a halt east of Columbia
A semi-truck fire Tuesday afternoon caused Interstate 70 traffic to slow to a standstill near Columbia. The post Truck fire brings Interstate 70 to a halt east of Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Stolen Lowe’s truck found in Maries County
MARIES COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Maries County Sheriff's deputy allegedly came across a Lowe’s delivery truck stolen from Jefferson City on the side of Highway 63 with passengers in it Thursday morning, according to a Facebook post by the Maries County Sheriff. He detained the driver and passenger then contacted the Jefferson City Police Department. The post Stolen Lowe’s truck found in Maries County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
WSAW
3 charged in Adams County drug investigation
ADAMS, Wis. (WSAW) - Three people were charged in Adams County Circuit Court in connection to a drug investigation. Authorities said a search warrant was executed at a home on Elm Drive in the town of Quincy on Tuesday. Numerous drugs were seized as a result. Sean Abbott, 52, Gary...
CPD Responds to reports of an armed individual causing a disturbance
COLUMBIA, Mo. The Columbia Police Department responded to reports of an armed individual causing a disturbance Saturday evening. CPD responded to the 1400 block of Bass Avenue at 7:45 p.m. Officers report that while the individual was armed, he did not make any threats. CPD said the situation was resolved without any incident and the The post CPD Responds to reports of an armed individual causing a disturbance appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
9-1-1 call about active shooter at Battle High School called a prank
School officials say a 9-1-1 call that came in about an active shooter at a Columbia high school this morning was a prank. The Columbia Police Department says someone made an anonymous call to 9-1-1 around 9:30 this morning, saying there was an active assailant at Battle High School. School resource officers and safety and security staff were already present at the school and determined that was no threat.
kjluradio.com
Columbia City Council to vote on video surveillance software for CPD tonight
The Columbia City Council will vote tonight whether to approve the Columbia Police Department’s request to use a software platform that would provide access to video surveillance footage in real time. The FUSUS software allows existing, individual cameras from different businesses to be integrated into one space, allowing officers...
13-year-old in custody after leading deputies on car chase
A 13-year-old driver led Callaway County deputies on a chase Tuesday night before being captured and detained in Fulton, the sheriff's office said. The post 13-year-old in custody after leading deputies on car chase appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
