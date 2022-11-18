ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Salon

Elizabeth Warren sounds the alarm on GOP plot to "blow up the economy" to help Trump win in 2024

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Sunday said congressional Democrats should use the upcoming lame-duck session to eliminate the U.S. debt ceiling for good, warning that leaving the borrowing limit intact gives Republicans an opening to hold the economy hostage.
Newsweek

Lauren Boebert Is Preparing for Recount as New Votes Threaten Her Election

As mail-in ballots remain to be counted, Colorado Republican Representative Lauren Boebert is preparing for a recount in a tighter-than-expected contest to defend her seat. In a message to supporters last week, Boebert called on her backers to contribute additional funds to her campaign as the possibility remains for Democratic challenger Adam Frisch to close the gap in the final anticipated ballot drop on Wednesday.
COLORADO STATE
TheDailyBeast

Sarah Palin’s Personal Grudge May Hand Alaska’s House Seat to Dems

ANCHORAGE, Alaska—Sarah Palin may have been away from politics for over a decade, but one thing hasn’t changed: When she’s handed a microphone, anything can happen. But what happened during one of Palin’s most high-profile appearances of her campaign for Congress was emblematic of the somewhat surreal, extremely personal race she’s run. It’s been so bizarre that she just might pave the way for a Democrat—who happens to be a good friend—to win in November over herself and another Republican, whom she happens to strongly dislike.
ALASKA STATE
Newsweek

Herschel Walker Final Polls Reveal Likely Winner as Georgia Voting Begins

Republican Herschel Walker holds a slim lead over Democrat Raphael Warnock in the still too-close-to-call race for Senate in Georgia, according to a number of surveys. As the polls open in the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, the Donald Trump-endorsed Walker is ahead of Warnock in several final polls, albeit none of which show him passing the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a December run-off election.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

‘Republicans come up to me every day with tears in their eyes’: Why Marcus Flowers insists he can defeat Marjorie Taylor Greene

Marcus Flowers has raised $15m – more money than any congressional candidate in the country – for his Georgia battle.Even with all that money, his supporters admit he would be pulling off something approaching an electoral miracle if he was to was able to defeat incumbent populist Marjorie Taylor Greene.However, long shot Flowers claims he can make history, insisting the Trump-backed, Maga-breathing Greene is too extreme for the district, and that people repeatedly tell him so.He says every day people will approach him, often in tears, and thank him for trying to beat her. He says people – oftentimes people of...
GEORGIA STATE
The Veracity Report

Despite What the Media Would Have You Believe, This Election Has Been a Red Wave | Opinion

And it's not over yet. Ever since election day, most mainstream media agencies have focused their reporting on how disappointing these mid-term election results have turned out for Republicans. While it's true anyone and everyone in politics would love to have 'won more,' there can be no denying the accomplishments of the GOP in this election cycle - unless, of course, the best you can do for your agenda is to focus on the modest number of GOP setbacks. Setbacks which, in truth, have not been anywhere near as demoralizing to Republicans as the left, and their media allies, would have you believe.
Fox News

Midterm elections: LeBron James makes endorsement in Georgia Senate race

LeBron James endorsed incumbent Democrat Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock in the race to maintain his seat against Republican challenger Hershel Walker on Monday. The Los Angeles Lakers star, who lives in California, had yet to make any endorsement for any candidate in the race until the hours prior to Election Day. James directed his message to Georgia voters.
GEORGIA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

Republicans score big win in race for crucial Senate seat after Libertarian candidate drops out

Libertarian candidate Marc Victor has dropped out of the Arizona Senate race, giving Republicans a major boost as they try to secure a majority in the upper house of Congress. In withdrawing from the race, Victor has endorsed Republican candidate Blake Masters, who is running against incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ). Victor dropping out of the race comes a week before the election between the two, which is still very tight with only days left for the two to reach out to voters, according to a statement from Masters's campaign.
ARIZONA STATE
