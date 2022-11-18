ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden's AG Merrick Garland will appoint special counsel to determine whether Trump should face charges in Mar-a-Lago raid and January 6 probes: Comes just three days after he announced 2024 run

By Dailymail.com Reporter
 4 days ago

Attorney General Merrick Garland will appoint a special counsel to determine if Donald Trump should face charges in multiple Department of Justice probes, according to a report Friday.

The move which will be announced Friday afternoon, according to the Wall Street Journal, comes just three days after Trump announced his run for President in 2024.

Investigations into his involvement in the January 6 riots and the handling and storage of classified documents in his Mar-a-Lago, Florida home could reportedly be part of the deliberations.

The appointment of a special counsel would not come as a complete surprise, as Trump's status as a presidential candidate raises serious conflict of interest concerns for the DOJ.

And it comes at a time of increasing scrutiny of U.S. law enforcement agencies.

This would mark the third naming of an independent prosecutor in five years related to Trump.

Such prosecutors typically have a high degree of independence to avoid potential conflicts of interest.

Former FBI director Robert Mueller was appointed in 2017 to oversee the federal investigation into Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and its contacts with Russia. In 2019, John Durham was appointed to investigate the origins of the FBI's probe into Trump's 2016 campaign.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MOiIx_0jFzZ2UU00
Attorney General Merrick Garland will appoint a special counsel to determine if Donald Trump should faces charges in Department of Justice probes, according to a report Friday

List of legal issues Trump is STILL facing as he announces his 2024 run

Donald Trump is still facing a list of legal woes after formally announcing he will run for president for the third time in 2024.

Since he left office in January 2021, probes into his family business, his role in the Capitol Riot, and the trove of documents he took from the White House to Mar-a-Lago have piled up.

The former president has claimed the cases are politically-motivated witch hunts to try and take him down.

He chose now to announce his third run for the Oval Office to potentially clear out the list of Republican primary rivals - with Ron DeSantis hotly favored to join the race and others like Mike Pence and Glenn Youngkin in the list of possible candidates.

But it could also have been to get ahead of an indictment by the Department of Justice.

The DOJ could still charge Trump in one of the probes, but it is likely he will fire up his supporters by claiming President Biden is using law enforcement to go after his opponents.

However, he is still facing criminal and civil cases with his family business that could create financial obstacles during the campaign.

Earlier this month, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said the committee would stop paying his legal fees if he announced a 2024 run.

DailyMail.com has broken down the legal issues Trump is facing as he launches his presidential run.

The documents Trump took from the White House to Mar-a-Lago when he left office

The Justice Department is conducting a criminal investigation into Trump for retaining government records, including some marked as classified, after leaving office in January 2021.

The FBI seized 11,000 documents from Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida in a court-approved August 8 search, including about 100 marked as classified.

Some were designated top secret, the highest level of classified information.

The department began its investigation after the National Archives, the U.S. agency responsible for preserving government records, tried to get Trump to return missing government property and received 15 boxes with classified documents mixed in.

Trump has accused the Justice Department of engaging in a partisan witch hunt and claims the documents he took were part of his personal records and were declassified when he left office.

A so-called special master, Senior U.S. District Judge Raymond Dearie, is reviewing the seized documents to determine whether any are protected by attorney-client privilege or by executive privilege, a legal doctrine under which a president can keep certain documents or information secret.

The Justice Department is also asking a federal appeals court to end that review and to let them access unclassified materials taken in the search, arguing that both measures are hindering their criminal investigation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DA6FQ_0jFzZ2UU00
The Justice Department is conducting a criminal investigation into Trump for retaining government records, including some marked as classified, after leaving office in January 2021

New York Attorney General Letitia James' $250million civil suit claiming Trump inflated property values to mislead banks and investors

New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a civil lawsuit filed last month that her office uncovered more than 200 examples of misleading asset valuations by Trump and the Trump Organization between 2011 and 2021.

James accused Trump of inflating his net worth by billions of dollars to satisfy loan terms and get better insurance coverage.

Mar-a-Lago was valued as high as $739 million when it should have been closed to $75 million, the 200-page lawsuit against the Trump Organization claims.

James is seeking to permanently bar Trump, his sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump and his daughter Ivanka Trump from running companies in New York state, and to prevent them and his company from buying new properties and taking out new loans in the state for five years.

James is also seeking to have the defendants disgorge around $250 million that she described as obtained through fraud.

After James announced the lawsuit, Trump in a social media post called the action 'Another Witch Hunt.'

A lawyer for Trump called the lawsuit's claims 'meritless.'

James said her probe also uncovered evidence of criminal wrongdoing, which she referred to federal prosecutors and the Internal Revenue Service for investigation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g6j19_0jFzZ2UU00
Mar-a-Lago was valued as high as $739 million when it should have been closed to $75 million, the 200-page lawsuit against the Trump Organization claims

New York criminal probe into Trump Organization's 'tax-free perks' to top executives

The Trump Organization is on trial in New York on criminal tax fraud charges.

The Manhattan district attorney's office last year accused the Trump Corporation and Trump Payroll Corp. of giving executives tax-free perks such as rent-free apartments, school tuition feeds and leased luxury cars.

Its former chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg, also named as a defendant in the James lawsuit, has pleaded guilty and is required to testify against the company as part of his agreement with prosecutors.

Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan district attorney, has also been investigating whether Trump misled lenders and others about asset valuations.

Trump has denied wrongdoing and called the probe politically motivated.

E. Jean Carroll's defamation case over rape allegations from the 1990s

E. Jean Carroll, a former Elle magazine writer, sued Trump for defamation in 2019 after he denied her allegation that he raped her in the 1990s in a New York City department store.

Trump accused her of lying to drum up sales for a book.

Trump appeared on Wednesday for a deposition in the case, according to his and Carroll's lawyers.

In a letter made public on Sept. 20, a lawyer for Carroll said she also plans to sue Trump for battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress under a new state law in New York giving adult accusers a one-year window to bring civil claims over alleged civil misconduct regardless of when it occurred.

A lawyer for Trump has argued that he is protected by a federal law that makes government employees immune from defamation claims. Trump was president at the time the lawsuit was filed.

The Manhattan-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said last month that Trump was a federal employee when he called Carroll a liar, but left open the question of whether he was acting as president when he made the statement to a Washington, D.C., appeals court.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=258vbA_0jFzZ2UU00
E. Jean Carroll, a former Elle magazine writer, sued Trump for defamation in 2019 after he denied her allegation that he raped her in the 1990s in a New York City department store

The January 6 committee's investigation into the Capitol Riot

A House of Representatives committee investigating the January 6, 2021, assault by Trump supporters on the U.S. Capitol is investigating whether he broke the law in actions taken to try to overturn his 2020 election defeat.

The rioters sought to block Congress from certifying the election results.

The committee unanimously voted in October to subpoena Trump as part of its probe.

Trump sued the committee on November 11 to challenge the subpoena by questioning the legitimacy of the committee and suggesting he has immunity from testifying about his conduct while he was president.

On Monday night the committee said Trump had 'failed to comply' with the subpoena for documents and testimony from that day.

'In the days ahead, the committee will evaluate next steps in the litigation and regarding the former President’s noncompliance,' Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson and GOP Rep. Liz Cheney, who serve as chair and vice chair of the committee respectively, said in a statement.

Trump could face a misdemeanor charge if he does not comply. The former president could also challenge it in court, as he has done with other subpoenas, which would likely tie the matter up in litigation until the committee concludes its work.

Committee vice chair Liz Cheney has said the committee could make multiple referrals to the Justice Department seeking criminal charges against Trump, who has accused the panel of conducting a politically motivated sham investigation.

The committee cannot charge Trump with federal crimes. That decision must be made by the Justice Department, led by Attorney General Merrick Garland. The panel is expected to issue a written report on its findings in the coming weeks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03h8E6_0jFzZ2UU00
A House of Representatives committee investigating the January 6, 2021, assault by Trump supporters on the U.S. Capitol is investigating whether he broke the law in actions taken to try to overturn his 2020 election defeat

Georgia's criminal probe into efforts to overturn the 2020 election

A special grand jury was selected in May to consider evidence in a Georgia prosecutor's inquiry into Trump's alleged efforts to influence that state's 2020 election results.

The investigation focuses in part on a phone call Trump made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, on Jan. 2, 2021. Trump asked Raffensperger to 'find' the votes needed to overturn Trump's election loss.

Legal experts said Trump may have violated at least three Georgia criminal election laws: conspiracy to commit election fraud, criminal solicitation to commit election fraud and intentional interference with performance of election duties.

Trump could argue he was engaging in constitutionally protected free speech.

A California federal judge said in October in a separate lawsuit that Trump had knowingly made false voter fraud claims in a Georgia election lawsuit, according to emails the judge reviewed. It is not immediately clear what ramifications Trump could face from the ruling.

Comments / 463

E-Man
4d ago

It’s amazing 7 years and $110,000,000+ of the democratic government spent on investigations on Trump and his family and here we go again. Hey democrat voters where’s your evidence that you said you have and seen. Remember you and your democratic government said you have and seen all the evidence of Trump’s crimes when he announced his run for president on June 4 2015.

Reply(89)
108
Ray Ray
4d ago

I smell another fake Mueller report coming. The AG failed the fake 1-6 committee failed and don't expect this report out till the 2024 election. They're using this to keep the left brainwashed.

Reply(40)
65
Terry Brown
4d ago

lmao, after the DOJ released their findings. no documents were found of any value or any security threat. its a little late for a special council. unless they are trying to show America just how corrupt they are.

Reply(5)
21
Related
The Hill

Trump may not make it to the primaries

The conventional wisdom has Donald Trump as either the man to beat for the Republican nomination or at least headed for a drawn-out fight to the finish with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. But could Trump flame out and not even make it to the Iowa caucuses?. It’s not as far-fetched...
FLORIDA STATE
Newsweek

Mike Pence Committed Felony Concealing Trump's Election Crimes: Kirschner

Former Vice President Mike Pence may have committed a felony after he "concealed" evidence of Donald Trump's alleged crimes in the wake of the 2020 election, according to a former federal prosecutor. Glenn Kirschner, an attorney and legal analyst for NBC and MSNBC, was discussing details from Pence's new book...
The Guardian

Trump’s eternal quest for attention has led to the announcement of a presidential bid

The incredible shrinking Trump announced, in the most predictable news of the year, that he’s running for president again. In his eternal quest for attention, he had to be dissuaded from doing it before the recent election, so he wouldn’t do what he most aspires to do, which is to steal attention from everyone else, including the candidates in the party he may or may not still head but definitely disrupted.
FLORIDA STATE
Rolling Stone

‘Dig Up That Birth Certificate’: Obama Takes Shot at Trump’s ‘Birtherism’ During Midterm Stop

Former president Barack Obama traveled to Milwaukee on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 29, to campaign on behalf of another “Democrat with a funny name”: Mandela Barnes, Wisconsin’s Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate. It was an opportunity for Obama to take a swipe at former president Donald Trump, who dogged him throughout his presidency with racist dog whistles that falsely casted doubt on his U.S. citizenship. “Mandela, get ready to dig up that birth certificate,” Obama teased to massive applause.
WISCONSIN STATE
Rolling Stone

Trump Is Pissed Republicans Keep Telling Him to Stay Away from Georgia

As Republicans pour party resources into the Georgia Senate runoff, Donald Trump is getting irritated at the idea that virtually no one of importance in the GOP wants him to campaign in Georgia. In the lead-up to the contest between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Trump-endorsed challenger Herschel Walker, several GOP figures and Trump allies have already implored him not to hold a Georgia rally ahead of the runoff, according to two people familiar with the matter and another person briefed on the situation. Trump — who helped recruit Walker to run — and his advisers have discussed the possibility of heading...
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

The Devious Reason Donald Trump Announced His 2024 Run Now

Donald Trump’s 2024 announcement may have felt like a flop, but there was an interesting upside to it for him.Jose Pagliery, political investigations reporter at The Daily Beast, tells The New Abnormal host Andy Levy that one can’t look at this announcement “as anything other than an attempt to mar any prosecution as a political persecution of him.”It “could be viewed as him trying to seek further cover so that if he does get indicted for one of the many things that he’s being investigated for right now, he could just say, ‘Oh, look at this, they just indicted me...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Trump rally crowd interrupts him by singing national anthem as he launches rant about Jan 6 subpoena

Donald Trump held his first rally since being subpoenaed in the congressional investigation into January 6 on Saturday, where the enthusiastic crowd interrupted him by breaking out in song.Speaking in Robstown, Texas, the ex-president addressed a crowd of supporters and once again railed against what he called an unfair investigation by partisans in Congress — ignoring the participation of two Republicans on the committee not to mention the panel’s focus on witnesses from his own administration as well as GOP officials around the country.And he even praised the crowd that descended upon the Capitol complex and is blamed for...
ROBSTOWN, TX
Indy100

The 55 worst things Trump did during his presidency

Since Donald Trump begrudgingly left office in January 2021, he has moaned that the election was stolen from him and said he should have won.These claims have been widely disputed but even if they were true it is worth remembering what he was like as a president, and why he absolutely should not be one again.He's now had his luxury estate in Florida, Mar-A-Lago, raided by the FBI on the ground that he allegedly took classified documents from the White House. It remains to be seen as to what will happen next in the seemingly never-ending Trump saga, which has...
GEORGIA STATE
