Memphis, TN

AUDIO/VIDEO: Jason & John on "Desperate" NIL Video sent around by the University of Memphis

 4 days ago

Junior shining bright for Memphis Hustle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If you want to check an up-and-coming hooper on the pro basketball side, you might want to ride on down to Southaven to catch the Memphis Hustle in NBA G-League Action against the Birmingham Squadron. The main attraction: Hustle forward Kenny Lofton Jr. The big rookie...
MEMPHIS, TN
Seton Hall faces NCAA Tournament-résumé game against Memphis, No. 1 transfer Kendric Davis

Shaheen Holloway and Seton Hall missed out on their first opportunity for an NCAA Tournament résumé win when they fell to Iowa last Wednesday in the Gavitt Games. Now comes another golden opportunity against coach Penny Hardaway and Memphis on Thursday in the ESPN Events International in Orlando (7:30 p.m., ESPNews). Seton Hall will leave for Florida on Tuesday.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
All Heart: A journey from a Memphis women's basketball player to the coaching staff

MEMPHIS, Tenn — At the heart of what bonds the Williams sisters is basketball. "That was one of our main centers for how our relationship evolved over the years," Lanyce Williams said. She and her twin sister played together at Arlington High School, budding into Div. I recruits. So it was only natural that the play together in college. In August of 2018, they both announced their commitment to the Memphis Tigers.
MEMPHIS, TN
Jameson Steward

5 Restaurants to Get BBQ in Memphis, Tennessee

A person carrying a tray of brisket BBQ.Photo by Luis Santoyo on Unsplash. Memphis is known for its barbecue, and you’ll find some of the best places to eat it in this city. The number of restaurants serving great BBQ is unprecedented, making it even more exciting to try out some great local grub!
MEMPHIS, TN
The 7 Best Breakfast Spots in Memphis, Tennessee – (With Photos)

Looking for the best breakfast in Memphis? Look no further! Here at Memphis, they have the best breakfast options in town. From pancakes to eggs Benedict, this city has something for everyone. Most of the restaurant’s breakfast menu is available all day, so you can come in anytime and enjoy...
MEMPHIS, TN
Man charged with arranging rapper Young Dolph's killing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A man charged with arranging the killing of Young Dolph pleaded not guilty Thursday — one year after the rapper and record label owner was ambushed and shot to death while buying cookies at a bakery in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee. Hernandez Govan, 43, made a brief appearance in Shelby County Criminal Court in Memphis. He was arrested last week after he was indicted on charges including first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the killing of the rapper, who was 36 when he died. The judge scheduled Govan’s next hearing for Dec....
MEMPHIS, TN
COGIC Evangelist Louise Patterson dies at 84

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Church of God and Christ (COGIC) has announced that Evangelist Louise D. Patterson died peacefully at her home Sunday evening at the age of 84. She was the former presiding bishop and the widow of Bishop G.E. Patterson, who died in 2007. Patterson was also president...
MEMPHIS, TN
Black Men Crowned Awards – Take 2

The 2nd annual Black Men Crowned Awards Show, highlighting Black men in various industries who are leaving an imprint in Memphis, is scheduled for Dec. 10th at The Kent. Black Men Crowned was created by Memphis native Justin Hart, winner of a Grammy and a NAACP Image award as a producer.
MEMPHIS, TN
Grammy Nominee GloRilla Announces First Ever Headlining Tour

Today, rising Memphis star GloRilla announces her first ever headline tour in support of her debut EP, “Anyway, Life’s Great…”. Kicking off on January 27th in Charlotte, NC this tour will be an opportunity for fans to experience the EP and Glo’s infectious energy live. Tickets go on-sale to the public this Friday, November 18th at 10am local time. More information can be found HERE. ANYWAY’S, LIFE’S GREAT TOUR DATES:
MEMPHIS, TN
Woman shot at fast food restaurant in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was rushed to the hospital early Tuesday following a shooting in Raleigh. Memphis Police responded to the shooting around 10:30 a.m. and located a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say it happened at the Krystal fast food restaurant on Austin Peay Highway near Coleman Road. The woman is […]
MEMPHIS, TN
4th person surrenders in slaying of rapper Young Dolph

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A fourth person wanted in the slaying of rapper Young Dolph turned himself in on Friday, Memphis police said. Jermarcus Johnson was wanted on a charge of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, police said on the agency’s Facebook page. Police did not provide any additional details about Johnson or his alleged role in the case.
MEMPHIS, TN
MSCS recommends revoking charters for seven district schools; 3 of which are 'priority schools' two years in a row

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Seven Memphis-Shelby County Schools are currently recommended to have their charters revoked after the Tennessee Department of Education designated them "priority schools." "Priority schools" are in the bottom 5% of schools across Tennessee for academic performance. "It’s not a good feeling," Natoria Carpenter, one parent awaiting...
MEMPHIS, TN
VIDEO: Northeast Memphis store ransacked, burglarized a third time

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A convenience store owner says he’s tired of thieves targeting his business on Bartlett Road in Northeast Memphis. Mohamood Shah said his store has been ransacked and burglarized three times over the last year, costing him thousands of dollars. “The three times, maybe, $36,000-$37,000,” said Shah. The latest break-in at the Minit […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Covering all sports news from Memphis, including the Grizzlies, Tigers and more.

