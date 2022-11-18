AUDIO/VIDEO: Jason & John on "Desperate" NIL Video sent around by the University of Memphis

The University of Memphis is circulating a video promoting that they "need" donations immediately for their athletes via "name/image/likeness" sponsorship of Memphis student/athletes "OR" they will lose and suffer as an athletic department. Click here to view the video they are circulating featuring Memphis Athletic Directory Laird Veatch, basketball coach Penny Hardaway, football coach Ryan Silverfield, and women's basketball coach Katrina Merriweather.

