James Arness’ Cause of Death and His Last Words to ‘Gunsmoke’ Fans
Here's 'Gunsmoke' actor James Arness' cause of death and the heartfelt final words that he left for his longtime fans.
"Ghostbusters" Star Dies
Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
'People Throw Stones at Me and Call Me a Monkey” - A 17 Year Old Teenager Cries Out
Have you ever considered how difficult life would be if you were very different from everyone else? Have you ever felt humiliated because of how life has treated you? When it comes to life stories, many questions have been raised, but few, if any, have been answered.
Time to Say Goodbye to Dolly!!!
If you haven’t gotten a chance to see Dolly Parton in concert you may be out of luck. In a new interview with Pollstar, the singing legend, who is about to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, says she has retired from touring. “I do...
Famed '60s Television Star Dies
“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
Jada Pinkett Smith's Ex August Alsina Comes Out, Introduces His Boyfriend To The World
Jada Pinkett Smith’s Ex August Alsina has come out to the world and introduced his boyfriend named Zu, RadarOnline.com has learned. At the end of this week’s episode of The Surreal Life, August revealed personal news to the camera. “I would like a love that feels limitless,” August said during his confessional. He continued, “And then what do you know? Love showed up, but in a new way. I want to share that and really honor the person that I love and that loves me back and teaching my so much about love and healing. I want to that in...
300-year-old 'Mermaid Mummy' with 'Human Face' and 'Tail' was Found
A 300-year-old mermaid which has a human face and a fish-like tail was found in Japan. A 12-inch long mummified creature that has a human face has been found in the Pacific Ocean, near the Japanese island Shikoku, between 1736 and 1741. Due to its eerie pointed teeth, two hands, and hair on its head and eyebrow, the creature looks like a human. However, it has a fish-like bottom with a tail.
The Bold and the Beautiful
From Monday, November 21 through Friday, November 25, two very special folks arrive for a visit. Meanwhile, Bill finds out that there are still people around who are willing to stand up to him — or at least one person. Oh, and there’s a little wedding you may have heard something about happening over at the Forrester estate. But whether or not it’ll result in an actual marriage, only time will tell…
Sinbad Still Learning to Walk 2 Years After Stroke, Family Gives Update
Sinbad suffered a life-changing stroke 2 years ago ... and in the first update since his medical emergency, the star's family says he's got a long road ahead of him on the way to recovery. The family put out a lengthy release Monday, saying Sinbad was in the hospital for...
"Dancing With The Stars" Crowned Their New Champion Last Night, And Twitter Is Totally Divided About It
It looks like the heat went from the dance floor to the keyboard.
‘Criminal Minds’ Vet Joe Mantegna Reveals David Rossi’s ‘Not Doing All That Great’ In Revival (Exclusive)
You asked and the Criminal Minds team delivered. The BAU crew members are back for a captivating and downright terrifying new cast in Criminal Minds: Evolution, which premieres November 24 on Paramount+. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Joe Mantegna about the new David Rossi we’ll meet when Criminal Minds: Evolution begins.
‘Bones and All’: A Blood-Filled Two-Hour Trash Fest of Dreamy-Eyed Cannibals
BONES AND ALL ★(1/4 stars) Starring: Taylor Russell, Timothée Chalamet, Mark Rylance. The teenage girl “eater” is named Maren (Taylor Russell). The horror begins when she attends a slumber party and, before the cupcakes arrive, rips off a schoolmate’s finger with her teeth and eats it while everybody screams and retches (including a few members of the audience). Back at home, Maren finds her father gone, escaping at last from a wife and daughter with a taste for thighs you don’t find at the A&P. Left alone to fend for herself, the girl runs away too, with two goals in mind: to find her mother and eventually learn to eat an entire corpse, “bones and all.”
Bruce Norris On The Moral Complexities of ‘Downstate’
When Bruce Norris’ Clybourne Park won a Tony in 2012, he became the first playwright to achieve the hat trick of winning the Tony Award for best play, the Pulitzer Prize for drama and the Olivier Award for best new play. It may have come as a surprise to him, though. Norris assiduously avoids reading reviews.
Letitia Wright Called Out A Journalist For Comparing Her Anti-Vaccine Controversy To Will Smith And Brad Pitt
"This is vile behavior. At this point, a personal vendetta towards me. I've done nothing wrong but respectfully refused to do interviews with this publication."
Here's How "Dead To Me" Filmed Their Final Season On Christina Applegate's "Terms" Following Her Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis
"We were stuck with the story that we had to tell, but also that's the story Christina wanted to tell."
Women Share Why They Rejected Proposals, And I'm Begging You To Avoid A Public Proposal If You Can
"When I wanted to get married, he wasn't ready. When I told him I was leaving, he asked purely out of desperation. This happened twice."
Can Our Thought Plutocrats Imagine a World Without Twitter?
This is part one of a Book Post series on Twitter. Subscribe for free to Book Post here. It’s hard sometimes to distinguish at this point in the year the shortening days and receding green from a sense of some impending seismic shift whose consequences one can’t yet clearly see—especially after a few years in which seismic shifts have come upon us with alarming regularity.
"I Unmatched Him": People Are Hilariously Revealing What Gives Them The Ick When It Comes To Dating
"He tacked a 'hehe' onto the end of his message and I unmatched him. 'Haha' is fine, but 'hehe'...I don't know, I just can't do it."
14 Celebrities With Absolutely Wild Backstories
Jackie Chan was abandoned by his birth parents as a child, but through his research for a 2003 documentary, he found out that his mother was a legendary Shanghai gambler and his dad was a gang boss and spy.
