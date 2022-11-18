When I first heard a couple weeks ago that Garland was considering this action I was not convinced it was necessary. But now, considering Trump's refusal to believe Garland truly was conducting investigations apart from the Democratic Party, it seems the only way to bring the travesty of Trump's actions to a justified conclusion is to have a lead investigator separate from the Dept of Justice. Of course this will not stop Trump from complaining as that is what he does, but it will give the indictments when they come that extra layer of believability. I just hope he can get the job done in a matter of a few months, we have waited long enough for satisfaction.
The FBI has already done multiple investigations...The DOJ has done multiple investigations...That Jan 6 circus!!!!...at what point does even the dumbest of the liberals figure out they are being played??????
Related
Michael Cohen says Ivanka Trump's self-exile from politics may be because she was the FBI's mole at Mar-a-Lago
Some potential jurors gasped in court as a judge revealed they might serve on the Trump Org criminal trial
Judge may unseal secret court docs showing Trump’s attempts to block aides from testifying: report
“They had a damn insider on SCOTUS”: Experts alarmed after Trump lawyer emails inadvertently leak
‘They’re Closing in Directly on Donald’: Attorneys Think Feds Will Offer Immunity After Key Trump Aide Reportedly Pleads the Fifth to Grand Jury
Ex-Trump aide says the Republican Party needs to finally see Donald Trump as a 'loser' in order to 'thrive'
“This is the ballgame”: DOJ moving quickly in “secret court proceedings” in Trump Jan. 6 probe
Trump's one-time White House chief of staff says former president is the 'only Republican who can lose' in 2024
Donald Trump Is Changing His Tune On Mitch McConnell
Trump’s Least Favorite GOP Senator May Survive Again
Results: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer defeats Republican Joe Pinion in his fight to retain Democratic control of Congress' upper chamber
Lauren Boebert used Trump and the Proud Boys to gain power – now she’s getting personal to defend her seat
U.S. Supreme Court's Kagan Blocks Jan. 6 Panel From Getting Arizona Republican's Records
Another Top Democrat Steps Down Moments After Pelosi
Trump Lawyers Thought Clarence Thomas Was ‘Only Chance’ to Thwart 2020 Election Certification
Secret Service agent Robert Engel, who was with Trump on Jan. 6, testifies before House select committee
Against the Wishes of Justices Thomas and Alito, SCOTUS Rejects Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward’s Bid to Block Jan. 6 Committee Subpoena for Phone Records
Pelosi's daughter in running for quiet race to replace House speaker: Report
Trump Org is battling prosecutors over 3 little words that could swing the New York tax-fraud trial
Rep. Jamie Raskin said a GOP majority could install Trump as speaker of the House. Matt Gaetz has floated the idea before.
NBC News
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 8