The number of missing and murdered Indigenous people is a crisis. One artist is working to honor hundreds of victims.
Indigenous artist Tristen Jenni has created at least 207 portraits memorializing missing and murdered Native people over the last two years. Indigenous people across the U.S. and Canada are disproportionately murdered or go missing, known by advocates as the Murdered and Missing Indigenous Peoples crisis, or MMIP. Jenni, who is...
Michael Cohen says Ivanka Trump's self-exile from politics may be because she was the FBI's mole at Mar-a-Lago
Cohen told MSNBC's Katie Phang he thought Jared and Ivanka "potentially were the moles in terms of the Mar-a-Lago documents and so on."
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch
Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
Former AG Bill Barr says it's becoming 'increasingly likely' that Trump will be indicted over sensitive documents he took to Mar-A-Lago - days after ex-president claimed they were 'personal'
Former Attorney General Bill Barr said Friday he believes the federal government has enough evidence to indict former President Donald Trump based on the sensitive documents they retrieved from his Mar-a-Lago by the FBI in August. Barr told PBS' 'Firing Line' host Margaret Hoover that the Justice Department 'probably have...
'People Throw Stones at Me and Call Me a Monkey” - A 17 Year Old Teenager Cries Out
Have you ever considered how difficult life would be if you were very different from everyone else? Have you ever felt humiliated because of how life has treated you? When it comes to life stories, many questions have been raised, but few, if any, have been answered.
Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President
Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
Dad who subdued shooter in Colorado LGBTQ nightclub speaks out: "I needed to save my family"
Editor's Note: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that Fierro served four tours in Iran and Afghanistan. The story has been corrected to clarify that Fierro served four tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. A man who has been called a hero for helping subdue the suspect in the...
A fisherman caught a massive goldfish-like carp weighing 67.4 pounds. It's named "The Carrot"
A fisherman from the U.K. caught a massive carp that looked like an irregularly sized goldfish in a lake in France earlier this month. The bright orange fish weighed in at 67.4 lbs and was appropriately named The Carrot, according to Bluewater Lakes, which manages a lake in the Champagne region.
Only 1 senator is supporting Trump for president
Only one Republican senator is publicly supporting former President Donald Trump’s 2024 reelection bid; the rest of the Senate GOP conference is holding back.
Their preemie was already a fighter. Then at 3 weeks old, she caught the virus that's packing hospitals across the US
(CNN) -- As Abhishesh Pokharel carried his 3-week-old daughter into the emergency department, her fingers and toes were turning blue. Other parts of her tiny body were yellow. Something was very wrong. The triage nurse at Greater Baltimore Medical Center knew it, too. She took one look at baby Ayra...
The secret behind baby carrots
You gotta love baby carrots. Don't have to wash 'em, don't have to peel 'em, don't have to cut 'em. But here's the big secret about baby carrots: They're actually pieces of carrots. "Cut into two-inch pieces and peeled, and put in a bag," explained Jeff Huckaby, the CEO of Grimmway Farms, the biggest carrot grower on Earth. One regular carrot might be cut into two, three, even four baby carrots.
"Missing Justice" podcast: Where is Christy?
On March 6, 2020, Christy Woodenthigh was run over outside of her home on the Northern Cheyenne reservation in Lame Deer, Montana. She died that night. How did Christy, a mother of three, end up dead? In the first episode of "Missing Justice," a new six-part podcast from CBS News, CBS News federal government reporters Cara Korte and Bo Erickson meet with Christy's sister Aleda Spang to uncover what happened that night.
Copy of what's believed to be Hunter Biden's laptop data turned over by repair shop to FBI showed no tampering, analysis says
Data from a laptop that the lawyer for a Delaware computer repair shop owner says was left by Hunter Biden in 2019 – and which the shop owner later provided to the FBI under subpoena – shows no evidence of tampering or fabrication, according to an independent review commissioned by CBS News.
Reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley face combined 19 years in prison
A federal judge in Atlanta, Georgia sentenced reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to a combined 19 years in prison for bank fraud and tax evasion. CBS News correspondent Mark Strassmann reports.
Fears loom of railroad strike after union rejects deal brokered by White House
Concerns are rising of a possible railroad strike after one of the United State's largest unions rejected a deal brokered by the Biden administration. Fears loom over the impact such a strike would have on the country's economy and chain supply. CBS News senior White House correspondent Ed O'Keefe discusses.
Biden administration kicks off six-week COVID booster campaign ahead of holidays
The White House is looking to make this holiday season the safest in recent memory. With Thanksgiving just a few days away, the Biden administration is once again pushing for Americans to go out and get vaccinated. Dr. Celin Gounder is the editor-at-large for public health at Kaiser Health News and an infectious disease expert and epidemiologist at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine has more.
Vice President Kamala Harris visits the Philippines
Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to the Philippines Tuesday to reinforce the United States' commitment to military support. Geopolitical risk analyst Scott Moskowitz joins CBS News to talk about the trip's significance.
