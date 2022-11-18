ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Hood, TX

Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Daily Mail

Former AG Bill Barr says it's becoming 'increasingly likely' that Trump will be indicted over sensitive documents he took to Mar-A-Lago - days after ex-president claimed they were 'personal'

Former Attorney General Bill Barr said Friday he believes the federal government has enough evidence to indict former President Donald Trump based on the sensitive documents they retrieved from his Mar-a-Lago by the FBI in August. Barr told PBS' 'Firing Line' host Margaret Hoover that the Justice Department 'probably have...
FLORIDA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President

Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
CBS News

The secret behind baby carrots

You gotta love baby carrots. Don't have to wash 'em, don't have to peel 'em, don't have to cut 'em. But here's the big secret about baby carrots: They're actually pieces of carrots. "Cut into two-inch pieces and peeled, and put in a bag," explained Jeff Huckaby, the CEO of Grimmway Farms, the biggest carrot grower on Earth. One regular carrot might be cut into two, three, even four baby carrots.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

"Missing Justice" podcast: Where is Christy?

On March 6, 2020, Christy Woodenthigh was run over outside of her home on the Northern Cheyenne reservation in Lame Deer, Montana. She died that night. How did Christy, a mother of three, end up dead? In the first episode of "Missing Justice," a new six-part podcast from CBS News, CBS News federal government reporters Cara Korte and Bo Erickson meet with Christy's sister Aleda Spang to uncover what happened that night.
LAME DEER, MT
CBS News

Biden administration kicks off six-week COVID booster campaign ahead of holidays

The White House is looking to make this holiday season the safest in recent memory. With Thanksgiving just a few days away, the Biden administration is once again pushing for Americans to go out and get vaccinated. Dr. Celin Gounder is the editor-at-large for public health at Kaiser Health News and an infectious disease expert and epidemiologist at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine has more.
CBS News

Vice President Kamala Harris visits the Philippines

Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to the Philippines Tuesday to reinforce the United States' commitment to military support. Geopolitical risk analyst Scott Moskowitz joins CBS News to talk about the trip's significance.
CBS News

CBS News

