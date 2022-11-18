ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

Nadine Labaki Talks Reuniting With ‘Capernaum’ Discovery Zain Al Rafeea On Set Of ‘The Sand Castle’

By Melanie Goodfellow
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j3B1f_0jFzYYVs00

Lebanese actress and director Nadine Labaki enjoyed breakout success with Oscar-nominated and Cannes Jury Prize-winning third feature Capernaum in 2018 and there is now anticipation over what will be her next directorial feature project

However, the star, who is currently at the Marrakech International Film Festival as a member of its jury, told Deadline this week that it could be a while before she gets behind the camera.

“I have to start writing the next feature film. There’s nothing tangible I can talk about yet,” she said.

The weight of Lebanon ’s political and economic crisis since 2019, which was exacerbated by the pandemic, and the deadly and devastating August 2020 Beirut explosion had made it difficult for her to focus on a personal project, she said.

“It has been a very difficult three years. We’ve all been sort of living like zombies. We’re alive but not really and it’s been difficult to write anything,” she said.

“You feel schizophrenic writing something that has nothing to do with the situation and at the same time, writing something about the situation is a huge responsibility,” she continued.

“You need to do it very delicately. You’re talking about human suffering and a huge tragedy. We’ve been going through one tragedy after the other. It has been paralyzing. I’m sort of in a state of shock like many Lebanese people. Beirut is slowly being reconstructed. People are trying to pick up the pieces, even if the financial and political situation is a catastrophe.”

Instead, Labaki has thrown herself back into her first love of acting as the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has subsided.

She has three features currently in post-production: Matty Brown’s The Sand Castle , Justin Anderson’s Swimming Home and Tamer Ruggli’s Back To Alexandria , in which she co-stars alongside Fanny Ardant.

“For me. it’s a way for me to get back into this amazing world that I love with less responsibility, and the ability to live different lives that it brings, I love that,” she said. “That’s what really draws me into this. It’s the human adventure and the fact I am living a different life for a while.”

“Life comes in phases, where you have different needs to do different things. I’m happy I’m able to listen to those needs. It’s a luxury. I’m in a phase where I am doing different things and working with different directors.”

Brown’s Beirut shot The Sand Castle , about a family of four stuck on an idyllic island that hides a shocking reality, reunited Labaki with Zain Al Rafeea , the Syrian refugee she cast in Capernaum as the young protagonist who sues his parents for giving him a life of neglect and poverty.

At the time of his casting, Al Rafeea was an illiterate, 12-year-old living in the slums of Beirut with his family, who had been forced to flee their home in the city of Daraa in southwestern Syrian due to the civil war. He and his family have since been resettled in Norway.

“I can’t tell you much about the story but I can tell you I was reunited with Zain and his sister. I was able to spend time with them and catch up,” said Labaki.

“This was one of the main reasons I did the film, to be able to spend time with him and understand the man he has become. He just turned 18 in October. He’s an adult. I also really liked the director Matty Brown, I felt a human connection with him.”

“For now Zain wants to pursue acting. He’s very disciplined, which is something I was worried about because it was a very different experience on set from when he was on Capernaum . I’m proud of him, and very happy.”

Quizzed about what it feels like to have potentially changed Al Rafeea’s life, Labaki said it was a dynamic that worked both ways.

“He changed my life too. Sometimes, I think the universe conspired for us to meet. For us to have an impact on each other’s lives. He changed me as much as I maybe changed him. It was a meant-to-be collaboration. I felt as soon as I saw him that this connection had to happen even if I didn’t know at the time where it would lead,” said Labaki.

“He speaks fluent Norwegian. He’s learning to read and write. It the best gift to see Zain is living a better life.”

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Ron Howard & ‘Thirteen Lives’ Filmmakers On Importance Of Details In Thai Cave Rescue Pic: “It’s Their Story” – Contenders L.A.

Ron Howard was as transfixed as the rest of the world in 2018 when a massive international rescue effort came together to save 12 Thai youth soccer players and their coach who were trapped in a flooded underground cave.  That’s also why Howard and his crew became obsessed with not only telling their story but doing so with a maximum level of truth and honesty about what actually transpired over the course of that long summer month. RELATED: The Contenders Film: Los Angeles – Deadline’s Full Coverage Speaking at the Deadline’s The Contenders Film: Los Angeles panel Saturday, supervising sound editor Rachel Tate talked...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Singapore’s Clover Films Teams With ‘Ah Boys To Men’ Filmmaker Jack Neo To Launch HiJack Pictures

Singapore-based producer and distributor Clover Films is teaming with filmmaker Jack Neo’s J Team Productions to launch a joint venture production company, HiJack Pictures.  The new outfit, which has 50:50 ownership between Clover Films and J Team Productions, aims to produce quality content that appeals to international audiences. Clover Films founders Lim Teck and Paulyn Chua, along with Neo and Irene Kng for J Team Productions, are directors of the company, which is based in Singapore.  Neo is Singapore’s most bankable filmmaker with credits including a string of hits, such as the Ah Boys To Men franchise, I Not Stupid series and...
Deadline

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival To Honor Indian Star Shah Rukh Khan

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival has announced that renowned Indian actor and producer Shah Rukh Khan will receive an honorary award at its upcoming second edition running December 1-10. The prize recognizing Khan’s contribution to the film industry will be presented at the opening ceremony. Unfolding against the backdrop of the Red Sea port of Jeddah, the festival will present 131 feature films and shorts from 61 countries in 41 languages this year. Khan is regarded as Bollywood’s most successful film star. Over the course of a 30-year career, he has clocked up more than 100 actings credits, including award-winning hits...
Deadline

Disney+ Unveils Debut Nordic Original ‘To Cook A Bear’

Disney+ has unveiled its debut Nordic original, an adaptation of Swedish author Mikael Niemi’s To Cook a Bear. Anagram Sweden’s six-parter takes place in the mid-nineteenth century in the village of Kengis, northern Sweden, centering on a runaway Sami boy who develops a deep relationship while investigating an unexpected murder mystery. While a Pastor has a spiritual awakening that profoundly impacts the Sami and Tornedalians, the body of a shepherd’s girl is found in a bog. Soon the villagers set out in search of the killer bear they think is on the rampage. Swedish screenwriter Jesper Harrie is penning the adaptation and...
Deadline

Nicki Aycox Dies: ‘Supernatural’ Actor Was 47

Nicki Aycox, an actor known for her recurring role on Supernatural, has died. She was 47. The confirmation of Aycox’s death was made by her sister-in-law Susan Raab Ceklosky in a Facebook post. “My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented, and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side. Nicki and Matt had a wonderful life together in California. She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her,” she shared. Aycox appeared on Supernatural between 2006 and 2008 in the role of Meg Masters and shared scenes with Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki. Supernatural...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

James Cameron Says ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Is In “The Worst Business Case In Movie History” To Be Profitable

James Cameron is setting expectations for how much Avatar: The Way of Water would have to make in order to break even. The film director recently opened up to GQ and said that the long-awaited Avatar sequel was “very f***ing” expensive to make and it “was the worst business case in movie history.” “You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history,” Cameron said about returning a profit on the film. “That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.” The original Avatar film was released in 2009 and according to IMDB Pro, it had a budget of $237 million and...
Deadline

Jay Leno Released From Burn Center After Two Surgeries And Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy

Jay Leno was released today from the Grossman Burn Center 10 days after suffering burns to his face, hands and chest in a gasoline fire in his Burbank garage. “I am pleased with Jay’s progress, and I am optimistic that he will make a full recovery,” Dr. Peter Grossman of the Grossman Burn Center said in a statement. The center also released a photo of Leno with some of the hospital staff. The picture shows Leno with visible burn scars on his face, chin and neck. “Jay would like to let everyone know how thankful he is for the care he received, and...
Deadline

Jennifer Lawrence Learns But Doesn’t Believe ‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Was One Of Her Early Acting Coaches

Long before Jennifer Lawrence became an Oscar winner, she was an aspiring actress beginning to lay the groundwork for a Hollywood career. At one point, Lawrence went to see an acting coach who ultimately returned her money because, he said, she already had it all and there really was nothing he could teach her. She didn’t recall who that teacher was until Deadline’s Mike Fleming Jr. told her Saturday during a panel for her Apple/A24 film Causeway at Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles event. Related Story Jennifer Lawrence, Brian Tyree Henry & ‘Causeway’ Filmmakers On Overcoming The Elements And The Pandemic During Production...
Deadline

Jaeden Martell, Maxwell Jenkins & Sadie Soverall Join Nicolas Cage In Survival Action-Thriller ‘Sand And Stones’

EXCLUSIVE: Jaeden Martell (It), Maxwell Jenkins (Lost in Space) and Sadie Soverall (Fate: The Winx Saga) have signed on to star alongside Academy Award winner Nicolas Cage in the survival action-thriller Sand and Stones from Highland Film Group, which just started production in Dublin, Ireland. The film directed by Ben Brewer (The Trust) is set in a post-apocalyptic and sparsely populated world where Paul (Cage) and his twin teenage sons, Joseph (Martell) and Thomas (Jenkins), have managed to claw out an existence, yet live in constant fear. Until, confronted by imminent danger, they must execute a desperate plan to survive. Details...
Deadline

Kandi Burruss Says ‘Kandi & The Gang’ Is “Not Returning” To Bravo After One Season: “I Am Super Upset”

Kandi Burruss has been a star of The Real Housewives of Atlanta for 13 seasons and throughout her time on Bravo has had multiple spinoffs. Her latest show was titled Kandi & the Gang and followed the Grammy-award winner as she managed her Old Lady Gang restaurant, named after her mom and aunts. Viewers that were hoping for a second season of the reality series, might be disappointed as Burruss recently revealed that Bravo has opted not to move forward with another season. “Definitely, it is not returning,” Burruss said when asked by a fan if her spinoff was coming back during...
Deadline

‘Indiana Jones 5’ Director James Mangold Reveals Harrison Ford Was “De-Aged” To Look Like In The Original Trilogy

When moviegoers head to theaters to experience Indiana Jones 5, they will see a “de-aged” Harrison Ford, according to director James Mangold. The fifth installment of the untitled film has an opening sequence that will take place in the years depicted between The Last Crusade (1989) and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008). “I wanted the chance to dive into this kind of full-on George-and-Steven old picture and give the audience an adrenaline blast,” Mangold told Empire. “And then we fall out, and you find yourself in 1969. So that the audience doesn’t experience the change between the ‘40s and ‘60s as...
Deadline

Gray Frederickson Dies: ‘Godfather’ & ‘Apocalypse Now’ Producer Was 85

Gray Frederickson, an Oscar-winning co-EP on The Godfather films and Apocalypse Now who was one of the busiest and most respected producers and production executives of the 1960s through the ‘80s, died November 20 of prostate cancer in Oklahoma City. He was 85. His wife, Karen, confirmed his death. Born on July 21, 1937, in Oklahoma, Frederickson moved to Hollywood in the early ‘60s and quickly acquired expertise as a line producer. He produced the 1971 comedy Making It at 20th Century Fox and joined with Al Ruddy to produce Little Fauss and Big Halsy (1970) with Robert Redford at Paramount. Related Story Hollywood...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Deadline

‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Accountant Sentenced To 3 Years In Prison As Reality Duo Lose Shows & Await Punishment

Todd and Julie Chrisley, stars of USA Network’s hit reality series Chrisley Knows Best, are set to be sentenced tomorrow after being found guilty of a parade of financial crimes. Their accountant, Peter Tarantino, was earlier today sentenced to three years in prison after being found guilty of filing two false corporate tax returns on behalf of the Chrisley’s company. He will start his sentence next May after recovering from hip surgery. Todd Chrisley could be sentenced to up to 22 years in prison and his wife Julie Chrisley could be sentenced to around 12 and a half years after being found...
Deadline

‘Bones And All’ With Timothée Chalamet Draws Women, Younger Demos In Limited Opening – Specialty Box Office

Luca Guadagnino’s Timothée Chalamet-starring, edgy cannibal road trip romance Bones And All pulled in young demos (79% in the 18-34 rage) and women (54%-46% female) for an opening weekend gross of $120k, or $23.9k per screen average in five theaters. That’s respectable and in line with distributor UAR expectations although below recent debuts including Banshees of Inisherin and Tár last month and The Fabelmans last week, where PSAs all cracked $40k. “I’m hoping over the Thanksgiving period, the audience has an appetite for it,” said UAR president Erik Lomis as Bones And All is set to expands nationwide Wednesday. The film...
Deadline

Kelly Rowland Asks AMAs Crowd To “Chill Out” After Boos & Amid Chris Brown’s Canceled Michael Jackson Tribute

Chris Brown won an award at the American Music Awards 2022 and audible boos were heard from the audience in attendance at the Microsoft Theatre. During the live broadcast of the AMAs 2022 on ABC, Kelly Rowland took the stage to announce the nominees for Favorite Male R&B Artist. The artists that were up for the trophy were Brent Faiyaz, Giveon, Lucky Daye, The Weeknd and Brown. After Rowland announced Brown as the winner, boos from the crowd were audible and the camera panned out to show the whole theatre. Rowland looked surprised at the audience’s reaction and as she was trying...
Deadline

‘Power Rangers’ Stars Amy Jo Johnson, Walter Jones, Austin St. John & More Mourn The Loss Of Jason David Frank

Jason David Frank, best known as Tommy Oliver in the 90s kids’ action series Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, died at the age of 49 and his co-stars are morning his loss. Viewers that watched the show growing up remember that the Green Ranger’s (and later on the White Ranger) love interest was the Pink Ranger, played by Amy Jo Johnson. After news of Frank’s death, the Felicity alum paid tribute to the late actor on social media. “Jase, you were beautiful and truly unique,” she posted on Instagram along with a selfie next to Frank during a fan convention. “My life just...
Deadline

John Leguizamo Based ‘The Menu’ Character On Steven Seagal: “He’s Kind Of A Horrible Human”

John Leguizamo is back on the big screen with The Menu and he recently opened up about who he based his character on. Leguizamo plays the character of Georgie Diaz, an action star past his prime. To get into the mindset of the fictional character, the Encanto voice actor got inspiration from Steven Seagal. “I’ve met lots of these stars like that, maybe before they were washed up,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “I mean, now they’re washed up. I kind of based mine on Steven Seagal. I had a bad run-in with him. We did a movie together. It was Executive Decision....
Deadline

‘The Walking Dead’ Finale Resurrects Dead Characters For Ads Produced By Ryan Reynolds‘ Maximum Effort And AMC Networks‘ Content Room, With Help From Kimmelot

Taking advantage of the expected mass tune-in for tonight’s finale of The Walking Dead, a handful of ads featuring characters who died during the show’s 11-season run has given fans reason to not look away during commercial breaks. The initiative resurrecting four characters for ads for Autodesk, Deloitte, DoorDash, MNTN and Ring (watch a compilation ABOVE) was co-ordinated by Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort and AMC Networks’ Content Room. Kimmelot’s Dan Sanborn also had a hand in putting together the brand-straddling narratives. The characters making their return included Milton Mamet (played by Dallas Roberts), Andrea Harrison (Laurie Holden), Rodney (Joe Ando-Hirsh) and...
Deadline

Kanye West Returns To Twitter, Draws Instant Reactions

Kanye West is back on Twitter, posting this morning a test to see if his account was working. It was and it is, and the test message is drawing mostly positive reviews, with a few “oh no” reactions. His return comes a day after Twitter renewed the account of former President Donald Trump and a few other controversial figures. West’s Twitter account was originally locked on Oct. 9 for a violation of the social media platform’s policies, according to the company. West was locked out in response to a tweet he posted on Saturday, Oct. 8 that said he was going “death con...
Deadline

Ice Cube Confirms Vax Requirement Spurred Exit From Sony Comedy ‘Oh Hell No’

Ice Cube has confirmed that he exited Oh Hell No, a Sony comedy in which he would have starred opposite Jack Black, after refusing to comply with a requirement that he be vaccinated against Covid-19. “I turned down a movie because I didn’t want to get the motherf-cking jab. I turned down $9 million because I didn’t want to get the jab,” he said during an episode of the podcast Million Dollaz Worth of Game published on Monday. “F-ck that jab, and f-ck y’all for trying to make me get it. So, I don’t know how Hollywood feels about me right...
Deadline

Deadline

141K+
Followers
39K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy