nbcrightnow.com
Benton County Sheriff's patrol leads to arrest of man wanted by Richland police
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- A Benton County Sheriff's Deputy patrolling near Mayo Drive and Highway 224 on the morning of November, 22, spotted a silver Hyundai driven by a male suspect wanted by Richland Police. The Deputy attempted to stop the car, but the driver sped away. According to the Benton...
Yakima Co. Sheriff identifies homicide victim found near Wapato
WAPATO, Wash. – The Yakima Co. Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who was found dead near Wapato in August of 2022. Investigators said Miguel “Elvin” Peredes, 46, is from Nicaragua. They have been able to get in touch with Peredes’ family and they have been told about his death. According to authorities, Peredes’ body was found on August 16...
Yakima Herald Republic
Suspect in East Chestnut Avenue homicide charged with aggravated first-degree murder
Yakima County prosecutors have charged a Yakima man with aggravated first-degree murder in an East Chestnut Avenue shooting death. Andrew Sanchez Chacon, 36, is also charged with first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm due to a 2016 conviction for attempted vehicular assault, according to court documents. Prosecutors allege that Chacon...
KIMA TV
Yakima sheriffs searching for two suspects who allegedly stole two cases of beer
YAKIMA-- The Yakima County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) says they are looking for two suspects who stole two cases of beer from a store. In a Twitter post, they show two surveillance photos of the suspects. They also say the two men walked out of the store without paying for two...
nbcrightnow.com
20-time convicted felon arrested on suspicion of murder in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a murder on Chestnut Avenue. YPD Officers found a man with a gunshot wound behind his left ear with no wallet, cellphone, or identification on the night of October, 22. According to Yakima County Superior Court documents Police Detectives...
Information Denied In Missing Yakima Boy Case
It's week 11 and still no sign of a 5-year-old Yakima boy missing since September 10 from Sarge Hubbard Park. KIT News has requested all available investigative information from the Yakima Police Department through a Freedom of Information request but like other media organizations the city has denied releasing information claiming it's part of an ongoing investigation.
KIMA TV
Wapato burned body found back in August now identified, YCSO says
WAPATO -- The Yakima County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) has identified the man that was found dead as 46-year-old Miguel “Elvin” Peredes from Nicaragua. Miguel’s partially burned body was found back in August of this year near a burned vehicle on Progressive Rd. near Wapato. Sheriffs say he...
610KONA
Man Found in Burned Out Car Near Wapato Identified
It appears a man bound in a burned-out car near Wapato in August was shot before the fire was lit. Back on August 16th, Yakima County Deputies were notified about a car on fire in the 100 block of Progressive Road, about a mile from Wapato near Highway 97. The car was seen in the early morning hours.
Yakima Police Arrest Murder Suspect Hunting for Another
Yakima Police have arrested a man in connection to the October 22 murder of 34-year-old Adalberto Cervantes Sanchez. His body was found in the 600 block of East Chestnut Avenue. Bail has been set at $1 million dollars for the 36-year-old suspect who they say fatally shot Sanchez. Police arrested the suspect on Tuesday near the Yakima Transit Center carrying drugs and a handgun.
nbcrightnow.com
Second suspect in shooting at Yakima Inn has been arrested
YAKIMA, Wash.- The second suspect involved in the shooting of a woman at the Yakima Inn on October 21 has been arrest. Yvette Inzunza with the Yakima Police Department tells us several agencies joined at the 900 block of Pitcher St where the suspect, Cesar Sanchez was believed to have been hiding.
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima settles road design lawsuit for $3 million
YAKIMA, Wash.- The City of Yakima has reached a $3 million settlement with the family of a man that was seriously injured in a car crash at the intersection of 34th Avenue and Fruitvale Boulevard. The family's lawsuit alleged that the width of the intersection was too wide to safely...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima man convicted in 2019 homicide pleads guilty to federal firearms charge
A Yakima man previously sentenced to time served in a 2019 homicide has pleaded guilty to a federal firearms charge. Clyde Isaac Kelly, 22, entered a guilty plea to a single count of being a felon in possession of a firearm in U.S. District Court Wednesday as part of a plea agreement. In return, prosecutors will recommend a prison sentence of at least one year and no longer than 21 months, according to court documents.
nbcrightnow.com
Local emergency responders ask public to stay home amid freezing rain
KENNEWICK, Wash. – YAKIMA COUNTY. Yakima County Fire District 5 is currently responding to multiple accidents within the district due to weather conditions. In a Facebook post, Fire District 5 is asking the public to take their time if they have to go out or don't go out at all as they expect the roads to get worse with overnight temperatures.
Inflation drives high demand for help at Second Harvest’s Turkey Drive in Tri-Cities
Cars began lining up before dawn.
nbcrightnow.com
Shop small in Yakima on Saturday
YAKIMA, Wash.- Downtown Yakima will celebrate Small Business Saturday on November, 26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with promotions and sales at 37 participating locations. Shoppers will receive a complimentary shopping tote and are encouraged to complete a shopping passport to be entered into a drawing for a downtown Yakima gift basket.
KIMA TV
Selah police collect over 1,000 pounds of food to donate for this holiday season
SELAH -- This weekend, Selah police collected more than 1,000 pounds of food to give to the local food bank. Officers set up at Grocery Outlet yesterday to take in donations for this holiday season. In total, they say they collected 1,300 pounds of food and $277 in cash. They...
FOX 11 and 41
Jordan Torres family holds vigil to honor his memory
TOPPENISH, Wash. – Friends and family gathered at an abandoned house near the intersection of Progressive Road and Mckinley Road on Friday to honor the memory of Jordan Torres. Torres was shot and killed last weekend and found on the side of the road in front of the house...
ifiberone.com
Scammer posing as country music artist Cole Swindell, convinces pair to illegally enter home in Ellensburg
ELLENSBURG - Ellensburg police say two people who believed they were actually talking to a famous country music singer fell for a scammer's scheme when they were detained by police for unlawfully entering a home last Thursday night. Police officials say a homeowner living on Pfenning Road was notified by...
Yakima Herald Republic
Winter homeless shelter to reopen in Toppenish
A collaborative effort will allow a winter weather shelter to open for people experiencing homelessness in the Lower Yakima Valley. For the fourth straight season, a low-barrier, 24-hour shelter will operate from Dec. 1 through March 31 at 508 W. First Ave. in Toppenish, providing a warm, safe place to stay during the cold winter months, said Mike Kay, CEO of Yakima’s Camp Hope.
Yakima Herald Republic
It Happened Here: WSDOT to rename I-90 rest areas near Cle Elum
For those who travel Interstate 90, Indian John Hill is a waypoint in the trip, as well as a place to take a well-earned break from their travels. The hill, and the rest areas that sit on either side of the freeway between Cle Elum and Ellensburg, are named for an Upper Yakama man who lived in the area and was known to the settlers who came through. A placard at the rest area gives an extremely brief history of its namesake.
