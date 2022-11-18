ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Yakima Herald Republic

Suspect in East Chestnut Avenue homicide charged with aggravated first-degree murder

Yakima County prosecutors have charged a Yakima man with aggravated first-degree murder in an East Chestnut Avenue shooting death. Andrew Sanchez Chacon, 36, is also charged with first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm due to a 2016 conviction for attempted vehicular assault, according to court documents. Prosecutors allege that Chacon...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

20-time convicted felon arrested on suspicion of murder in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a murder on Chestnut Avenue. YPD Officers found a man with a gunshot wound behind his left ear with no wallet, cellphone, or identification on the night of October, 22. According to Yakima County Superior Court documents Police Detectives...
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Information Denied In Missing Yakima Boy Case

It's week 11 and still no sign of a 5-year-old Yakima boy missing since September 10 from Sarge Hubbard Park. KIT News has requested all available investigative information from the Yakima Police Department through a Freedom of Information request but like other media organizations the city has denied releasing information claiming it's part of an ongoing investigation.
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

Wapato burned body found back in August now identified, YCSO says

WAPATO -- The Yakima County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) has identified the man that was found dead as 46-year-old Miguel “Elvin” Peredes from Nicaragua. Miguel’s partially burned body was found back in August of this year near a burned vehicle on Progressive Rd. near Wapato. Sheriffs say he...
WAPATO, WA
610KONA

Man Found in Burned Out Car Near Wapato Identified

It appears a man bound in a burned-out car near Wapato in August was shot before the fire was lit. Back on August 16th, Yakima County Deputies were notified about a car on fire in the 100 block of Progressive Road, about a mile from Wapato near Highway 97. The car was seen in the early morning hours.
WAPATO, WA
News Talk KIT

Yakima Police Arrest Murder Suspect Hunting for Another

Yakima Police have arrested a man in connection to the October 22 murder of 34-year-old Adalberto Cervantes Sanchez. His body was found in the 600 block of East Chestnut Avenue. Bail has been set at $1 million dollars for the 36-year-old suspect who they say fatally shot Sanchez. Police arrested the suspect on Tuesday near the Yakima Transit Center carrying drugs and a handgun.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Second suspect in shooting at Yakima Inn has been arrested

YAKIMA, Wash.- The second suspect involved in the shooting of a woman at the Yakima Inn on October 21 has been arrest. Yvette Inzunza with the Yakima Police Department tells us several agencies joined at the 900 block of Pitcher St where the suspect, Cesar Sanchez was believed to have been hiding.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Yakima settles road design lawsuit for $3 million

YAKIMA, Wash.- The City of Yakima has reached a $3 million settlement with the family of a man that was seriously injured in a car crash at the intersection of 34th Avenue and Fruitvale Boulevard. The family's lawsuit alleged that the width of the intersection was too wide to safely...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima man convicted in 2019 homicide pleads guilty to federal firearms charge

A Yakima man previously sentenced to time served in a 2019 homicide has pleaded guilty to a federal firearms charge. Clyde Isaac Kelly, 22, entered a guilty plea to a single count of being a felon in possession of a firearm in U.S. District Court Wednesday as part of a plea agreement. In return, prosecutors will recommend a prison sentence of at least one year and no longer than 21 months, according to court documents.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Local emergency responders ask public to stay home amid freezing rain

KENNEWICK, Wash. – YAKIMA COUNTY. Yakima County Fire District 5 is currently responding to multiple accidents within the district due to weather conditions. In a Facebook post, Fire District 5 is asking the public to take their time if they have to go out or don't go out at all as they expect the roads to get worse with overnight temperatures.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Shop small in Yakima on Saturday

YAKIMA, Wash.- Downtown Yakima will celebrate Small Business Saturday on November, 26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with promotions and sales at 37 participating locations. Shoppers will receive a complimentary shopping tote and are encouraged to complete a shopping passport to be entered into a drawing for a downtown Yakima gift basket.
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Jordan Torres family holds vigil to honor his memory

TOPPENISH, Wash. – Friends and family gathered at an abandoned house near the intersection of Progressive Road and Mckinley Road on Friday to honor the memory of Jordan Torres. Torres was shot and killed last weekend and found on the side of the road in front of the house...
TOPPENISH, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Winter homeless shelter to reopen in Toppenish

A collaborative effort will allow a winter weather shelter to open for people experiencing homelessness in the Lower Yakima Valley. For the fourth straight season, a low-barrier, 24-hour shelter will operate from Dec. 1 through March 31 at 508 W. First Ave. in Toppenish, providing a warm, safe place to stay during the cold winter months, said Mike Kay, CEO of Yakima’s Camp Hope.
TOPPENISH, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

It Happened Here: WSDOT to rename I-90 rest areas near Cle Elum

For those who travel Interstate 90, Indian John Hill is a waypoint in the trip, as well as a place to take a well-earned break from their travels. The hill, and the rest areas that sit on either side of the freeway between Cle Elum and Ellensburg, are named for an Upper Yakama man who lived in the area and was known to the settlers who came through. A placard at the rest area gives an extremely brief history of its namesake.
CLE ELUM, WA

