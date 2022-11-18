Read full article on original website
ankenyfanatic.com
Despite loss of key players, Ankeny boys ‘believe in the tradition of our program’
The depth on the Ankeny boys’ basketball team has taken a severe hit before the season has even tipped off. The Hawks have lost four varsity-level competitors in JJ Kohl, Alex Aguirre, Karson Wehde and Joel Mpore to either injury or early college enrollment, according to Ankeny coach Brandt Carlson.
ankenyfanatic.com
Kohl, Miller, Targgart named to all-district first team for 2nd straight year
The Ankeny and Ankeny Centennial football teams each had 18 players receive all-district honors, including seven first-team picks and seven second-team selections. Ankeny senior JJ Kohl was named to the first team for the second year in a row. Centennial seniors Brody Targgart and Easton Miller were also repeat first-team picks.
ankenyfanatic.com
‘We had some great results’: Ankeny girls notch 26 pins at Independence tourney
Saturday’s Independence tournament turned into a pinning extravaganza for the Ankeny girls’ wrestling team. Ankeny posted a 28-13 record in the scramble, recording falls in 26 of its 28 victories. “We had some great results,” said Ankeny coach Dustin Roland. “Our girls just continue to work on the...
ankenyfanatic.com
Butterfly state champ Swanepoel, 4 other qualifiers return for Hawk swimmers
Despite having only five returning state qualifiers, the Ankeny boys’ swimming team can rebuild its lineup around one of the state’s best swimmers. Senior Lance Swanepoel is the defending state champion in the 100 butterfly and a five-time all-American. He led the Hawks to a seventh-place finish at last year’s state meet.
weareiowa.com
Grandparents support grandsons on competing football teams
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — During Friday Night's 5A state championship game between Southeast Polk and Valley, Peg and Phil Hird, affectionately known as Nan and Pops to their nine grandchildren found themselves rooting for both teams. That's because their grandson Spencer Olesen plays for Southeast Polk and their...
What’s Bugging Andy? Men not following women’s example
In this week’s “What’s Bugging Andy?” commentary, Andy still isn’t over Iowa and Iowa State no longer playing men’s basketball games at UNI and Drake. And Andy says women just proved he’s right.
Everything Matt Campbell said after Texas Tech loss
Iowa State fell to Texas Tech on Senior Day Saturday, 14-10. The Cyclones’ head coach Matt Campbell spoke with the local media after the loss, to discuss short yardage plays, Senior Day, and much more. On fourth down plays in red zone. “I don’t know exactly what is going...
KIMT
3 dead following 2-vehicle crash in northern Iowa
WRIGHT COUNTY, Iowa - Three people were killed Monday in a two-vehicle crash in northern Iowa involving a Mack truck. The Iowa State Patrol said Jorge Lopez, 27, of Britt, and two passengers were killed in the crash. The names of the other two people have not been released. The...
Iowa Olympian Buys Massive New House [VIDEO]
Not only is this olympian from Iowa, but she is also a gold medal winner. The Des Moines native has been making Iowans proud since the age of 16 years old when she won a gold medal in the balance beam. She was also the winner of a silver medal...
Iowans welcome lower gas prices
KNOXVILLE, IOWA — Gas prices have been falling in Iowa, and across the country. In the town of Knoxville, it’s welcome news at the Knoxville Raceway, where they count on fuel to bring fans to the stands, and drivers to the track. “We’ve got the fans and the drivers, we’re affected the fans the people […]
KCCI.com
Des Moines middle school principal placed on leave
DES MOINES, Iowa — The principal of Hiatt Middle School in Des Moines is on leave. The school district told KCCI that Principal Joseph Green was placed on leave last Wednesday. They did not disclose the reason why Green was placed on leave or confirm whether he is under investigation.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
Weather Why: Types of Snowflakes
DES MOINES, Iowa — On average, Des Moines receives its first snow in mid-November. But did you know there are different classifications of snowflakes? Weather forecasters also use certain terms to describe how heavy snow will be. Meteorologist Gabe Prough explains how snowflakes form, the different types of snowflakes, and the different terms used when […]
First Iowans, Now Counties Are Being Sued Over Carbon Pipeline
Another lawsuit has been filed around the controversial carbon dioxide pipelines planned to stretch Iowa. This makes two Iowa counties that have been sued over their local stance on the pipeline. Back in August, Navigator CO2 Ventures sued four sets of landowners to gain access to their properties in order...
KCCI.com
Iowa man awarded $27M in UnityPoint malpractice case
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Polk County jury awarded $27 million to a man after his case of meningitis was misdiagnosed as the flu. Attorneys for 47-year-old Joseph Dudley said he came into UnityPoint Health urgent care clinic in 2017 with a high fever. He was sent home with...
KCCI.com
Crash caught on camera in State Center
STATE CENTER, Iowa — Police are urging drivers to slow down after a crash was caught on camera. The crash happened on Highway 30 in State Center. In the video, police are already on a traffic stop when a car speeds through and slams into another car. No one...
KCCI.com
Fighting for survival: How Jordan Creek, Outlets of Des Moines thrive
Malls were once the go-to spot for shopping and socializing, but online shopping, COVID-19 and new competition have forced the old formula to adapt. This week KCCI looks at how key shopping centers in the Des Moines area are handling the changes, a story of both struggles and survival. Our...
KCCI.com
South side church closes after 119 years
DES MOINES, Iowa — Park Avenue Presbyterian Church will be closing its doors due to a dwindling amount of members. The church has been around for the last 119 years. Some church members had been attending services there for the last 80 years and they say it is bittersweet to see it close.
Teen who pled guilty in fatal shooting outside Iowa high school to be sentenced
DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — The first person to be sentenced in the deadly March shooting outside Des Moines’ East High will learn his fate Monday. Sixteen-year-old Kevin Martinez was originally charged with five different crimes including first-degree murder, and two counts of attempted murder. Martinez has accepted a plea deal to two counts of […]
Iowa Man Convicted In Violent Death Of Girlfriend
(Des Moines, IA) An Iowa man faces life without parole for the murder of his girlfriend. A Polk County jury convicted 58-year-old Tony Arterberry of the murder, burglary, and robbery of 56-year-old Rhonda Howard earlier this year. Prosecutors say Howard died after she was violently assaulted and beaten. Arterberry is scheduled to be sentenced on December 21. His attorneys say he plans to appeal the case.
