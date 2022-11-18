ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kohl, Miller, Targgart named to all-district first team for 2nd straight year

The Ankeny and Ankeny Centennial football teams each had 18 players receive all-district honors, including seven first-team picks and seven second-team selections. Ankeny senior JJ Kohl was named to the first team for the second year in a row. Centennial seniors Brody Targgart and Easton Miller were also repeat first-team picks.
ANKENY, IA
ankenyfanatic.com

Butterfly state champ Swanepoel, 4 other qualifiers return for Hawk swimmers

Despite having only five returning state qualifiers, the Ankeny boys’ swimming team can rebuild its lineup around one of the state’s best swimmers. Senior Lance Swanepoel is the defending state champion in the 100 butterfly and a five-time all-American. He led the Hawks to a seventh-place finish at last year’s state meet.
ANKENY, IA
weareiowa.com

Grandparents support grandsons on competing football teams

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — During Friday Night's 5A state championship game between Southeast Polk and Valley, Peg and Phil Hird, affectionately known as Nan and Pops to their nine grandchildren found themselves rooting for both teams. That's because their grandson Spencer Olesen plays for Southeast Polk and their...
PLEASANT HILL, IA
247Sports

Everything Matt Campbell said after Texas Tech loss

Iowa State fell to Texas Tech on Senior Day Saturday, 14-10. The Cyclones’ head coach Matt Campbell spoke with the local media after the loss, to discuss short yardage plays, Senior Day, and much more. On fourth down plays in red zone. “I don’t know exactly what is going...
LUBBOCK, TX
KIMT

3 dead following 2-vehicle crash in northern Iowa

WRIGHT COUNTY, Iowa - Three people were killed Monday in a two-vehicle crash in northern Iowa involving a Mack truck. The Iowa State Patrol said Jorge Lopez, 27, of Britt, and two passengers were killed in the crash. The names of the other two people have not been released. The...
BRITT, IA
WHO 13

Iowans welcome lower gas prices

KNOXVILLE, IOWA — Gas prices have been falling in Iowa, and across the country. In the town of Knoxville, it’s welcome news at the Knoxville Raceway, where they count on fuel to bring fans to the stands, and drivers to the track. “We’ve got the fans and the drivers, we’re affected the fans the people […]
KNOXVILLE, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines middle school principal placed on leave

DES MOINES, Iowa — The principal of Hiatt Middle School in Des Moines is on leave. The school district told KCCI that Principal Joseph Green was placed on leave last Wednesday. They did not disclose the reason why Green was placed on leave or confirm whether he is under investigation.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Weather Why: Types of Snowflakes

DES MOINES, Iowa — On average, Des Moines receives its first snow in mid-November. But did you know there are different classifications of snowflakes? Weather forecasters also use certain terms to describe how heavy snow will be. Meteorologist Gabe Prough explains how snowflakes form, the different types of snowflakes, and the different terms used when […]
DES MOINES, IA
K92.3

First Iowans, Now Counties Are Being Sued Over Carbon Pipeline

Another lawsuit has been filed around the controversial carbon dioxide pipelines planned to stretch Iowa. This makes two Iowa counties that have been sued over their local stance on the pipeline. Back in August, Navigator CO2 Ventures sued four sets of landowners to gain access to their properties in order...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa man awarded $27M in UnityPoint malpractice case

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Polk County jury awarded $27 million to a man after his case of meningitis was misdiagnosed as the flu. Attorneys for 47-year-old Joseph Dudley said he came into UnityPoint Health urgent care clinic in 2017 with a high fever. He was sent home with...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Crash caught on camera in State Center

STATE CENTER, Iowa — Police are urging drivers to slow down after a crash was caught on camera. The crash happened on Highway 30 in State Center. In the video, police are already on a traffic stop when a car speeds through and slams into another car. No one...
STATE CENTER, IA
KCCI.com

South side church closes after 119 years

DES MOINES, Iowa — Park Avenue Presbyterian Church will be closing its doors due to a dwindling amount of members. The church has been around for the last 119 years. Some church members had been attending services there for the last 80 years and they say it is bittersweet to see it close.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Man Convicted In Violent Death Of Girlfriend

(Des Moines, IA) An Iowa man faces life without parole for the murder of his girlfriend. A Polk County jury convicted 58-year-old Tony Arterberry of the murder, burglary, and robbery of 56-year-old Rhonda Howard earlier this year. Prosecutors say Howard died after she was violently assaulted and beaten. Arterberry is scheduled to be sentenced on December 21. His attorneys say he plans to appeal the case.
DES MOINES, IA

