Santa Barbara, CA

1530 Willina Ln, Montecito, CA 93108

Nestled in the Hedgerows on a darling little lane, this charming cottage embodies the old adage that good things come in small packages. Vaulted ceilings, divided light windows, and original built-ins nod to the home's 1915 origins while updated baths, kitchen, and finishes have a chic modern vibe. Delightful outdoor destinations expand the living spaces to create alfresco rooms for dining and entertaining. In addition to the residence, a guest cottage plus a second detached accessory structure coalesce to create a charming village. Whether you dream of weekends in the Hedgerows or are longing for a home in MUS, this wonderful home is what you've been waiting for! All furnishings, art, kitchenware, etc are also available for purchase so bring your toothbrush to enjoy the best of Montecito!
MONTECITO, CA
Thousand Oaks: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Thousand Oaks, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Thousand Oaks California. Located in the heart of Ventura County, Thousand Oaks is an upscale city with lots of things to do. Its location in the Los Angeles area allows for easy access to the Pacific Coast, high desert state parks, and iconic California attractions.
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
Good Land Wine Shop’s Central Coast Focus

“Winemakers are like artists, and who is the most famous artist ever?” asks record producer-turned-wine merchant Doug Trantow. “Van Gogh, the brilliant painter who died penniless. Nobody had ever heard of him.”. Attracting attention for artisan vintners while they’re still alive is just one reason that the Santa...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Sweet Riviera House With an Even Sweeter Backyard

Noteworthy new listings…. The hero image for 2001 Las Tunas Road ($5.895 million) showcases the dramatic mountain backdrop, but the opposite direction is even better: the south-facing backyard has broad ocean views and, a bit lower down, a private pool. (A+ for lining the steps up.) While not large, the house is a charmer, with the kind of big, welcoming kitchen appropriate to a farmhouse. You’ll need to update the bathrooms and, ideally, rethink the saltillo floor. I should know better than to make a prediction in this wiggy market, but what the heck: $6.3 million.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
11 Glamorous Malibu Beach Houses You Should Rent Now

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Immortalized in film and song, Malibu Beach is an American gem, a place deeply ingrained in the popular consciousness as the epitome of the West Coast lifestyle. Though known for its maddeningly expensive hilltop mansions, Malibu isn’t just for the rich and famous. It has a wealth of waterfront rentals that will leave an impression on your mind as indelible as those left by the Pacific on the rocky coastline.
MALIBU, CA
Photos: Dozens gather for Mel Gatson memorial at Lompoc High

A man of unwavering integrity who had an infectious laugh. A defuser of tense situations. An invaluable Central Coast liaison between sports officials and schools. And one who took great care to NOT draw attention to himself when he was working on the gridiron, basketball court or baseball diamond. That...
LOMPOC, CA
Four people injured in two-car crash in Santa Barbara County

Four people suffered injuries, one of whom was airlifted to the hospital, in a two-car crash in Los Olivos Sunday evening. Shortly before 6:30 p.m., a caller reported a crash in the 3000 block of Foxen Canyon Road, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Firefighters arrived at the scene and extricated two females who suffered major injuries in the crash. Two males sustained minor injuries, fire officials say.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Over 1,000 COVID cases in Santa Barbara County, public health recommend practicing proper hygiene ahead of holidays

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Community Data Dashboard reports 1,033 active COVID cases. Public Health officials recommend practicing proper hygiene ahead of the holidays. "Since it has been like this since the beginning of October, we've seen this plateau; nobody is talking about it so much," said public health officer Dr. Henning The post Over 1,000 COVID cases in Santa Barbara County, public health recommend practicing proper hygiene ahead of holidays appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Lompoc’s Produce on Wheels

Food access is a passion for Shelby Wild, founder of Lompoc’s Route One Farmers’ Market. Before launching the market in 2020, Wild was a garden teacher for the Lompoc Unified School District and Explore Ecology, educating youth on cultivation of food and food systems. “The literal and figurative...
LOMPOC, CA

