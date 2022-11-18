Nestled in the Hedgerows on a darling little lane, this charming cottage embodies the old adage that good things come in small packages. Vaulted ceilings, divided light windows, and original built-ins nod to the home's 1915 origins while updated baths, kitchen, and finishes have a chic modern vibe. Delightful outdoor destinations expand the living spaces to create alfresco rooms for dining and entertaining. In addition to the residence, a guest cottage plus a second detached accessory structure coalesce to create a charming village. Whether you dream of weekends in the Hedgerows or are longing for a home in MUS, this wonderful home is what you've been waiting for! All furnishings, art, kitchenware, etc are also available for purchase so bring your toothbrush to enjoy the best of Montecito!

MONTECITO, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO