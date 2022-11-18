Read full article on original website
Noozhawk
1530 Willina Ln, Montecito, CA 93108
Nestled in the Hedgerows on a darling little lane, this charming cottage embodies the old adage that good things come in small packages. Vaulted ceilings, divided light windows, and original built-ins nod to the home's 1915 origins while updated baths, kitchen, and finishes have a chic modern vibe. Delightful outdoor destinations expand the living spaces to create alfresco rooms for dining and entertaining. In addition to the residence, a guest cottage plus a second detached accessory structure coalesce to create a charming village. Whether you dream of weekends in the Hedgerows or are longing for a home in MUS, this wonderful home is what you've been waiting for! All furnishings, art, kitchenware, etc are also available for purchase so bring your toothbrush to enjoy the best of Montecito!
nomadlawyer.org
Thousand Oaks: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Thousand Oaks, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Thousand Oaks California. Located in the heart of Ventura County, Thousand Oaks is an upscale city with lots of things to do. Its location in the Los Angeles area allows for easy access to the Pacific Coast, high desert state parks, and iconic California attractions.
Gwendolyn’s Playground: ‘The most exciting playground in Santa Barbara’s history’
Santa Barbara's first fully inclusive playground, known as Gwendolyn's Playground, is one step closer to fruition. The post Gwendolyn’s Playground: ‘The most exciting playground in Santa Barbara’s history’ appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Good Land Wine Shop’s Central Coast Focus
“Winemakers are like artists, and who is the most famous artist ever?” asks record producer-turned-wine merchant Doug Trantow. “Van Gogh, the brilliant painter who died penniless. Nobody had ever heard of him.”. Attracting attention for artisan vintners while they’re still alive is just one reason that the Santa...
sitelinesb.com
Sweet Riviera House With an Even Sweeter Backyard
Noteworthy new listings…. The hero image for 2001 Las Tunas Road ($5.895 million) showcases the dramatic mountain backdrop, but the opposite direction is even better: the south-facing backyard has broad ocean views and, a bit lower down, a private pool. (A+ for lining the steps up.) While not large, the house is a charmer, with the kind of big, welcoming kitchen appropriate to a farmhouse. You’ll need to update the bathrooms and, ideally, rethink the saltillo floor. I should know better than to make a prediction in this wiggy market, but what the heck: $6.3 million.
travelawaits.com
11 Glamorous Malibu Beach Houses You Should Rent Now
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Immortalized in film and song, Malibu Beach is an American gem, a place deeply ingrained in the popular consciousness as the epitome of the West Coast lifestyle. Though known for its maddeningly expensive hilltop mansions, Malibu isn’t just for the rich and famous. It has a wealth of waterfront rentals that will leave an impression on your mind as indelible as those left by the Pacific on the rocky coastline.
Santa Barbara Humane waives set adoption fees in a special walk-in event on Sunday
Santa Barbara Humane is hosting a special walk-in dog adoption this Sunday where those looking to adopt can set their own fee for all dogs six months old and older from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. The post Santa Barbara Humane waives set adoption fees in a special walk-in event on Sunday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
syvnews.com
3 Santa Barbara County eateries added to online Michelin Guide listing
The Michelin Guide recently added three Santa Barbara County restaurants to a list of 34 other distinguished California establishments that now appear as "New" on the guide.michelin.com website. Two North County locations listed in the updated guide include peasants FEAST of Solvang, Bar Le Côte in Los Olivos, as well...
New bicycle safety features installed in Santa Maria
A recently completed project which resurfaced six miles of State Route 135 (Broadway) from the US 101/State Route 135 Interchange to Lakeview Road includes new bicycle safety features.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Officials, Business Owners Dispute Rat Tales and Say Outdoor Dining Should Remain
Three times since 2020, M. Special Brewing Co. co-owner Joshua Ellis has pulled up the parklet in front of his restaurant and tap room on the 600 block of State Street in Santa Barbara. He and his crews have never found a rat underneath the outdoor dining structure. "There are...
Noozhawk
Injured Mountain Biker Airlifted from Tunnel Trail Above Santa Barbara
An injured mountain biker was rescued Sunday after crashing in the mountains above Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Fire Capt. Scott Safechuck said firefighters and other emergency personnel were dispatched shortly before 7:30 a.m. to the incident on the Tunnel Trail above Mission Canyon. The...
kclu.org
Company offers South Coast community a huge present: One of the oldest buildings in Ventura County
It’s one of Ventura County’s oldest, and most historic buildings. Now, the oil company which owns it is offering to give it to the community, along with funding to help make some much needed repairs. "This building is special in part just because of its heritage that it...
syvnews.com
Photos: Dozens gather for Mel Gatson memorial at Lompoc High
A man of unwavering integrity who had an infectious laugh. A defuser of tense situations. An invaluable Central Coast liaison between sports officials and schools. And one who took great care to NOT draw attention to himself when he was working on the gridiron, basketball court or baseball diamond. That...
calcoastnews.com
Four people injured in two-car crash in Santa Barbara County
Four people suffered injuries, one of whom was airlifted to the hospital, in a two-car crash in Los Olivos Sunday evening. Shortly before 6:30 p.m., a caller reported a crash in the 3000 block of Foxen Canyon Road, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Firefighters arrived at the scene and extricated two females who suffered major injuries in the crash. Two males sustained minor injuries, fire officials say.
Sunday Evening Forecast Nov 20th
Here's our forecast The post Sunday Evening Forecast Nov 20th appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Over 1,000 COVID cases in Santa Barbara County, public health recommend practicing proper hygiene ahead of holidays
SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Community Data Dashboard reports 1,033 active COVID cases. Public Health officials recommend practicing proper hygiene ahead of the holidays. "Since it has been like this since the beginning of October, we've seen this plateau; nobody is talking about it so much," said public health officer Dr. Henning The post Over 1,000 COVID cases in Santa Barbara County, public health recommend practicing proper hygiene ahead of holidays appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Lompoc’s Produce on Wheels
Food access is a passion for Shelby Wild, founder of Lompoc’s Route One Farmers’ Market. Before launching the market in 2020, Wild was a garden teacher for the Lompoc Unified School District and Explore Ecology, educating youth on cultivation of food and food systems. “The literal and figurative...
Noozhawk
Six Years After ‘The Blob:’ A Changing Sea Floor in Santa Barbara Channel
The nearshore rocky reefs of the Santa Barbara Channel are dynamic places, with populations of fish, mollusks, algae, and other assorted sea life shifting in response to currents, storms and a variety of other conditions. They wax and wane, typically returning to some sort of baseline composition — a kind...
Benign weather marks the start of Thanksgiving week up and down the coast
Temperatures will be mild and conditions will be calm Monday. The post Benign weather marks the start of Thanksgiving week up and down the coast appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Highway 154 Driver Nabbed Traveling More than 150 mph in Lamborghini
The driver of Lamborghini was nabbed for traveling 152 mph on Highway 154 in the Santa Ynez Valley on Sunday — well above the 55 mph speed limit — and landed a ticket for reckless driving and a lot of attention on social media. California Highway Patrol officers...
