Chicago police, business leaders prepare for holiday season

By Julian Crews, Chip Brewster
 4 days ago

CHICAGO — Public safety is always a topic of discussion with the Chicago Police Department (CPD), but Friday they are giving special focus to efforts around the holiday season.

CPD Superintendent David Brown held a press conference at Nordic House inside the Wrigley Building alongside local business leaders. Among the discussion was the aforementioned efforts on the same day the city’s Christkindlmarkets open and its official Christmas tree is lit , as well as other holiday openings.

Brown also warned the public to stay vigilant in crowds and at major events, such as Saturday night’s Magnificent Mile Lights Festival.

“We all have a part to play,” Brown said.

Get in the holiday spirit at these Chicagoland events

Brown noted there will be an increased, highly visible presence of officers throughout the Chicago Transit Authority system and the city’s retail corridors. One of the ways his department will accomplish this is through a redeployment of school resource officers whose assigned schools will be on break.

Chicago’s top cop says he’s also watching for pick-pocketers and other criminals, with a host of special patrols, undercover units and the CPD organized retail theft task force.

“That task force continues to be in play and at work,” Brown said. “They continue to file charges on offenders.”

All of law enforcement’s efforts, Magnificent Mile Association’s Kimberly Bares says, are paying dividends, making for a safer environment, compared to the recent past with the surge in crime Chicago’s been dealing with.

“The organized retail crime task force has had stupendous results,” Bares said. “The sheriff’s outpost in River North is providing additional and needed resources.”

Watch the entire press conference in the video below :

