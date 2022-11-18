Read full article on original website
Related
WSAZ
Annual Huntington Turkey Trot returns this Thanskgiving
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This Thanksgiving, think about getting up and moving your feet before you sit down to eat. Stephanie Howell and Patty Jennings stopped by First Look at Four to talk about Huntington’s annual Turkey Trot. You can learn more about the Huntington Turkey Trot here.
WSAZ
Christmas with a Cause with Elite Performance Academy
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Christmas with a Cause is Sunday, December 4th at 2 p.m. at Foundry Theater located in Huntington City Hall. Tickets are $22 and can be purchased at one of the participating dance studios or at the door.
Vehicle crashes into shop on Route 10 in Barboursville, West Virginia
BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) — One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a shop on Route 10 in the Barboursville area, dispatchers say. Cabell County dispatchers say this happened just before 8:15 p.m. in the 5200 block of Route 10. They say the vehicle went into a driveway and then went […]
Last baby born at St. Mary’s Hospital in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Friday, Nov. 19, was the last day labor and delivery services were available at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia. Elijah Royce Bradley is the final child born at the hospital. He was born on Thursday, Nov. 18, at 11:36 p.m. Elijah’s parents are Makayla Triplett and Steven Bradley […]
WSAZ
Tudor’s Biscuit World holds annual truck giveaway
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Tudor’s Biscuit World is giving some people a lot to be thankful for this holiday season. Elizabeth Epling stopped by First Look at Four to talk about the annual Tudor’s truck giveaway. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news....
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia lists two Mid-Ohio Valley residents among COVID casualties
CHARLESTON — Two residents from Wood and Jackson counties are among the six confirmed COVID-19 coronavirus deaths reported on Monday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The department on Monday reported the deaths of a 72-year-old woman from Jackson County, a 73-year-old man from Wood...
WSAZ
Cabell-Wayne Association of the Blind holds annual holiday fudge fundraiser
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A local non-profit is busy making sweet treats ahead of the holiday season. Zach Davis with the Cabell-Wayne Association of the Blind stopped by First Look at Four to talk about their annual holiday fudge fundraiser. You can learn more about CWAB here.
WSAZ
Traffic affected by school bus accident
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Kanawha County school bus with children on board crashed early Monday morning in Charleston. According to a Metro supervisor, the accident happened at the intersection of Washington Street East and Elizabeth Street. The crash involved a school bus and an SUV. The supervisor told WSAZ...
WSAZ
Body found in Guyandotte River
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A body was found late Tuesday afternoon under a bridge in the Guyandotte River, Lincoln County 911 dispatchers say. The body was found in the Branchland area. Dispatchers say West Virginia State Police troopers are investigating. According to our crew at the scene, a man...
WSAZ
3 indicted in southeastern Ohio beating case
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Three people were indicted in connection with an incident that left two men badly beaten in Wheelersburg. Cameron Dixon, 18, and Kaleb Dixon, 23, both of Portsmouth, Ohio, and Christian Brooks, 25, of New Boston, Ohio, all face four counts of felonious assault, two counts of kidnapping and tampering with evidence charges. That’s according to information from the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office released Tuesday.
WSAZ
ASAP Pet Rescue to host Holiday Candlelight House Tour
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s the season of giving, and a local pet rescue is asking for your help. Michele Endicott and Martha Cummings from ASAP Pet Rescue stopped by First Look at Four to talk about their Holiday Candlelight House Tours, and they brought along a special furry friend.
West Virginia school bus involved in crash
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A Kanawha County school bus was involved in an accident with another vehicle on Monday morning. Kanawha County Metro says the crash happened at the intersection of Washington St. East and Elizabeth St. in Charleston. There were students on the bus, but none of them were injured, according to dispatchers. A woman […]
wchsnetwork.com
Man charged in Sissonville shooting
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — A Charleston man has been charged in a shooting incident that took place in Sissonville earlier this month. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, David Anthony Walker, 43, appeared in magistrate court Monday. Walker has been charged with wanton endangerment and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
WSAZ
Staffing woes lead to crowded buses
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A severe staffing shortage and Thanksgiving week are creating headaches for school officials in Kanawha County. Last week, the county contemplated a return to remote learning. However, that plan drew opposition and convinced officials this week to try everything possible to keep school open. Yet, as...
Kanawha County, West Virginia parents react to canceled bus routes
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Several bus routes taking students to school throughout Kanawha County were canceled Monday leaving some parents scrambling to find a way to get their kids to school. Anita Owens, a parent of two students that attend Clendenin Elementary School, said her family got the call Sunday night. “I’m having car […]
WSAZ
New warning sirens added in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County is adding two new warning sirens to its arsenal to help warn the public about impending emergencies like tornados, extremely severe thunderstorms, and severe flooding. Hayli Myers lives across the street from a new siren in Pinch, West Virginia. She said the siren...
WSAZ
Boone Memorial Health hosts Thanksgiving dinner drive-thru event
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With prices to fill the table climbing higher this Thanksgiving, it can be hard to celebrate the holidays without breaking your wallet. Boone Memorial Health is helping to answer the call to feed families, hosting a community drive-thru Thanksgiving dinner event Monday. The event was...
WSAZ
High school quarterback helps elderly couple during house fire
RUSSELL, Ky. (WSAZ) - Heading into Thanksgiving, Don Ratliff is grateful he and his wife escaped unharmed after a fire destroyed the home they’d lived in 43 years. “It’s very heartbreaking,” Ratliff said. A little after 11 a.m. Friday, his wife’s caregiver alerted him a fire had...
WSAZ
“We have put our heads in the sand” | Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston calls for gun reform
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The Diocese of Wheeling–Charleston is calling for gun reform, including an outright ban on assault weapons. In a statement on Nov. 22 responding to the mass shooting that happened Saturday at a night club in Colorado Springs, Bishop of Wheeling-Charleston Mark E. Brennan wrote, “This is not the America I grew up in” and that “the proliferation of guns is a strong contributing factor to the surge of violence in our communities.’
Controversial ‘No white guilt’ protest in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A small group of people marched in Huntington, West Virginia, on Saturday, apparently in support of white nationalism. Photos posted on social media show protesters carrying signs saying “No white guilt,” “Protect white children,” “Stop white genocide,” and “Stand up for your race.” Witnesses tell 13 News that protestors were outside […]
Comments / 0