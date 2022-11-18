Cincinnati Bengals to Wear 'Color Rush' White Uniform for This Weekend's Game Against the Pittsburgh Steelers

The Cincinnati Bengals wear their white helmets for the first time and celebrate after their win against the Miami Dolphins at Paycor Stadium on Sept. 29, 2022.

The re-match

Going into the game, the Bengals are 5-4, while the Steelers are 3-6.



The rivals first faced off against each other during the first game of the Bengals' regular season on Sept. 11. The Bengals lost that home opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers , with a missed extra point and multiple missed field goals which the teams into overtime with a final score of 23-20.

The uniforms

The Cincinnati Bengals announced in July that the team would introduce a white tiger-style helmet to the mix for the 2022-2023 season. The Bengals debuted new uniforms in 2021-2022 for the first time in 17 years but did not change the iconic orange helmet at that time.



In January 2021, the NFL announced that it would finally lift a long-held rule that prohibited secondary helmets . NFL.com writer Kevin Patra wrote at the time that the rule was in place for safety. The alternate helmets must be identical to primary helmets except for color and must be worn during practices before the game in which they'll be used.



The helmets are virtually identical to the Bengals' current helmets of orange with black "tiger" stripes but instead use white for the background.

While many fans and players are enthusiastic about the new digs, Bengals quarterback and burgeoning fashion icon Joe Burrow doesn't appear to be as passionate about the white uniforms.

"I'd play in trash bags," Burrow said when asked about the team's color rush jerseys in September, according to Cleveland.com . "I really don't care what we wear out there."



How to watch the game

The Nov. 20 Bengals game will take place at the Steelers' Acrisure Stadium. Kickoff is at 4:25 p.m. The game was originally supposed to be a part of the primetime "Sunday Night Football" schedule, but the game was "flexed" and replaced with the showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers. Though it won't be a nationally televised game, fans in portions of Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Pennsylvania and West Virginia will be able to catch the game . Fans in Cincinnati can watch the game on WCPO-TV Channel 9, while anyone can view via Amazon Prime Video or the NFL+ website/app .

Fans can also watch the Bengals in primetime when they take on the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium at 8:30 p.m. Jan. 2 (ABC/ESPN).



The fun

To celebrate the second appearance of the Bengals' white uniforms, Gold Star will once again serve "White Bengal" white cheddar on all cheese-topped orders starting on Saturday, Nov. 19, and "served while the supplies last," according to press materials.

As the regional chili chain has done in the past, Gold Star gives fans one free regular 3-, 4- or 5-Way with the purchase of another one of equal or greater value the day after the Bengals win. The Who Dey Way promotion is good all season long no matter if the win occurs on home turf or elsewhere. The promo is available at all Gold Star locations for drive-in, carry-out, dine-in and online; mention the Who Dey Way special when ordering.





