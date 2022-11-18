Read full article on original website
Losing hair and the look of voluminous, thick tresses is inevitable for many with age, but with the right haircare products and balanced diet, you can revive flatter, thinner or duller locks. We reached out to professional hair stylists and hair experts for three shampoo suggestions to utilize for a bouncier, healthier and shinier look overall. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Jessica Shults, professional hair stylist and owner of Twisted Scissors Salon, and Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles.
Let’s talk shampoo. As more and more experts recommend skipping shampoo days, the product is often left out of haircare discussions or pushed off to the side. Instead, the focus tends to shift more to serums, oils, and conditioners that can transform your hair and make it shinier and more voluminous. But even if you’re only washing your hair once or twice a week, the shampoo that you use matters. That doesn’t mean you should head straight for the luxury brand shelves and stock up on only the most costly options, either. Instead, paying attention to the ingredients in your shampoo and avoiding those that are drying and can cause damage (particularly if you have thinning hair) is the way to go. Dr. Anna Chacon, a board-certified dermatologist and writer at MyPsorasisTeam, reveals which shampoo ingredients are actually so bad for your hair and can even cause thinning.
Shampoo has gotten a bad rap over the last few years, with more and more people stressing the benefits of skipping a few days in between hair washings for the sake of achieving healthier hair. While that’s all well and good, when it does come time to wash your hair, you want to be sure that you’re reaching for the right products that won’t ruin all that progress you achieved giving your strands and scalp a rest between shampoo days. Simply put: some shampoos are better than others. And the ones that are worth avoiding are those that contain questionable ingredients that not only damage hair, but can even contribute to hair shedding and breakage.
Before you try reverse washing your hair, find out how the simple adjustment can impact your strands.
A woman with the ‘world’s biggest lips’ is planning to undergo more beauty treatments even after her doctor warned her that she could die. Andrea Ivanova who has the world’s biggest lips is on a mission to break another record - to have the world’s most pointed and elongated chin. This 25-year-old has undergone 32 surgeries so far on her pout and spent almost $9000 to look like a Bratz doll.
What an easy hack for a great smelling bathroom!
MOST people enjoy a regular shower - but how many is too much?. Research suggests the majority of Brits (55 per cent) insist on having a shower or bath at least once a day. But according to some experts, most of us are showering far too much. And showering less...
You know...we weren't expecting this, but this isn't a bad idea…
Foundation can feel like a high-risk cosmetic — once it’s applied it’s difficult to remove and start over, especially if you’ve already completed your eye makeup and don’t want to start over. But it’s also the one cosmetic that can automatically make you look like you’re glowing (absent of any other makeup) or like your skin is actually worse than it is without makeup. How you apply foundation makes all the difference in the world. Great foundation application actually starts before you add a drop of makeup to your face. This is the one foundation mistake that ages you instantly, according to professional makeup artists and beauty experts.
Healthy hair always starts from within. If you are stressing about your hair because it feels thinner and less shiny and bouncy in recent months, there could be a few culprits at bay. Stress, hormonal changes, and factors like taking certain medications are prime contributors to hair loss. But the foods that you are both eating and NOT eating also play a major role in the state of your mane. Dr. Yoram Harth, board certified dermatologist and medical director of MDhair, recommends that you stop eating these foods ASAP if you have thinning hair because they could actually make the problem worse. So, while you’re stocking up on healthy fat sources at the grocery store (looking at you, avocados), try to avoid these foods that won’t actually do your hair any favors.
Before we get into the nitty-gritty of haircuts, let’s address the elephant in the room: most experts may advise you to cut very long hair for a more flattering look if you’re over a certain age, but rules are made to be broken. Not every tip will apply to every person. And if you love a look — whether that means a choppy mullet or long hair without layers — then you should rock it without giving outside tips another thought.
ONE Australian mom has thought she made the right decision for her baby boy's name, but now she's not sure as everyone assumes he's a girl. TikTok mom Elli didn't believe the name she chose for her son to be that obscure, and she's still running into issues. You should...
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Trying to tame frizzy hair is easier said than done, especially if you live in a humid climate. But for those who are naturally curly, this is an ongoing battle. Frizz is great when it comes to volume, but sometimes we want a different look that’s more easily managed. More specifically, if Kate Middleton has the hair goals you’re after, then you’re in luck. We’ve heard, according to Marie Claire UK, that her favorite shampoo is from Kérastase, in particular,...
Healthy hair starts with a healthy scalp — an area that most conditioners, hair serums, and hair masks actually fail to address. While these moisturizing products can work wonders on dry and damaged strands, to truly help with hair loss, many experts recommend nourishing hair oils that contain effective ingredients that can help combat hair shedding and keep the scalp and hair in amazing shape. Whether you choose to use a silicone shampoo brush or your fingers to work these oils into the scalp, the additional benefit of giving yourself a stimulating hair massage also helps wake up follicles and keep your hair healthy. Kickstart a hair oil habit with the help of these two scalp oils that experts swear by for hair loss.
Whether your goal is to lose weight in your midsection or relieve a bloated stomach, both of these can be accomplished by a well-balanced diet. We reached out to gut health experts for two timeless spice suggestions that contain antioxidants, promote healthier digestion and boost metabolism. Read on to learn more about the many gut health benefits (and helpful studies) of turmeric and ginger from Dr. M. Kara, digestive health, functional medicine, natural remedies and supplement expert and creator of KaraMD, Joanna Wen, health coach and founder of Spices & Greens, Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet, and Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements.
Lipstick is one of the most fool-proof cosmetics to apply that can instantly make you look more refreshed and radiant. And, unlike foundation, we tend to think of lipstick as a product that doesn’t require a lot of prep or much thought — simply find a shade you love at the store, apply a layer of lip balm first to hydrate lips, then a layer or two of lipstick or gloss and you’re done, right? But as we age, our lips and the skin around our lips age as well. This can mean that the way you’ve been applying lipstick for years (and the type and shade of lipstick you use) may benefit from a few good tips that can update your look. Check out these three lipstick mistakes that age you instantly, according to celebrity makeup artists.
Your neck may be an afterthought when it comes to what you focus on in skincare. But the simple act of remembering your neck is part of your face and benefits from the same skincare routine can make a difference in your overall appearance. But how important is neck skincare? And are there even any products out there that can actually improve this region, known for notoriously thin skin that shows signs of aging relatively fast? Karen Whitney, a PA-C at Advanced Cosmetic Surgery & Laser Center in Cincinnati, tells us the best neck cream to take years off your appearance.
Living a long, happy life is all about making health decisions throughout it. Whether it’s taking a short walk after dinner every night, cutting out processed foods, or even getting enough sleep at night, the little choices we make can add years to your life—or shave years off. One of the best things you can do for your overall health is make sure you’re consuming all of the vitamins and nutrients your body needs to function properly and stay protected against health risks like heart disease, diabetes, and more. Luckily, if you’re worried that your diet is light on certain nutrients, supplements can always save the day.
This story has been updated since it was originally published on 06/13/22. If you struggle with thinning hair, you may have tried every product under the sun to combat the issue— from thickening shampoos to scalp exfoliators to hair oils. However, it’s important to remember that while the products you use on your hair play a role in its health, the nutrients you put into your body are just as important. Luckily, if your diet is lacking a particular vitamin or mineral, supplements are a great solution.
A new report about a cancer-causing chemical being detected in some dry shampoos may have you rethinking your hair care routine. Experts weigh in on how often you should wash your hair — and what you can do to maintain it on the off days.
