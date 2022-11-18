Sunday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 11 Chiefs-Chargers showdown includes Travis Kelce, Austin Ekeler & Patrick Mahomes in a star-studded lineup

Read full article on original website
Related
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy RB Rankings Week 12: Who to start, sit at running back in fantasy football
The holiday season is upon us, and Week 12's schedule is as full as our bellies will be on Thanksgiving night. With no teams on bye, fantasy football owners who haven't been ravaged by injuries will have a buffet of options at the running back position. Sometimes that's a blessing and a curse, as it means more decisions to potentially get wrong at a crucial segment of the season. That's where our Week 12 fantasy RB rankings come in, guiding you to success like your helpful grandma who knows all the little secrets with stuffing, basting, and baking.
ng-sportingnews.com
What channel is Bears vs. Falcons on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 11 game
Two teams looking to keep their fading postseason hopes alive clash in Week 11 as the Falcons welcome the Bears to Atlanta. Both teams are currently on the outside looking in when it comes to the NFC playoff picture, but the Falcons have a much better chance of sneaking in thanks to their weak division.
ng-sportingnews.com
Why Patrick Mahomes' 2022 stats end all 'Best QB in the NFL' debates
Patrick Mahomes should win his second NFL MVP award in five seasons as the Chiefs' starting quarterback. By taking the top individual award again, he will simply confirm what he already has done in 2022 — that no other quarterback can touch him as still the best QB in the league.
ng-sportingnews.com
What channel is 49ers vs. Cardinals on today? Schedule, time for 'Monday Night Football' in Week 11
Buenos dias, football. The NFL crossed the Atlantic four times this year; Monday night, it heads south of the border to bring you 49ers vs. Cardinals in Mexico City. In the final game of the league's 2022 International Series, the 49ers will look to extend their winning streak to three. San Francisco (5-4) entered Week 11 one-half game behind Seattle for first place in the NFC West. The Niners also can put distance between themselves and the Cardinals (4-6) in the division with a win.
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture for Week 11 of 2022 season
The 2022 NFL season is down to the final two months. Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won't be finalized until Week 18, it's time to keep looking at the updated standings and what teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended in Week 11.
ng-sportingnews.com
Patriots playoff chances: How New England can earn wild card or win AFC East in NFL playoff picture
The Patriots remain a pesky team in the AFC playoff picture. After finishing a sweep of the Jets at home in Week 11, they are sitting pretty as the No. 6 seed in the AFC field, holding the second wild-card spot behind the Bills. While Miami (7-3) leads the AFC...
ng-sportingnews.com
Is DeAndre Hopkins playing Monday night? Fantasy injury update for Cardinals-49ers Week 11 Monday Night Football
DeAndre Hopkins has been one of the NFL's busiest receivers since returning from his season-opening six-game suspension, but a hamstring injury threatens to put him on the sidelines again ahead of Monday night's game against the 49ers. Nervous fantasy football owners will be checking for the latest updates before finalizing their Week 11 start 'em, sit 'em decisions, and we'll be here to help.
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL DFS picks Week 12: Best sleepers, value players for FanDuel, DraftKings lineups
Happy Thanksgiving week, everyone! The holidays are about family, friends, food, and football, and we have a full slate of NFL games on the docket for daily fantasy fun. With such a plentiful spread of DFS options on DraftKings and FanDuel, you'll want to include some values and sleepers in your lineups (like cranberry sauce and cornbread) so you can afford some proven, consistent high-priced plays (like turkey and ham).
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Ja'Marr Chase, Jerry Jeudy, JuJu Smith-Schuster, more affecting Week 12 rankings
Several must-start pass-catchers, including Ja'Marr Chase, Jerry Jeudy, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquise Brown, and Gerald Everett, failed to suit up in Week 11 but could potentially be back on the field in Week 12. It's likely all five pass-catchers land on their respective team's injury reports throughout the week, forcing fantasy owners to stay up to date on the latest news before locking in start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
ng-sportingnews.com
Best Fantasy Week 12 Waiver Pickups: Samaje Perine, Latavius Murray, Cam Akers take over backfields
Last week was full of RB breakouts, and there was more of the same this week even if it wasn't quite as exciting. Samaje Perine, Latavius Murray, and Cam Akers all took over their teams' respective backfields, and, like it or not, all will be among the top Week 12 fantasy waiver wire pickups and free agent adds. We also have some intriguing late-season WR breakouts in Donovan Peoples-Jones and Demarcus Robinson who are worth grabbing ahead of the fantasy playoffs.
ng-sportingnews.com
Where is the NFL Mexico game played? Altitude, turf concerns & more to know about Azteca Stadium
The NFL's International Series has brought three games to London and one to Germany this season. A third country is set to join the list Monday night. The Cardinals and 49ers will face off at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City on "Monday Night Football," 17 years after these teams played the first regular-season game in Mexico.
ng-sportingnews.com
Ravens' Lamar Jackson picks up unusual, drive-stalling delay of game penalty by punting ball
The Ravens were hoping to mount their first touchdown drive of the day in the fourth quarter of their defensive slog against the Panthers. It looked like Baltimore was driving and might have a chance to reach the end zone for the first time. However, a third-and-8 played a part in ensuring that they would be forced to settle for a field goal.
ng-sportingnews.com
Thanksgiving DraftKings Picks: Best NFL DFS lineup advice for Thursday's daily fantasy football contests
The Week 12 NFL DFS action begins with a three-game slate on Thanksgiving that features a ton of star players and favorable matchups that daily fantasy football players will look to capitalize on. Our DraftKings lineup is built around a fun QB-RB Cowboys' stack and a trio of Bills players who could have big outings against a questionable Lions' defense.
ng-sportingnews.com
Chiefs vs. Chargers final score, results: Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce team up for game-winning TD
Entering Sunday, the Chargers hadn't beaten the Chiefs at home since 2013. They still haven't. Despite leading for most of the game and scoring the go-ahead touchdown with under two minutes remaining, the story ended the way it usually does: Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce. Mahomes led an all-too-predictable game-winning...
ng-sportingnews.com
Will Zach Wilson start for the Jets vs. Bears? Robert Saleh not committing on Week 12 QB after latest loss
Zach Wilson's leash for the Jets is looking shorter than ever after Sunday's heartbreaking 10-3 loss to the Patriots, which featured a last-second punt-return touchdown from New England to cap it off. It was the last of 17 punts over the course of the game, 10 of which came from the Jets.
ng-sportingnews.com
When will Jameson Williams play for Lions? Projected return date, injury updates for 2022 NFL debut
After starting the season 1-6, the kneecap-bitin' Lions are showing signs of life, winning their last three games over the Packers, Bears and Giants. Now, reinforcements may be on the way. The Lions selected explosive Alabama wideout Jameson Williams with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft....
ng-sportingnews.com
Week 12 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks
Every active player in the NFL is available for fantasy football owners this week, so having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is ultra important. The more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can absorb, the better it will make your Week 12 start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions.
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Joe Mixon, Clyde Edwards-Helaire affecting Week 12 waiver pickups
With a pivotal Week 12 approaching, it's more crucial than ever to stay up to date on players who will likely remain on their respective team's injury reports throughout the week. Two RBs who have an impact on the fantasy landscape, Joe Mixon and Clyde Edwards-Helaire, got banged up during game action on Sunday, and both will likely be pegged with "questionable" tags in the coming days. Their statuses will surely impact Week 12 fantasy waiver pickups and RB rankings.
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Justin Fields, Matthew Stafford affecting Week 12 QB rankings
Two reliable fantasy QBs, Justin Fields and Matthew Stafford, suffered injuries during game action on Sunday, and both signal-callers figure to carry "questionable" tags throughout the week. Their injuries could have a big impact on Week 12 waiver wire pickups and rankings, so knowing the latest updates is key as you navigate this rushed week.
ng-sportingnews.com
Troy Aikman, Joe Buck poke fun at 49ers' Brock Purdy for botched handoff on 'Monday Night Football'
Brock Purdy may want to go over the 49ers' playbook one more time. San Francisco didn't make many mistakes on "Monday Night Football", thumping division rival Arizona 38-10 down in Mexico City. But the 49ers backup QB gave the broadcast crew a good chuckle on his mishap in the fourth quarter.
Comments / 0