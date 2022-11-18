Read full article on original website
Texas Supreme Court says Harris County can include 2,100 late-cast ballots in certifying midterm election results
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that Harris County can include about 2,100 ballots cast during an extra hour of Election Day voting when officials certify the midterm results. But the state’s highest civil court also ordered Harris County to determine whether those late-cast ballots would affect the outcome of any races — and kept alive Attorney General Ken Paxton’s challenge to counting them.
Texas attorney general attempts to toss out late-cast Harris County votes
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is trying to discard 2,000 provisional ballots cast in Harris County ahead of a Tuesday meeting where the county commissioners are set to certify their November election results.
AG Ken Paxton suing to throw out some Harris County votes
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing Harris County to throw out votes that were cast during the extended voting hour on Election Day. Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee responded to the lawsuit Monday saying his office will fight to ensure Harris County voters don't have their ballots tossed.
State Senator Expecting Criminal Charges in Harris County Election Investigation
Harris County has launched an investigation into issues that plagued polling locations on Election Day.Ernie Journeys/Unsplash. Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg has opened an investigation into the Nov. 8 election in Harris County. WFAA reports that the main question is, whether she will find anything criminal. According to State Sen. Paul Bettencourt, she will. Sen. Bettencourt told Inside Texas Politics and WFAA:
Harris County DA Kim Ogg had no choice but to investigate election allegations, deputy says
The Harris County District Attorney's Office is investigating alleged criminal activity in how the county ran the Nov. 8 election. While DA Kim Ogg has come under fire from local and state Democratic officials for opening the investigation, she had little choice in the matter. The Texas Secretary of State's...
Black county officials congratulate Dr. Carla Wyatt on historic win
Dr. Carla Wyatt was recently elected Harris County Treasurer, making her the first African American elected to the position. “I’m grateful to Harris County residents for their vote of confidence in this election,” said Dr. Carla Wyatt, Harris County Treasurer-elect. “I’ve dedicated over two decades of my career to public service for Harris County and Texas, and I am committed to continuing that work as Treasurer. I look forward to working with county officials to make our county a great place to live and raise a family.”
Sugar Land physician among first 2 Muslim Americans elected to the Texas State Legislature
The Sugar Land physician told ABC13 he hopes his presence on Capitol Hill will make the Muslim community in Texas feel more welcome, included, and represented.
Re-elected Missouri City mayor, councilmember and newly elected council member to be sworn at meeting
Newly reelected Missouri City Mayor Robin J. Eckatt and At-Large Position 2 Councilmember Lynn Clouser, along with first-time At-Large Position 1 Councilmember Sonya Brown-Marshall, will be sworn in during tonight's regular and special meetings on Monday. The three won in their respective races in the November 8 municipal election. Outgoing...
Mattress Mack claps back at Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo for victory speech dig
The Houston icon called the Democratic judge a 'sanctimonious bully' over her 'furniture salesman' remark.
Double standard? Texas assigns unusual urgency to Democratic county's election mishaps
Texas officials have responded with urgency to complaints about problems at the polls in Harris County, a response civil rights groups say is far different from when they report voting obstacles. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, has called for a criminal investigation into problems in the largely Democratic county,...
Lina Hidalgo calls out 'dangerous' denials of Harris County election results
The judge took aim at District Attorney Kim Ogg's investigation into alleged 'irregularities' at polls.
Mattress Mack Takes Out Ad To Share Fiery Message To Lina Hidalgo
Gallery Furniture owner Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale was a very vocal supporter of Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo's Republican opponent in the recent election. Mack helped out with fundraising for Alexandra del Moral Mealer's campaign and endorsed her in Gallery Furniture TV ads that ran in heavy rotation during the run up to the midterms.
Here’s why we still don’t know what went wrong in Harris County on Election Day
Scattered complaints from voters and news reports since last week paint a picture of “widespread problems” and dysfunction at Harris County polling places on Election Day. Various reports say “several” polling places didn’t have enough ballot paper. Some didn’t open on time. Some had machines that weren’t working.
Pearland City Council unanimously votes to fire city manager following budget miscalculation
During a closed executive session, the city council voted six to zero on the decision to fire Clay Pearson, effective immediately.
4 Texas Cities Among America's Most Dangerous Places
These cities have high rates of violent crimes.
This small Texas city ranks no. 1 for diversity in U.S.
What are the most diverse cities in Texas?
Two bridges in Texas designed by FIGG Engineers, both with design flaws
The new Harbor Bridge isn't the only bridge under construction in Texas with design problems. A bridge in Harris County had a similar design, with similar concerns, and the same original engineer.
Paxton launches probe into companies denying parents access to children’s medical records
(The Center Square) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has expanded the scope of an investigation his office launched into hospitals and corporations that are denying parents the ability to access the medicals records of their children. The investigation began in October after the Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System published policies that appear to prevent parents from accessing their children’s medical records who are between the ages of 13 and 17. His office launched the investigation after it received complaints from parents and guardians. In...
Houston bars implement safety measures after deadly mass shooting at LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado
HOUSTON — The latest mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub occurred 958 miles from Houston. "This is a horrible crime,” an official in Colorado Springs said. But the local community is also feeling the pain. “I was devastated when I woke up and saw the news of Club...
Harris County health officials give recommendations to stay vigilant during upcoming holidays
At last check, the COVID tracker in Harris County showed low community spread but doctors warn that can change as the the holidays get closer.
