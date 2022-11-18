(The Center Square) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has expanded the scope of an investigation his office launched into hospitals and corporations that are denying parents the ability to access the medicals records of their children. The investigation began in October after the Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System published policies that appear to prevent parents from accessing their children’s medical records who are between the ages of 13 and 17. His office launched the investigation after it received complaints from parents and guardians. In...

TEXAS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO