Fort Bend County, TX

KHOU

Texas Supreme Court says Harris County can include 2,100 late-cast ballots in certifying midterm election results

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that Harris County can include about 2,100 ballots cast during an extra hour of Election Day voting when officials certify the midterm results. But the state’s highest civil court also ordered Harris County to determine whether those late-cast ballots would affect the outcome of any races — and kept alive Attorney General Ken Paxton’s challenge to counting them.
KHOU

AG Ken Paxton suing to throw out some Harris County votes

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing Harris County to throw out votes that were cast during the extended voting hour on Election Day. Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee responded to the lawsuit Monday saying his office will fight to ensure Harris County voters don't have their ballots tossed.
Larry Lease

State Senator Expecting Criminal Charges in Harris County Election Investigation

Harris County has launched an investigation into issues that plagued polling locations on Election Day.Ernie Journeys/Unsplash. Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg has opened an investigation into the Nov. 8 election in Harris County. WFAA reports that the main question is, whether she will find anything criminal. According to State Sen. Paul Bettencourt, she will. Sen. Bettencourt told Inside Texas Politics and WFAA:
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
defendernetwork.com

Black county officials congratulate Dr. Carla Wyatt on historic win

Dr. Carla Wyatt was recently elected Harris County Treasurer, making her the first African American elected to the position. “I’m grateful to Harris County residents for their vote of confidence in this election,” said Dr. Carla Wyatt, Harris County Treasurer-elect. “I’ve dedicated over two decades of my career to public service for Harris County and Texas, and I am committed to continuing that work as Treasurer. I look forward to working with county officials to make our county a great place to live and raise a family.”
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Fort Bend Star

Re-elected Missouri City mayor, councilmember and newly elected council member to be sworn at meeting

Newly reelected Missouri City Mayor Robin J. Eckatt and At-Large Position 2 Councilmember Lynn Clouser, along with first-time At-Large Position 1 Councilmember Sonya Brown-Marshall, will be sworn in during tonight's regular and special meetings on Monday. The three won in their respective races in the November 8 municipal election. Outgoing...
MISSOURI CITY, TX
iheart.com

Mattress Mack Takes Out Ad To Share Fiery Message To Lina Hidalgo

Gallery Furniture owner Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale was a very vocal supporter of Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo's Republican opponent in the recent election. Mack helped out with fundraising for Alexandra del Moral Mealer's campaign and endorsed her in Gallery Furniture TV ads that ran in heavy rotation during the run up to the midterms.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
votebeat.org

Here’s why we still don’t know what went wrong in Harris County on Election Day

Scattered complaints from voters and news reports since last week paint a picture of “widespread problems” and dysfunction at Harris County polling places on Election Day. Various reports say “several” polling places didn’t have enough ballot paper. Some didn’t open on time. Some had machines that weren’t working.
The Center Square

Paxton launches probe into companies denying parents access to children’s medical records

(The Center Square) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has expanded the scope of an investigation his office launched into hospitals and corporations that are denying parents the ability to access the medicals records of their children. The investigation began in October after the Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System published policies that appear to prevent parents from accessing their children’s medical records who are between the ages of 13 and 17. His office launched the investigation after it received complaints from parents and guardians. In...
TEXAS STATE

