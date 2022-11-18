ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Eater

Chicago’s Beloved Spice House Unveils First New Chef Collaboration

For 65 years, the Spice House in Old Town has sold salts, pepper, and turmeric to Chicago customers. The fabled business has carved its own path away from founder Bill Penzey’s path at Penzey’s Spices, and Chicagoans can find Spice House selections, like Vulcan’s Fire Salt and more, at select neighborhood grocers. There are locations in suburban Evanston and in Milwaukee.
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

Chicagoans Waited in 16-Degree Cold For These Cookies

The temperatures were as icy as 16 degrees on Saturday, but that didn’t stop customers outside Levain Bakery in West Loop from forming a line at 5 a.m. before sunrise and three hours before the store would open for the very first time. Levain is a New York operation...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago-Area Restaurants Offering Thanksgiving Meals, Deals

Thanksgiving is all about gratitude -- and food. A handful off eateries from Chicago's culinary scene are ringing in the holiday with plateful of festive offerings. Those looking to feast on a Thanksgiving meal can opt to do so in and around the city by dining in or grabbing food to go.
CHICAGO, IL
947wls.com

What stores are actually open on Thanksgiving??

It happens… we forget to buy that one thing we needed for Thanksgiving dinner!. So what’s actually opened on Thursday’s holiday?. NBC 5 Chicago released a full list of stores you can still go to when everything else is closed. Here are some highlights…. Big Lots. Cermak...
CHICAGO, IL
chicagocrusader.com

MJG Movement Thanksgiving food giveaway November 22nd 3:30 – 6:30 p.m. on Chicago’s South Side

Tuesday, November 22, 2022 the MJG Movement will hold a Thanksgiving Food Giveaway from 3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at 1505 W. 63rd Street in Chicago while supplies last. The MJG Movement was founded by Elizabeth Gerald to honor her daughter Marcie Jones Gerald, who was the victim of brutal sexual assault. The MJG Movement works with individuals and families dealing with suicide, mental illness, sexual assault, domestic violence, and bullying. The organization operates under the mission to, “Be The Voice – Be The Reason – Be The Light.”
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Where is Chicago’s best Italian beef sandiwch?

WGN News Now is searching for the best of yet another Chicago favorite, and we need your help!. Tell us where to find your most favorite Italian beef sandwich in all of the city by using the form below. Like our best tacos and best hot dogs stories before this,...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Thanksgiving Edition

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (11/21/2022): On this Thanksgiving edition, John Kass & Jeff Carlin offer up some things to be thankful for like friends, family, the bountiful condition state of Chicago politics, and the World Cup. Plus, Kasso wonders if Twitter were a gas station restroom, would we care about the cockroaches’ feelings? Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

This Thanksgiving may be one of the mildest in years

CHICAGO APPEARS HEADED FOR A THANKSGIVING RANKED AMONG THE CITY’S 16% MILDEST WITH SKIES CLOUDIER THAN NOT–PERHAPS SOME PM SPRINKLES–AND NATIONALLY, NO TEMP RECORDS OR MAJOR TRAVEL WOES APPEAR AN ISSUE–just rain from eastern Texas north into southern Kansas and Missouri–and a MARGINAL RISK FOR SOME ACTIVE T-STORMS ON A SMALL REGION OF THE GULF COAST.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Weather to remain relatively quiet across Great Lakes as weekend approaches

Mid to late November is often a period of unsettled, stormy weather featuring high winds, snow, and wild temperature swings, especially across the Great Lakes region. This will not be the case in 2022. In contrast to the recent highly amplified jet stream pattern that brought Fall’s coldest temps, and heavy snow to areas downwind of the lakes, a less dynamic flow pattern is forecast to persist into the upcoming weekend. Models have become focused in developing a storm system over southern Plains Friday night into Saturday. This system is currently projected to track NE through the Ohio Valley Saturday night and Sunday spreading rain northward into central Illinois and much of Indiana. Some of this precipitation may reach into Chicago Saturday night, but significant rain totals are likely to stay south of the metro area. Across our area the most noticeable impact from this weekend’s storm is expected to be brisk north winds that are to lock in Saturday night and persist much of Sunday.
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Want To Get Rid Of Your Leaves? Call 311 To Compost ‘Em, But Don’t Throw Them In The Trash, Experts Say

CHICAGO — Leaves are littering the ground as winter approaches — and that just might be the best place for them, experts said. It’s illegal in Illinois to throw bags of yard waste, including fallen leaves, in with your regular garbage. Leaves that end up in landfills turn to methane, a greenhouse gas that contributes to climate change, according to scientists.
CHICAGO, IL

