Eater
Chicago’s Beloved Spice House Unveils First New Chef Collaboration
For 65 years, the Spice House in Old Town has sold salts, pepper, and turmeric to Chicago customers. The fabled business has carved its own path away from founder Bill Penzey’s path at Penzey’s Spices, and Chicagoans can find Spice House selections, like Vulcan’s Fire Salt and more, at select neighborhood grocers. There are locations in suburban Evanston and in Milwaukee.
Eater
Chicagoans Waited in 16-Degree Cold For These Cookies
The temperatures were as icy as 16 degrees on Saturday, but that didn’t stop customers outside Levain Bakery in West Loop from forming a line at 5 a.m. before sunrise and three hours before the store would open for the very first time. Levain is a New York operation...
NBC Chicago
Chicago-Area Restaurants Offering Thanksgiving Meals, Deals
Thanksgiving is all about gratitude -- and food. A handful off eateries from Chicago's culinary scene are ringing in the holiday with plateful of festive offerings. Those looking to feast on a Thanksgiving meal can opt to do so in and around the city by dining in or grabbing food to go.
Popcorn Lovers Need to Check this Tinley Park Pop Corn Shop Out
Do you love popcorn? If the answer is yes then I have got the perfect location for the absolute best popcorn. The name is Popus Gourmet Popcorn in Tinley Park. The location is located in an adorable family-friendly area near the train station off of South St.
947wls.com
What stores are actually open on Thanksgiving??
It happens… we forget to buy that one thing we needed for Thanksgiving dinner!. So what’s actually opened on Thursday’s holiday?. NBC 5 Chicago released a full list of stores you can still go to when everything else is closed. Here are some highlights…. Big Lots. Cermak...
chicagocrusader.com
MJG Movement Thanksgiving food giveaway November 22nd 3:30 – 6:30 p.m. on Chicago’s South Side
Tuesday, November 22, 2022 the MJG Movement will hold a Thanksgiving Food Giveaway from 3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at 1505 W. 63rd Street in Chicago while supplies last. The MJG Movement was founded by Elizabeth Gerald to honor her daughter Marcie Jones Gerald, who was the victim of brutal sexual assault. The MJG Movement works with individuals and families dealing with suicide, mental illness, sexual assault, domestic violence, and bullying. The organization operates under the mission to, “Be The Voice – Be The Reason – Be The Light.”
Where is Chicago’s best Italian beef sandiwch?
WGN News Now is searching for the best of yet another Chicago favorite, and we need your help!. Tell us where to find your most favorite Italian beef sandwich in all of the city by using the form below. Like our best tacos and best hot dogs stories before this,...
fox32chicago.com
Gyrls in the H.O.O.D. founder Chez Smith makes list of Chicagoans of the Year
Gyrls in the H.O.O.D. is partnering with local organizations to bring holiday goods to Chatham on 85th Street and Cottage Grove. On Sunday the groups will distribute 2,100 turkeys and grocery gift cards. Founder of Gyrls in the H.O.O.D. Chez Smith was honored in Chicago Magazine for her charitable work.
Families Can Grab Free Turkeys On South, West Sides This Weekend
CHICAGO — Families in need can grab free turkeys at giveaways Friday and Saturday. Turkeys and other food will be available at giveaways Friday in Englewood and Saturday in Roseland and Garfield Park to help families prepare for Thanksgiving next week. The details:. Englewood. Local groups are teaming up...
wgnradio.com
The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Thanksgiving Edition
The Chicago Way w/John Kass (11/21/2022): On this Thanksgiving edition, John Kass & Jeff Carlin offer up some things to be thankful for like friends, family, the bountiful condition state of Chicago politics, and the World Cup. Plus, Kasso wonders if Twitter were a gas station restroom, would we care about the cockroaches’ feelings? Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
Organizations come together for turkey giveaway across 9 locations in Chicago
CHICAGO — With less than a week before Thanksgiving, one of the largest turkey giveaways in Chicago arrived Sunday across nine different locations, giving back to the community. Bill Crane was among many at the Vault Gallerie location in Pilsen, with several other organizations helping put together the efforts. What started as a small turkey […]
Turkey giveaway today: Free food available for those in need across city, suburbs for Thanksgiving
There are more turkey giveaways on Sunday throughout the city and suburbs.
Turkey, Thanksgiving food giveaways happening across Chicago area Friday
There are several places to get free Thanksgiving turkeys again Friday.
Illinois COVID: Another round of relief being offered to Chicago families
The direct cash assistance program is designed to give help to Chicagoans who may have been left out of COVID stimulus.
UIC professor talks emotional weight of Thanksgiving for Native Americans
CHICAGO — UIC professor Hayley Negron joins us in the studio to examine the narrative behind the Thanksgiving holiday and how for many Native Americans, it is a day of mourning. For more information visit: Homepage – Chicago American Indian Community Collaborative (chicagoaicc.com)
WGNtv.com
This Thanksgiving may be one of the mildest in years
CHICAGO APPEARS HEADED FOR A THANKSGIVING RANKED AMONG THE CITY’S 16% MILDEST WITH SKIES CLOUDIER THAN NOT–PERHAPS SOME PM SPRINKLES–AND NATIONALLY, NO TEMP RECORDS OR MAJOR TRAVEL WOES APPEAR AN ISSUE–just rain from eastern Texas north into southern Kansas and Missouri–and a MARGINAL RISK FOR SOME ACTIVE T-STORMS ON A SMALL REGION OF THE GULF COAST.
WGNtv.com
Weather to remain relatively quiet across Great Lakes as weekend approaches
Mid to late November is often a period of unsettled, stormy weather featuring high winds, snow, and wild temperature swings, especially across the Great Lakes region. This will not be the case in 2022. In contrast to the recent highly amplified jet stream pattern that brought Fall’s coldest temps, and heavy snow to areas downwind of the lakes, a less dynamic flow pattern is forecast to persist into the upcoming weekend. Models have become focused in developing a storm system over southern Plains Friday night into Saturday. This system is currently projected to track NE through the Ohio Valley Saturday night and Sunday spreading rain northward into central Illinois and much of Indiana. Some of this precipitation may reach into Chicago Saturday night, but significant rain totals are likely to stay south of the metro area. Across our area the most noticeable impact from this weekend’s storm is expected to be brisk north winds that are to lock in Saturday night and persist much of Sunday.
Want To Get Rid Of Your Leaves? Call 311 To Compost ‘Em, But Don’t Throw Them In The Trash, Experts Say
CHICAGO — Leaves are littering the ground as winter approaches — and that just might be the best place for them, experts said. It’s illegal in Illinois to throw bags of yard waste, including fallen leaves, in with your regular garbage. Leaves that end up in landfills turn to methane, a greenhouse gas that contributes to climate change, according to scientists.
