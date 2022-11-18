Mid to late November is often a period of unsettled, stormy weather featuring high winds, snow, and wild temperature swings, especially across the Great Lakes region. This will not be the case in 2022. In contrast to the recent highly amplified jet stream pattern that brought Fall’s coldest temps, and heavy snow to areas downwind of the lakes, a less dynamic flow pattern is forecast to persist into the upcoming weekend. Models have become focused in developing a storm system over southern Plains Friday night into Saturday. This system is currently projected to track NE through the Ohio Valley Saturday night and Sunday spreading rain northward into central Illinois and much of Indiana. Some of this precipitation may reach into Chicago Saturday night, but significant rain totals are likely to stay south of the metro area. Across our area the most noticeable impact from this weekend’s storm is expected to be brisk north winds that are to lock in Saturday night and persist much of Sunday.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO