Sen. Blumenthal calls on DOJ to investigate Ticketmaster after Taylor Swift ticket fiasco

(WTNH) — Popstar Taylor Swift released a statement regarding the turmoil following the ticket sales to her 2023 Eras stadium tour, after a tumultuous few days.

In a statement posted to her Instagram story, Swift noted that she’s “extremely protective” of her fans and said that she’s brought so many elements of her career in-house in order to improve her fans’ experience at shows.

“It’s really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties, and excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse,” Swift said.

The statement comes a day after Ticketmaster pulled Swift’s general on-sale date, which was set for November 18. Ticketmaster said the cancellation was due to “insufficient remaining ticket inventory.”

Sen. Blumenthal is now calling on the Department of Justice to investigate Ticketmaster after the Taylor Swift ticket debacle.

The move follows a complete shutdown of the ticketing site on Tuesday during Swift’s Verified Fan presale. During the sale, an estimated 12 million people entered the site. Swift broke the record for the most tickets ever sold for an artist in a single day on the site, totaling 2 million.

The crash and “historic demand” for tickets ensued chaos, as millions of fans were left empty-handed. Fans complained that they were unable to secure tickets even with a presale code, or they received error codes on the site after waiting for hours in the virtual queue.

Swift said there were multiple reasons why people had such a hard time trying to buy tickets, and she can only hope to figure out how to improve the situation moving forward.

“I’m not going to make excuses for anyone because we asked them, multiple times, if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could,” Swift said. “It’s truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets, but it really pisses me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them.”

Since the presale, social media has been littered with memes, anger, and discourse regarding the sale, pointing fingers at both Ticketmaster and its parent company Live Nation. Ticketmaster has not released an official statement at this time.

As for those who didn’t get tickets? Swift has a message for you.

“All I can say is that my hope is to provide more opportunities for us to all get together and sing these songs,” Swift said. “Thank you for wanting to be here. You have no idea how much that means.”

Could this mean another tour or more dates going forward? Only time will tell.

Swift’s Eras Tour is set to kick-off in March 2023. While she won’t be stopping in Connecticut, she’ll be close by, playing a three-night run in Foxborough, Massachusetts from May 19 through 21, followed by three nights in East Rutherford, New Jersey from May 26 to 28.

The tour follows the release of her 10th studio album, Midnights , which dropped in October. This is her first record in three years and first tour in four. Since its release, Midnights broke the record for the most-streamed album in a single day in Spotify history.

