A Predator May Be Operating In MiamiStill UnsolvedMiami, FL
Wendy's limited-time French Toast Sticks will stick around Florida through this weekBest of South FloridaPalm Beach County, FL
How much can it cost to rent or buy an apartment in Miami?USA DiarioMiami, FL
New York Mets Make Trade To Acquire PitchingOnlyHomersMiami, FL
therealdeal.com
VIP only: Related, partners begin sales of Fisher Island condo project
Related Group and its partners hired Douglas Elliman to lead sales of Six Fisher Island, the final condo development on the mega-wealthy island in Miami Beach, The Real Deal has learned. The 50-unit waterfront project is expected to be the priciest on a per-unit basis in South Florida, as well...
therealdeal.com
Fisher Island unit tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
Defying a multi-week downward trend, Miami-Dade County’s condo sales volume and average price bounced back significantly in the third week of November. Sales totaled $104.2 million, nearly double the $57.2 million in sales from the prior week. The average sale price rose to $642,000 from $556,000 the week earlier.
therealdeal.com
Lease roundup: West Marine moves HQ to Fort Lauderdale
Water sports retailer West Marine moved its headquarters from Santa Cruz, Calif. to Fort Lauderdale. West Marine leased 50,000 square feet at 1 East Broward in downtown Fort Lauderdale, which will bring 225 jobs to the city, according to a news release from the property leasing and management firm NAI/Merin Hunter Codman.
therealdeal.com
Merit Hill Capital pays $18M for Davie self-storage facility
Merit Hill Capital scooped up a self-storage facility in Broward County for $17.5 million. An affiliate of Merit Hill, a Brooklyn-based real estate firm focused on self-storage properties, acquired the 72,401-square-foot building at 5370 South University Drive in Davie, according to records. The seller, an affiliate of Pasadena, Calif.-based real...
therealdeal.com
Wayne Boich, Related’s Bruce Beal and SL Green CEO plan Miami Beach project
A company owned by Related Companies’ Bruce Beal, SL Green’s Andrew Mathias and Boich Enterprises’ Wayne Boich is seeking approval of a mixed-use office project in Miami Beach’s Sunset Harbour. On Tuesday, the Miami Beach Planning Board will vote on the partnership’s plans for a five-story,...
therealdeal.com
Waterfront Boca Raton spec mansion sells for $19M
A married pair of real estate investors sold a waterfront Boca Raton spec mansion for $18.6 million in the gated community of Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club. Records show Bernard and Margaret Palmer sold the house at 404 East Coconut Palm Road to a trust managed by Lake Wales-based attorney Mark Warda. The true buyer is unknown.
