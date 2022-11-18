ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach, FL

therealdeal.com

VIP only: Related, partners begin sales of Fisher Island condo project

Related Group and its partners hired Douglas Elliman to lead sales of Six Fisher Island, the final condo development on the mega-wealthy island in Miami Beach, The Real Deal has learned. The 50-unit waterfront project is expected to be the priciest on a per-unit basis in South Florida, as well...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
therealdeal.com

Fisher Island unit tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales

Defying a multi-week downward trend, Miami-Dade County’s condo sales volume and average price bounced back significantly in the third week of November. Sales totaled $104.2 million, nearly double the $57.2 million in sales from the prior week. The average sale price rose to $642,000 from $556,000 the week earlier.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
therealdeal.com

Lease roundup: West Marine moves HQ to Fort Lauderdale

Water sports retailer West Marine moved its headquarters from Santa Cruz, Calif. to Fort Lauderdale. West Marine leased 50,000 square feet at 1 East Broward in downtown Fort Lauderdale, which will bring 225 jobs to the city, according to a news release from the property leasing and management firm NAI/Merin Hunter Codman.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
therealdeal.com

Merit Hill Capital pays $18M for Davie self-storage facility

Merit Hill Capital scooped up a self-storage facility in Broward County for $17.5 million. An affiliate of Merit Hill, a Brooklyn-based real estate firm focused on self-storage properties, acquired the 72,401-square-foot building at 5370 South University Drive in Davie, according to records. The seller, an affiliate of Pasadena, Calif.-based real...
DAVIE, FL
therealdeal.com

Waterfront Boca Raton spec mansion sells for $19M

A married pair of real estate investors sold a waterfront Boca Raton spec mansion for $18.6 million in the gated community of Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club. Records show Bernard and Margaret Palmer sold the house at 404 East Coconut Palm Road to a trust managed by Lake Wales-based attorney Mark Warda. The true buyer is unknown.
BOCA RATON, FL

