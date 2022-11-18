Warren Easton High School four-star cornerback Wallace Foster announced his commitment to play at LSU during the LSU vs. UAB game. Foster is the sixth four-star commit in the class of 2024, which now has eight members so far and is No. 3 nationally. He's the No. 4 overall in the state of Louisiana and No. 15 cornerback in the nation, according to 247Sports composite rankings.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO