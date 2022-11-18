ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Letters: Do New Orleans voters need to cut LaToya Cantrell some slack?

In light of all the recent information about Mayor LaToya Cantrell's behavior, and the possibility that she is now part of an ongoing federal probe, I can't help but have flashbacks to the column Will Sutton penned Sept. 9, "Cantrell recall will peter out — unless we want to see another Black woman mayor fail."
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Letters: CRT would pollute Tammany schools. The board was right to oppose it.

I had to comment on the letter in the opinion section Nov. 15 titled "Tammany shouldn’t hide country’s racist past." The author wrote that politics caused the St. Tammany public school board “to ban the teaching of critical race theory, it should be embarrassed, and it was done through the lens of ignorance about America’s past.” The writer is a history teacher from New Orleans.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
2 dead in murder-suicide in Denham Springs, Livingston Parish sheriff says

Two people were killed in an apparent murder-suicide in Denham Springs late Monday night, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said. LPSO spokeswoman Lori Steele said deputies responded to a call at a home on Acadiana Avenue at around 10 p.m. When they arrived, they found Patricia Blue, 73, and Carl Altazin, 74, unresponsive.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
LSU lands 2024 four-star recruit from New Orleans

Warren Easton High School four-star cornerback Wallace Foster announced his commitment to play at LSU during the LSU vs. UAB game. Foster is the sixth four-star commit in the class of 2024, which now has eight members so far and is No. 3 nationally. He's the No. 4 overall in the state of Louisiana and No. 15 cornerback in the nation, according to 247Sports composite rankings.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Two killed in car crash after pursuit on LA 16 in Livingston Parish, Sheriff says

Two people died in a car crash Monday following a pursuit in Livingston Parish, according to the Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Jason Ard said the chase began around 2 p.m. on La. 16 after deputies attempted to stop the driver for having outstanding felony warrants. The driver, Benjamin Fontenot, 27, then crossed the center line and collided with another vehicle north of Sims Road.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA

