Read full article on original website
Related
theadvocate.com
Hubig's Pies distribution slowly expands, adding more areas, stores as pursuit continues
It's been a little more than two weeks since Hubig's Pies made its long-awaited return, and production is beginning to ramp up and distribution of the pies back to stores is gradually expanding. Meanwhile, the hunt to find the pies amid sporadic availability and quick sell-outs has led to group...
theadvocate.com
He wrongly got a life sentence under Louisiana’s repeat offender law. Now he'll walk free.
A man sentenced to life without parole under Louisiana’s repeat offender law for stealing a book bag and pair of tennis shoes will soon walk free after the state's Supreme Court declared his sentence illegal and the district attorney’s office moved to reduce his charges. East Baton Rouge...
theadvocate.com
Today on 'Dr. Phil': Louisiana woman shares suicide attempt story, how she's reaching out
Many have heard Emma Benoit's story and it's an important one. The Ascension Parish woman uses the national platform of "Dr. Phil" on Tuesday and Wednesday in hopes of reaching even more teens and their families. Benoit wants to help others by sharing what she's learned since a suicide attempt at 16 left her paralyzed.
theadvocate.com
He was convicted of stealing a book bag and tennis shoes. Louisiana law got him life in Angola.
A book bag and a pair of tennis shoes snatched from the back of a pickup truck after a Scotlandville High football game earned Joe “Willie” Washington life behind bars with no parole. The 68-year-old former track star and prostate cancer survivor has spent the past decade in...
theadvocate.com
Rain is on the way to southeast Louisiana. See forecast for Thanksgiving week.
Thanksgiving is forecast to be stormy and wet in southeast Louisiana, but it will be a little warmer, meteorologists say. Heavy rain could lead to flash flooding in some places, with up to 3 inches of rain possible, according to the National Weather Service in Slidell. Here's the outlook for...
theadvocate.com
Former LSU Health chancellor lobbied for scholarships for his family, report finds
While he was chancellor of LSU Health in New Orleans, Larry Hollier violated university policy — and perhaps state ethics laws — by lobbying for special scholarships for his grandchildren and pressuring a program director to admit his grandson’s girlfriend, a recent LSU investigation found. Last year,...
theadvocate.com
Letters: Do New Orleans voters need to cut LaToya Cantrell some slack?
In light of all the recent information about Mayor LaToya Cantrell's behavior, and the possibility that she is now part of an ongoing federal probe, I can't help but have flashbacks to the column Will Sutton penned Sept. 9, "Cantrell recall will peter out — unless we want to see another Black woman mayor fail."
theadvocate.com
Our Views: John Bel Edwards and education leaders win one, but students are the real losers
When John Bel Edwards emerged on the political scene 15 years ago, he was a dependable and articulate ally of teacher unions, school boards and superintendents — the education establishment in most parishes in Louisiana. As governor, he has continued that role from his days in the state House.
theadvocate.com
Letters: CRT would pollute Tammany schools. The board was right to oppose it.
I had to comment on the letter in the opinion section Nov. 15 titled "Tammany shouldn’t hide country’s racist past." The author wrote that politics caused the St. Tammany public school board “to ban the teaching of critical race theory, it should be embarrassed, and it was done through the lens of ignorance about America’s past.” The writer is a history teacher from New Orleans.
theadvocate.com
Here's what to expect at the New Orleans airport as holiday traveler numbers soar
Holiday passenger traffic through Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport is expected to soar to its highest level in three years this week, as travelers make the trek to and from the Crescent City for Thanksgiving gatherings. “Thanksgiving is the busiest travel weekend of the entire year with the Wednesday...
theadvocate.com
2 dead in murder-suicide in Denham Springs, Livingston Parish sheriff says
Two people were killed in an apparent murder-suicide in Denham Springs late Monday night, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said. LPSO spokeswoman Lori Steele said deputies responded to a call at a home on Acadiana Avenue at around 10 p.m. When they arrived, they found Patricia Blue, 73, and Carl Altazin, 74, unresponsive.
theadvocate.com
Cantrell paid back consultant for pricey clothes, lawyer claims; mayor silent on federal probe
A lawyer for Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s image consultant says the mayor reimbursed his client for high-end duds she bought for Cantrell at a local boutique, purchases that are now the subject of a federal criminal probe. Attorney Clarence Roby, who represents Tanya Haynes, declined to discuss specifics about the...
theadvocate.com
Woman arrested in shooting during Dutchtown gas station fight with daughter and others
A woman accused of getting into a fist fight with another group of women and shooting one of the women at a Dutchtown gas station last week was arrested Monday, according to Ascension Parish Sheriff's deputies. Rhesa Pointer, 41, of Baton Rouge, allegedly went to a gas station on La....
theadvocate.com
LSU lands 2024 four-star recruit from New Orleans
Warren Easton High School four-star cornerback Wallace Foster announced his commitment to play at LSU during the LSU vs. UAB game. Foster is the sixth four-star commit in the class of 2024, which now has eight members so far and is No. 3 nationally. He's the No. 4 overall in the state of Louisiana and No. 15 cornerback in the nation, according to 247Sports composite rankings.
theadvocate.com
Live Oak moves quickly, hires Central assistant, ex-Mandeville HC as new football coach
Once everything was finalized, one of the first calls Hutch Gonzales made was to one of his best friends. “All right, welcome to LP (Livingston Parish). ... You better get ready,” Denham Springs football coach Brett Beard said when he heard the news. Gonzales, who spent last season as...
theadvocate.com
Two killed in car crash after pursuit on LA 16 in Livingston Parish, Sheriff says
Two people died in a car crash Monday following a pursuit in Livingston Parish, according to the Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Jason Ard said the chase began around 2 p.m. on La. 16 after deputies attempted to stop the driver for having outstanding felony warrants. The driver, Benjamin Fontenot, 27, then crossed the center line and collided with another vehicle north of Sims Road.
theadvocate.com
Top teachers, principals and new teachers of the year named in Ascension Parish
Ascension Public Schools have named the Teachers of the Year, New Teachers of the Year and Principals of the Year for 2022-23. These top educators were selected by their respective school peers and will be honored at an Ascension Parish School Board meeting in March 2023 at which time district winners will be named.
Comments / 0