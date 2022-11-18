Read full article on original website
penbaypilot.com
Nov. 22 update: Midcoast adds 17 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
penbaypilot.com
Sally Ann (Pope) Halliday, obituary
Sally Ann (Pope) Halliday passed away peacefully at home on November 20, 2022. Sally was born on August 17, 1942 in Gardiner, Maine, the only daughter of Harold Thoits and Marjora Viola (Christensen) Pope. Sally attended Gardiner High School where she excelled in her studies, was active in several of...
ems1.com
Northern Light Medical Transport & Emergency Care - Bangor, Maine
$EMT starts at $20, AEMT starts at $21 (with 0-2 years' experience) hourly. Are you tired of the bustle of a big city or the suburbs? Or the heat of the desert? Or dodging major hurricanes, tornado's & wildfires? Are you ready for a change of pace? Come Live and Work in Maine, aka VACATIONLAND!!! Four tranquil seasons in Northern New England waiting for you to discover, live and play.
penbaypilot.com
Elizabeth Beattie, notice
BELFAST — Elizabeth Beattie, 93, of Belfast, passed away on November 19, 2022. A graveside service will be held on December 1, 2022, at 11 a.m., at St. Mary's Cemetery in Clinton, Connecticut. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Deborah Lincoln House,...
mainepublic.org
Maine veteran and his transgender daughter sue Department of Defense for denying her treatment
A 21-year old transgender woman and her father have filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Defense in federal district court in Maine. According to court documents, the woman, referred to as Jane Doe, and her father, a military veteran referred to as John Doe, live in Sagadahoc County.
penbaypilot.com
Knox County sheriff to appoint Curt Andrick as Chief Deputy
Knox County Sheriff Pat Polky has announced that he will be appointing Curt R. Andrick as the next Chief Deputy of Knox County. His first day of duty will be on December 2, 2022. Andrick will take over for Chief Deputy Dwight Burtis, who filled the role for several months before starting retirement on Nov. 1, 2022.
penbaypilot.com
Boston Post Cane recipient in Warren believes strongly in volunteerism
WARREN — Town of Warren Board of Selectmen Chair Wayne G. Luce and Town Manager Sherry Howard presented the Boston Post Cane to Warren’s oldest resident, “the delightful Mary Lee Merrill” on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. Born on December 6, 1925, Mary Lee came to Maine...
penbaypilot.com
Gordon R. Harris, notice
CAMDEN — Gordon R. Harris, 102, of Camden, died on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Windward Gardens in Camden. A Memorial Service will be announced by the Long Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 9 Mountain Street, Camden.
penbaypilot.com
New UMS program awards scholarships to students from historically underrepresented communities
ORONO — The University of Maine System has launched a new scholarship program made possible by the Harold Alfond Foundation for students from historically underrepresented backgrounds who wish to pursue graduate degrees full time in a vibrant, interdisciplinary environment. Each year, Harold Alfond Foundation Ambassador Scholarships will provide full...
Where in Maine to Get a Free Thanksgiving Dinner On Thanksgiving Day
Thanksgiving is this Thursday, November 24th, and if you are in need of Thanksgiving dinner, there are several places around Maine that will be offering a free Thanksgiving dinner Thursday. Most are free, but a few are asking for a donation for the meal, and a few are offering pickup or delivery. Check out the list below, and I will update the list if more dinners are announced.
WMTW
Housing for homeless is delayed in Androscoggin County
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, Maine — The temporary housing project in Androscoggin county made up of 24 modular homes, has been delayed. Both Auburn and Lewiston city council members went to the Androscoggin county commissioner’s office last month with their proposed “pallet village” project. City leaders asked the county for just shy of 1 million dollars. According to Androscoggin county commissioner Sally Christener, the county commission agreed on a grant for 661,000 dollars to fund the temporary housing project. Auburn mayor, Jason Levesque, says this was about half the asking price. Mayor Levesque says the project will not move forward without more financial support from the county, adding, “We need the county government to not put a burden on local municipalities to solve what is truly a regional issue. We just happen to be the area in which those suffering from area homelessness migrate to.”
Maine Middle School Students Shock Community by Helping Save Money on Fuel
According to Central Maine, students from Winthrop Middle School are remarkable. The students of the Rotary Club have figured out a way to better insulate windows so that Mainer's can save more on the high energy bills. As the article states, they were able to work on 200 of these.
penbaypilot.com
This Week in Lincolnville: Another November
Forty-three years ago, I began writing about Lincolnville every week for the Camden Herald. The editor at the time, Nancy Griffin, had interviewed me for a story about Lincolnville’s non-existent kindergarten, and our push to have one established. Not long after, she asked if I’d be Lincolnville’s correspondent, one of several (mostly) women covering the small towns that lay outside the borders of Camden-Rockport.
wabi.tv
No injuries in West Gardiner house fire
WEST GARDINER, Maine (WABI) - Officials say there were no injuries during a house fire in West Gardiner Sunday night. They say it happened just before 7 p.m. on Lindsey Lane. They say they could see smoke coming out of the home when they got there. Both people who live...
A Surprising Town in Maine Identified as Having the Best Beer Scene in America
The beer scene in Maine is no longer a secret, with visitors associating Vacationland with beer as much as they do lobster and moose. But as with any popular attraction that people will travel for, different cities and towns in Maine have been working hard to become the beer capital of the Pine Tree state. While Portland has carried the mantle as a beer lover's destination, there's another small town in Maine that is getting a lot of recognition.
penbaypilot.com
Knox County deed transfers
ROCKLAND — The following deed transfers were recorded in the Knox County Registry of Deeds Nov. 14-18. Camden. Neall Johnson Revocable Trust of 2000 and Cecilia Neall Johnson Tr. to Einar Daniel Johnson II Tr. and Einar Daniel Johnson November 18 2008 Trust. William K. Thorndike and Marthee S....
penbaypilot.com
Sarah Austin stands for Mayor or Rockland...
We just had an election where Nate Davis lost his seat on the Rockland City Council; he got many less votes than Adam Lachman, a newcomer. Nate and Sarah were two of the City Council members who insisted on allowing Habitat for Humanity to develop Firefly Field. This field was a large, beautiful parcel (10-plus acres) of undeveloped land close to town. Now, it’s nothing but a huge, ugly scar on Talbot Ave. It was a special place to walk and observe some wild nature. There were many fireflies and some animals who made this 10-plus acres their home. Now it’s destroyed.
penbaypilot.com
Karen Elaine Anderson, obituary
WALDOBORO — Karen Elaine Anderson, 67, of Waldoboro passed away peacefully at the Sussman House in Rockport, Maine on November 14, 2022, knowing faithfully she was going to be with her Savior. Born in Rockland, Maine on December 16, 1954 to Kenneth Russell Anderson and Beverly Ann (Young) Anderson, she was the second of three siblings.
World’s first 3D bio-based home unveiled at the University of Maine
ORONO, Maine — The University of Maine has made history by manufacturing the first 3D-printed home made out of entirely recyclable materials. It's called BioHome3D. With the use of wood waste from sawmills and “bio-resins,” the university was able to print the floors, walls, and ceiling. The house comes in pieces, ready to be assembled with the doors, windows, and electrical wiring. Insulation, also made of recyclable wood fibers, is already built in.
Bangor neighborhood protests dangerous streets, planned new development
BANGOR, Maine — Residents living in the East Broadway and Lancaster Ave. area of Bangor rallied together Saturday afternoon to say enough is enough. The neighbors there held a "park in," parking their cars along both sides of the road with signs of protest in their windows. The residents...
