villages-news.com
Fruitland Park woman jailed on felony charge after caught behind wheel of car
A Fruitland Park woman was jailed on a felony charge after she was caught behind the wheel of a car in Lady Lake. Danielle Nichole Holdway, 37, of Fruitland Park, was driving a blue Chrysler on Saturday morning on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Griffin View Drive when an officer noticed the license plate and vehicle were registered to a driver with a suspended license, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
villages-news.com
Motorcyclist convicted in woman’s death at notorious intersection back in jail
A 64-year-old man convicted in a motorcycle crash that claimed the life of his girlfriend in 2016 at a notorious intersection has landed back behind bars. Bryan Robert Barnash was being held without bond at the Lake County Jail after violating his probation on a charge of driving under the influence-manslaughter. Details of the probation violation were sealed in Lake County Court.
villages-news.com
Man wanted on aggravated battery warrant nabbed in vehicle with heavily tinted windows
A man wanted on an aggravated battery warrant was taken into custody after he has pulled over while driving a vehicle with heavily tinted windows. David Wallace IV, 20, of Summerfield, was driving a black Honda at about 1 p.m. Thursday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Lakeview Street when an officer noticed the vehicle’s windows that had a “dark non-transparent tint,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Man stopped for speeding arrested after arguing with police about speed
7:43 p.m. — Intersection of South Atlantic Avenue and Vining Court, Ormond Beach. Resist an officer without violence. An officer was conducting traffic enforcement when he spotted a blue SUV traveling down South Atlantic Boulevard at a high rate of speed — 48 mph in a 35 mph hour zone, the officer soon confirmed.
ocala-news.com
Ocala woman arrested after allegedly threatening female victim with axe
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 60-year-old Ocala woman after she allegedly threatened to harm a female victim with an axe. On Saturday, November 19, an MCSO deputy responded to a residence in the 100 block of Cedar Road in Ocala in reference to a verbal disturbance. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the homeowner, Patrice La Shon Burley.
ocala-news.com
Ocala police investigating theft of riding lawnmower
The Ocala Police Department is seeking any information from the public that could help locate a riding lawnmower that was stolen last month from a local business. On October 26, 2022, an orange SCAG Turf Tiger riding lawnmower (pictured below) was stolen from a business in Ocala, according to a social media post from OPD.
villages-news.com
Lost snowbird in golf cart arrested on DUI charge in The Villages
A lost snowbird in a golf cart was arrested on a drunk driving charge in The Villages. Richard John Beatty, 68, of Allenstown, N.H. was found by Community Watch at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday “slumped over and asleep in the driver seat of the golf cart” in the area of Bailey Trail and Pelican Path in the Village of Sunset Pointe, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
WCJB
Levy County deputies arrest barricaded man threatening to shoot family member
MORRISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of threatening to shoot a family member at a home in Morriston after hours of negotiating on Friday. Deputies responded to a home on Southeast 197 Court after a report of gunfire. Deputies say Ross Marple, 30,...
mycbs4.com
Ft. McCoy man dies in overnight crash in Marion County
Marion County — A 32-year-old man from Fort McCoy died in a crash overnight, Florida Highway Patrol trooper said. The crash happened on County Road 315, south of NE 135th Street, at 3:50 AM, FHP said. FHP says the driver was going too fast for a curve, crossed over...
click orlando
Fort McCoy man killed when car strikes utility pole, large tree, FHP says
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 32-year-old Fort McCoy man was killed early Tuesday in a single-vehicle wreck in Marion County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal crash happened at 3:50 a.m. on County Road 315, south of NE 135 Street. [TRENDING: Flagler deputies seek help identifying man who...
villages-news.com
Intoxicated Massachusetts woman arrested at Lake Sumter Landing
An intoxicated Massachusetts woman was arrested at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square after getting “aggressive” and pushing a law enforcement officer. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy was working the square at about 8:15 p.m. Friday when a woman approached him and reported that 73-year-old Sandra Marie Amburn of Pittsfield, Mass. was in the area of the stage and “was very intoxicated needed to stop drinking,” according to an arrest report. The woman pointed out Amburn, “who was standing in a crowd in front of the stage.”
villages-news.com
Villager returning in damaged car after golf game arrested after fight with wife
A Villager returning home in a damaged car after a golf game has been arrested in an altercation with his wife. Stuart Rudolph Westerlund Jr., 72, of the Village of Tierra Del Sol South, was booked Friday at the Sumter County Detention Center on a felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65.
palmcoastobserver.com
CRIME REPORT: Bunnell man arrested after search warrant on his home
Bunnell man arrested after search warrant on his home. A Bunnell man was arrested Nov. 16 for drug possession after the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant for his home. The warrant on the home, located in the 2600 block of Redwood Street in Bunnell, was based...
WESH
Deputies: Man dies in Volusia County after getting pinned under tree limb
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said a man died after getting pinned under a tree limb. Deputies said on Monday, a man from DeLeon Springs, 71-year-old Gary Clancy was cutting trees in DeLand on Covey Hill Way. A resident in the area found Clancy under...
Deputies: Volusia County dirt bike rider killed in high-speed crash
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Deltona man died Saturday after the dirt bike he was riding collided with a Jeep, Volusia County deputies said. Deputies said Otis White, 50, died after his dirt bike, which was traveling at a high rate of speed, hit the Jeep. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
villages-news.com
Defense attorney wants psychological evaluation of 75-year-old Villager
A defense attorney wants a psychological evaluation of a 75-year-old Villager who has been jailed without bond. Kathryn Wallace Chandler, who lives in the Quail Ridge Villas in the Village of Briar Meadow, has been behind bars since Sept. 21 at the Sumter County Detention Center. She is being represented...
villages-news.com
Wildwood man jailed after allegedly inappropriately touching young girl at racetrack
A Wildwood man was jailed after allegedly inappropriately touching a young girl in his camper at a racetrack. Tracy Weston Smith, 56, was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of battery Friday night by Wildwood police. The little girl told her parents that Smith had invited her inside his camper which...
villages-news.com
Alabama man jailed after allegedly attacking female companion during road trip
An Alabama man was arrested after allegedly attacking his female companion during a road trip. Nathan Eleazar McKee, 32, of Midland City, Ala. had been arguing with the woman when they stopped to refuel at about 4 p.m. Sunday at the Pilot station on State Road 44 in Wildwood, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He threatened to leave her behind if she did not stop arguing with him.
villages-news.com
Ex-convict living in The Villages jailed after crashing golf cart tied to car burglaries
An ex-convict living in The Villages is being held after crashing a golf cart believed to have been used in a string of car burglaries. Kenneth Andrew Weatherwax, 39, who lives in the Natchez Villas, continued to be held this weekend on $59,000 bond on multiple charges of burglary and theft at the Sumter County Detention Center.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Alachua County man sentenced for life after assault
An Alachua County jury found Ian Gabriel Montero-Lopez guilty of sexual battery on a child 12-17 years old and sexual assault with the use of physical force. Montero-Lopez, 19, was sentenced to life in prison on the first count and a concurrent 30-year prison sentence on the second count. The...
