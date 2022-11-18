An intoxicated Massachusetts woman was arrested at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square after getting “aggressive” and pushing a law enforcement officer. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy was working the square at about 8:15 p.m. Friday when a woman approached him and reported that 73-year-old Sandra Marie Amburn of Pittsfield, Mass. was in the area of the stage and “was very intoxicated needed to stop drinking,” according to an arrest report. The woman pointed out Amburn, “who was standing in a crowd in front of the stage.”

SUMTER COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO