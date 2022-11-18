Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. It was for good reason that the media gave considerable attention to the election-denying campaign of Arizona’s Trump-loving Republican candidate for governor, Kari Lake, the election-denying, militia-aligned, January 6 rally-attending candidate for secretary of state, Mark Finchem, and the techno-libertarian follower of a monarchist blogger trying to become a US Senator, Blake Masters. But when Arizona’s GOP slate rallied supporters in the days before the election, the one who came across as the most extreme was the 31-year-old Abe Hamadeh, the GOP candidate to be the state’s attorney general. More than a week after the election, Hamadeh is an election denier who could still win in Arizona. If he does, he could use his position to make it harder to vote and to get initiatives on the ballot while targeting groups that register and mobilize voters.

