Read full article on original website
Related
Big Lie Proponent Herschel Walker Is Getting Campaign Help From Officials He Suggested Should Go to Jail
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Two years ago, Herschel Walker said that some state officials who certified Joe Biden’s election victory over Donald Trump should go to jail. At a campaign rally last weekend, Walker embraced one...
There’s Still One Dangerous Election Denier on the Cusp of Power
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. It was for good reason that the media gave considerable attention to the election-denying campaign of Arizona’s Trump-loving Republican candidate for governor, Kari Lake, the election-denying, militia-aligned, January 6 rally-attending candidate for secretary of state, Mark Finchem, and the techno-libertarian follower of a monarchist blogger trying to become a US Senator, Blake Masters. But when Arizona’s GOP slate rallied supporters in the days before the election, the one who came across as the most extreme was the 31-year-old Abe Hamadeh, the GOP candidate to be the state’s attorney general. More than a week after the election, Hamadeh is an election denier who could still win in Arizona. If he does, he could use his position to make it harder to vote and to get initiatives on the ballot while targeting groups that register and mobilize voters.
Democracy Was on the Ballot. It Won the Chance To Stay There.
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On Monday evening, shortly before networks called the Arizona governor’s race for the Democrat Katie Hobbs, Charlie Kirk, the 29-year-old conservative activist, asked a guest on his YouTube livestream what Republicans had missed. Since moving to the state in 2018, Kirk and his organization, Turning Point USA, have become one of Arizona’s biggest political powerbrokers, using the state party apparatus to elevate candidates who showed fealty to former President Donald Trump, and purge those who did not. Turning Point had been a launch pad for Hobbs’ opponent, the former local newscaster Kari Lake, and Kirk had for days been predicting an easy victory for the rising conservative star.
Herschel Walker Should Release His Medical Records
Editor’s note: The below article first appeared in David Corn’s newsletter, Our Land. The newsletter is written by David twice a week (most of the time) and provides behind-the-scenes stories about politics and media; his unvarnished take on the events of the day; film, book, television, podcast, and music recommendations; interactive audience features; and more. Subscribing costs just $5 a month—but you can sign up for a free 30-day trial of Our Land here. Please check it out. And please also check out David’s new New York Times bestseller: American Psychosis: A Historical Investigation of How the Republican Party Went Crazy.
Georgia Is Limiting Early Voting—Partly Because of a Holiday Honoring Robert E. Lee
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Update: On the afternoon of Nov. 18, the Fulton County, Georgia Superior Court ruled that Georgia counties may allow early voting on Saturday, Nov. 26, citing the “absence of settled law” on the issue. A spokesperson for the secretary of state’s office said in a statement that the state would appeal the ruling.
Yes, Democrats Really Do “Need Georgia”
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. When Nevada’s Catherine Cortez Masto finally won her reelection battle Saturday evening, it became clear that Democrats would retain control of the US Senate. Cortez Masto’s victory gave her party 50 seats in the upper chamber, meaning that even if incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) were to lose to Herschel Walker (R) in next month’s Georgia runoff, Vice President Kamala Harris would be able to cast tie-breaking votes in the Dems’ favor. That’s the same situation that has existed for the last two years, and it has allowed Democrats to pass landmark legislation and confirm dozens of judicial nominees.
Catherine Cortez Masto Wins in Nevada
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. For months leading up to Election Day, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada was widely perceived as one of the most—if not the most—vulnerable Democratic incumbents and her seat as one of the best pick-up opportunities for Republicans to take control of the upper chamber of Congress. The contested and costly race between Cortez Masto and GOP challenger Adam Laxalt, which was critical in determining the balance of power in the split Senate, remained a toss-up until pretty much the last minute. But with a slim margin of votes—half a percentage point—the majority of voters in the swing state of Nevada have decided to keep the first-ever Latina senator and reject an election denialist. Her victory secured 50 seats in the Senate for the Democrats, with only the Georgia run-off remaining to determine the final breakdown.
Herschel Walker Called on Biden to Take a Mental Fitness Exam. But He Won’t Do the Same.
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. A few days ago, I wrote a piece noting that Georgia Republican Senate contender Herschel Walker, who faces Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnoff in a December 6 runoff, owes Peach State voters the release of his medical records. As Walker acknowledges, he has a history of dangerous and reckless behavior. He played Russian roulette with a loaded gun and fantasized viscerally about committing murder, and his ex-wife says he once held an ex-gun to his head. Walker asserts he doesn’t remember that horrific incident, but he claims other troublesome actions and violent thoughts were the result of Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID), which causes a person to have multiple autonomous personalities. (Many mental health experts question whether this disorder truly exists.). And, Walker maintains, he has been cured. So regarding the violence in his past, Walker essentially says, It was my other personalities, and they no longer have a grip on me.
Election Denier Mark Finchem Loses Race for Arizona’s Top Election Post
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Mark Finchem, a Trump-backed “poster child” of election denialism, has lost his bid to become Arizona’s top election official. Even by the current standards of the Republican Party, Finchem is...
Ammon Bundy Led an Armed Standoff With the Government. 100,000 People Still Voted for Him.
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Of all the far-right extremists on the ballot Tuesday, perhaps none had the bona fides of Ammon Bundy. In 2014, he took part in an armed standoff with the Bureau of Land Management...
Joe Kent Thought He Could See America’s Future. He Didn’t See Marie Gluesenkamp Perez Coming.
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. FiveThirtyEight’s final election forecast projected that Washington Republican congressional candidate Joe Kent would win by more than 12 points. Instead, in the biggest upset of the midterms, Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez has carried the Republican-leaning district in southwestern Washington.
Utah Sen. Mike Lee Betrayed the Constitution and Won Reelection
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. For most of the past year, Sen. Mike Lee’s approval ratings never cracked 50 percent. He was surprisingly unpopular for a Republican in Utah. He offended LDS voters in 2020 by comparing President Donald Trump to Captain Moroni, one of the most revered figures in the Book of Mormon. His fealty to Trump wasn’t always appreciated in a state where voters have been lukewarm on the crass real estate mogul. Lee’s text messages to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows laid bare the work he was doing to try to help Trump overturn the legitimate results of the 2020 presidential election.
Arizona Democrats Feared for Democracy. Their Nightmare Isn’t Over Yet.
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. With four of the country’s most extreme Trump-backed election deniers on the ballot in Arizona Tuesday, Democrats headed to the polls worried that the future of democracy in their state was on the line. At campaign stops and, later, at Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly’s election night watch party, voters told me that the issue of democracy was top of mind. And they aren’t done worrying yet. With ballots still being counted in several razor-thin races, it remains possible that one or more of these Big Lie Republicans will be able to use Arizona’s official levers of power to interfere with the results of the 2024 election.
Fetterman Wins
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. John Fetterman—who won his first election in 2005 by a single provisional ballot in a race in which fewer than 1,000 people voted—has just won one of the most important Senate races in the nation, media outlets are projecting.
Abortion Is on the Ballot in Arizona. This Activist Is Worried Voters Have Forgotten.
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. The narrative of the midterm elections goes something like this: the Supreme Court energized Democrats when it overturned Roe v. Wade in June. But since then, other issues, including inflation and crime, have drowned out abortion rights and will help Republicans win races across the country.
J.D. Vance Just Won His Senate Race in Ohio. Don’t Blame Tim Ryan.
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan ran a good campaign for US Senate. J.D. Vance ran a middling one. But Vance will be Ohio’s next senator for the simple reason that Ohio is now unquestionably a red state. With more than 90 percent of votes in, Vance leads by 7 points, and national outlets have called the race.
Florida Is a Red State Now
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Florida, a state once so closely divided that a 0.009 percent vote differential dictated a presidential election, is a swing state no longer. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection against—who was his opponent...
At GOP Rallies in Arizona, the Media Is the Enemy and Kari Lake Is Its Conqueror
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In the final days of the election, the Republican candidates in Arizona have been traveling the state together on bus tour. The first stop, on Sunday, was a meet and greet with local GOP activists and volunteers in Tucson. Kari Lake, the nominee for governor, was expected to be there.
DeSantis’ Policies Are Terrible for Moms. He Convinced Them Otherwise.
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On Election Day, the much-hyped red wave didn’t crest quite as high as some polls predicted it would, with Democrats scoring key victories in several states. Yet it was far from a total wash for Republicans—and in a few places, they made historic advances. In Florida, for instance, incumbent Governor (and likely presidential candidate) Ron DeSantis crushed Democratic opponent Charlie Crist, winning the Republican vote even in traditionally deep blue counties.
To Understand Kari Lake, You Have to Understand Local TV News
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Kari Lake is good at TV, and she never lets you forget it. For decades, the election-denying, vaccine-rejecting Republican nominee for governor of Arizona was one of the state’s most popular local news anchors, a trusted face paid to keep residents charmed, informed, and always pining for more.
Mother Jones
San Francisco, CA
4K+
Followers
861
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Mother Jones is a reader-supported investigative news organization recently honored as Magazine of the Year by our peers in the industry. Our nonprofit newsroom goes deep on the biggest stories of the moment, from politics and criminal and racial justice to education, climate change, and food/agriculture.http://www.motherjones.com/
Comments / 0