Washington Examiner
Why conservatives are staging last-minute push to overhaul same-sex marriage bill
Conservative Republicans are stepping up efforts to fight for changes in legislation that would codify same-sex marriage rights in federal law. The growing opposition comes months after talk of a same-sex marriage bill began on Capitol Hill, with little in the way of coordinated messaging from Republicans at the outset.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Florida Gov. DeSantis delivers Thanksgiving message of 'brighter days' ahead
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) released a Thanksgiving greeting Tuesday where he talked about the blessings we have as Americans and what his family is thankful for. "Two hundred and thirty-three years ago, President George Washington issued a proclamation for 'a day of public thanksgiving and prayer for the American people to acknowledge with grateful hearts the many signal favors of Almighty God especially by affording them an opportunity peaceably to establish a form of government for their safety and happiness.' We’re blessed to be Americans and to live in the free state of Florida," DeSantis said.
POLITICO
Prosecutor's legal team snaps back at DeSantis, Moody
Hello and welcome to Tuesday. Digging in — The legal back and forth over whether Gov. Ron DeSantis will have to testify in response to the federal lawsuit filed by suspended Hillsborough County prosecutor Andrew Warren continues. Response— Warren’s team fired back on Monday at the arguments made by...
Ivanka Trump tried to escape judge’s order to monitor Trump family finances, report says
Former White House aide Ivanka Trump attemped to wriggle her way out of a court order appointing a special monitor to oversee the major transactions of the Trump Organization and individuals with connections to the company, according to The Daily Beast.The news outlet reported on Monday that the ex-president’s eldest daughter sought through letters from her attorneys to the court to have her name removed from the order, a step that her two brothers Eric and Donald Jr did not take as the New York attorney general’s lawsuit against the company progresses.She was unsuccessful, according to The Daily Beast,...
Washington Examiner
Majority of voters say Trump and MAGA Republicans are biggest losers of midterm elections: Poll
A majority of voters have named former President Donald Trump the biggest loser of the 2022 midterm cycle, raising questions about his electoral strength as he launches a third White House bid. About 20% of voters say Trump was the “clear loser” in the midterm elections, with another 14% saying...
Steve Bannon Takes Rare Swipe at Trump as He Questions Influence
Bannon, host of the popular conservative War Room podcast, has openly questioned the former president's viability as a 2024 candidate.
Merrick Garland Is Just Helping Trump Run Out the Clock
Merrick Garland is wasting our time. That’s according to New Abnormal podcast co-host Andy Levy and the show’s brand-new permanent co-host, Danielle Moodie. On Danielle’s first episode as an official host, she didn’t pull her punches on Republicans, Donald Trump, or Merrick Garland, who appointed a special counsel Friday to weigh criminal charges against the former president.
Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President
Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
Trump Org. Exec Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Donald Trump In Court: He 'Authorized' Rent In Tax Fraud Scheme
Donald Trump may have just announced that he officially intends to run for the 2024 presidency, but that’s not the only news that has broken about him. It’s just been revealed that major untaxed perks were “authorized” by the former president, according to his former Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg, who pleaded guilty of tax fraud in August and agreed to testify as part of a plea deal with the Manhattan district attorney’s office.
Sorry, New York Post. You Can’t Memory Hole Your Own Trump Propaganda.
The New York Post’s intentionally buried headline this week—“Florida Man Makes Announcement”—is receiving a lot of praise for its skillful trolling of former President Donald Trump. In case you missed it, the very brief blurb that didn’t even take up an entire column of a newspaper page included lines such as: “With just 720 days to go before the next election, a Florida retiree made the surprise announcement that he was running for president.”
Wake up, MSM: Donald Trump's comeback is not funny
Serious, chronic illness is not funny. If left untreated, it can kill you. My friend's father was diagnosed with diabetes some years ago. He worked long hours and didn't eat on a regular schedule. Yet he was overweight, probably because whenever he did eat he fueled up on fast food and soda. One day he fainted while repairing a car in his backyard and was diagnosed with diabetes. He vowed to change his lifestyle, and tried for a while. He joked with me about "catching the sugar" and "taking the needle," but those wisecracks took the place of treating his illness. His health rapidly deteriorated. He had to face amputations and loss of vision, but kept laughing — I suspect out of the sheer terror of realizing that he was dying of a preventable illness.
Christian Petition Against Donald Trump's 2024 Run Signed by Thousands
Faithful America's petition urges Christians to "speak out" and "make it clear that Donald Trump does not share our values and will never have our votes."
Washington Examiner
Gun control support sags as Biden repeats ban call
Maybe it’s a sign of how little influence President Joe Biden has, maybe it indicates growing fear of crime, but American support for more gun control has taken a huge hit over the past five months. On the day after Biden repeated his demand for an “assault weapons” ban...
Washington Examiner
AOC criticizes Lauren Boebert's response to nightclub shooting
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) slammed Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) for her views on the LGBT community and gun laws after the Colorado Republican posted her response to the nightclub shooting in Colorado Springs. Boebert issued a message of support to the victims Sunday, saying the victims and families were in...
Washington Examiner
Raphael Warnock spent $1M in campaign cash on security despite dark money 'defund police' ties
EXCLUSIVE — Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) has shelled out large sums in campaign money this election cycle for security despite him having close ties to liberal dark money groups aligned with the "defund police" movement, filings show. Warnock's campaign dished out roughly $1 million between January 2021 and October...
Washington Examiner
Another shooting, another law enforcement failure that gun control wouldn't solve
Once again, we have seen a high-profile shooting that wasn’t stopped by gun control but could have been stopped if law enforcement and prosecutors had done their jobs. A gunman in Colorado Springs killed five people and injured 18, and unsurprisingly, he was already on law enforcement’s radar. In June 2021, he allegedly threatened his mother with a homemade bomb. Neighbors were forced to evacuate from their homes, and a bomb squad and crisis negotiators were brought in.
Opinion | Donald Trump Is (Still) President of White America
The culture of white supremacy has gone fully mainstream. And Trump has presided over this phenomenon as the official culture-warrior-in-chief.
The GOP’s double-trouble Trump trap
Former President Trump's candidacy could instantly jeopardize both the presidential race and control of Congress for Republicans, based on exit polls and midterm results. Why it matters: Republicans will face continuing pressure to nominate fringe candidates in primaries which keeps costing the GOP the Senate. What's happening: Trump is a...
Washington Examiner
Biden opens secret amnesty door, swamping border facilities
The Biden administration, desperate to mute headlines about record illegal immigrant crossings, has secretly started a new system to let in potential lawbreakers that also puts them on a fast track to legal status. The program amounts to an amnesty ticket and preselects some of those caught up in Mexico’s...
Washington Examiner
Maricopa County has little incentive to rig elections against Republicans
No matter what she says, Kari Lake lost the Arizona governor’s race. While the Republican is pulling a Donald Trump and alleging that election officials in Maricopa County rigged the election against her, that claim doesn't make much sense. Maricopa County election officials have little incentive to rig elections against her, Trump, and other losing Republican candidates.
