Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) active on Monday
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) will play in Monday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Antetokounmpo will suit up on Monday night despite dealing with left calf tightness. In 33.1 expected minutes, our models project Antetokounmpo to score 56.2 FanDuel points. Antetokounmpo's projection includes 29.8 points, 11.2 rebounds, and...
Jeff Green (knee) ruled out for Nuggets' Tuesday matchup
Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green (knee) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Green will not be available after the veteran suffered a right knee contusion. In a matchup versus a Pistons' team ranked 29th in defensive rating, expect Zeke Nnaji to see more minutes at the four if Aaron Gordon is also inactive.
Yuta Watanabe (hamstring) ruled out for Nets' Tuesday contest
Brooklyn Nets forward Yuta Watanabe (hamstring) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Watanabe will not be available after he experienced right hamstring tightness. Look for Markieff Morris to see more minutes off the bench versus a Philly team ranked fourth in defensive rating. According to Rotogrinders'...
Boston's Marcus Smart (ankle) starting on Monday, Derrick White to bench
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (ankle) is starting in Monday's game against the Chicago Bulls. After missing two games with ankle inflammation, Smart will return on Monday night. In 34.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Smart to score 30.4 FanDuel points. Smart's projection includes 12.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 6.6...
LaMelo Ball (ankle) remains out for Hornets on Wednesday
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (ankle) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Ball will miss his third straight contest with an ankle injury. Expect Terry Rozier to play a lead offensive role on Wednesday against a Philly unit allowing 38.2 FanDuel points per game to point guards.
Max Strus (shoulder) sitting out Wednesday for Miami
Miami Heat shooting guard Max Strus (shoulder) is out for Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards. The Heat have ruled out Strus, Jimmy Butler (knee), and Duncan Robinson (ankle) on Wednesday while Tyler Herro (ankle) and Gabe Vincent (knee) are questionable. Kyle Lowry and Caleb Martin will likely be asked to play as many minutes as they can handle if Herro and Vincent join Strus and Butler on the sidelines.
Lakers' LeBron James (adductor) questionable on Tuesday
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (adductor) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. James continues to deal with an adductor injury and is questionable to face the Suns on Tuesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 35.3 minutes against Phoenix. James' Tuesday projection...
Clippers' Paul George (knee, hamstring) out on Monday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (knee, hamstring) has been ruled out of Monday's game against the Utah Jazz. George has been downgraded from questionable to out due to a knee soreness and a strained hamstring and will not be available to face Utah on Monday. His first chance to return will come against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday.
Caris LeVert (ankle) will not play Wednesday for Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Caris LeVert (ankle) is out for Wednesday versus the Portland Trail Blazers. LeVert will remain out for a second consecutive game. His next chance to play is Friday against the Milwaukee Bucks. Lamar Stevens started in place of LeVert on Monday and Cedi Osman excelled off the bench. Expect more of the same on Wednesday, especially if Kevin Love (thumb, questionable) is out.
Cleveland's Kevin Love (thumb) active on Monday
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (thumb) will play in Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Love will return to the court after the veteran was forced to miss one game with a thumb injury. In 20.0 expected minutes, our models project Love to score 22.6 FanDuel points. Love's projection includes...
Golden State's Andrew Wiggins (foot) out on Monday, Anthony Lamb to start
Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (foot) will not play in Monday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Wiggins will sit on Monday after he ruled out with foot soreness. Expect Anthony Lamb to see more minutes against a Pelicans' team ranked tenth in defensive rating. Lamb's projection includes 14.8...
Rui Hachimura (ankle) now questionable for Washington Sunday evening
Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Left off the initial injury report, Hachimura has now been downgraded to questionable just over 3 hours until scheduled tipoff. Keep a close eye on his status ahead of 6 p.m. ET.
Jamal Murray (protocols) upgraded Tuesday for Nuggets
Denver Nuggets shooting guard Jamal Murray (health and safety protocols) is now questionable to play Tuesday versus the Detroit Pistons. Murray and Nikola Jokic (protocols) have been upgraded to questionable after initially being listed as doubtful for Tuesday's matchup. Bruce Brown will relinquish his starting spot if Murray is cleared and Bones Hyland (illness, questionable) will have fewer minutes available.
Josh Hart (ankle) probable Wednesday for Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Josh Hart (ankle) is probable to play on Wednesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Hart is dealing with a left ankle sprain, but the Trail Blazers expect him to tough it out and play. Damian Lillard (calf) and Keon Johnson (hip) will remain out for Portland on Wednesday. Over the last two games, Hart is shooting 68.4% from the field and averaging 18.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.0 steals, and 1.5 triples.
Miami's Gabe Vincent (knee) remains out on Monday night
Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (knee) will not play in Monday's contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Vincent will miss his third straight game with a knee effusion. Expect Caleb Martin to play an increased offensive role on Monday night. Martin's current projection includes 11.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.4 assists.
Milwaukee's Jrue Holiday starting on Monday, MarJon Beauchamp to bench
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday is starting in Monday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Holiday is back in Milwaukee's starting lineup after MarJon Beauchamp was sent to the bench. In 30.0 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Holiday to score 32.2 FanDuel points. Holiday's projection includes 14.5 points, 4.1 rebounds,...
Warriors starting Kevon Looney (hand) on Monday night
Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney (hand) is starting in Monday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Looney will start at the five despite being originally listed as questionable with a hand ailment. In 28.0 expected minutes, our models project Looney to score 25.1 FanDuel points. Looney's projection includes 7.1...
Nets starting Nic Claxton (illness) in Tuesday's lineup against Philadelphia
Brooklyn Nets forward Nicolas Claxton (illness) is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Claxton will make his 17th start this season after sitting out one game with an illness. In 27.9 expected minutes, our models project Claxton to score 30.1 FanDuel points. Claxton's projection includes 12.2 points, 8.4...
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon (illness) questionable on Tuesday
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (illness) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Gordon is dealing with an illness and is questionable to face the Pistons on Tuesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 30.4 minutes against Detroit. Gordon's Tuesday projection includes 14.2 points,...
