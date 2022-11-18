Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Caris LeVert (ankle) is out for Wednesday versus the Portland Trail Blazers. LeVert will remain out for a second consecutive game. His next chance to play is Friday against the Milwaukee Bucks. Lamar Stevens started in place of LeVert on Monday and Cedi Osman excelled off the bench. Expect more of the same on Wednesday, especially if Kevin Love (thumb, questionable) is out.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO