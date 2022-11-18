Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
Nongshim RedForce promotes Challengers roster to main team for LCK 2023
Nongshim RedForce parted ways with Canna, Dread, Bdd, Ghost, Effort, SnowFlower, and Comet today. Unlike other League of Legends teams, we didn’t have to wait long to know the team’s new lineup. The organization has made the decision to promote its entire Challengers team to the LCK for...
dotesports.com
Is Faker joining the LCS? 3 NA teams that League’s No. 1 star could help improve in 2023
Faker is considered the greatest League of Legends player of all time—and for good reason. Faker has won three League World Championships on top of several regional titles year in and year out. His title of League GOAT, though, comes from his consistent and unmatched success, as well as...
dotesports.com
G2 Gozen make VCT history the hard way in thrilling Game Changers Championship grand final
An incredible week of VALORANT came to a close Sunday with the grand finals of the first-ever VCT Game Changers international championship. EMEA titans G2 Gozen faced off against North America’s Shopify Rebellion and their Cinderella lower bracket run. Today’s match was a rollercoaster, and frankly, one of the...
dotesports.com
VALORANT Game Changers Championship marks new viewership milestone for women’s esports
The highly anticipated 2022 VALORANT Game Changers Championship, which concluded two days ago, has become the most-watched tournament for female esports, according to Esports Charts. The tournament, which was the culmination of the female competitive circuit for the year, saw the best teams in the world face off against each...
dotesports.com
BLAST Premier Fall Final 2022: It’s time for G2 to show some improvement
The $425,000 CS:GO tournament BLAST Premier Fall Final will run in Copenhagen from Nov. 23 to 27 and will feature eight of some of the best teams in the world. BLAST Premier Fall Final will be held at Royal Arena and is the first S-tier tournament post-IEM Rio Major, which took place in November as well. This gives an opportunity to NAVI, OG, Team Liquid, FaZe Clan, Ninjas in Pyjamas, and G2 Esports to redeem themselves from their recent performances.
dotesports.com
Apex Legends’ holiday gift to players? A change to skill-based matchmaking
With the winter holidays quickly approaching, many video game fans are looking forward to the perfect gifts for themselves and the other gamers in their lives. Luckily for fans of Apex Legends, the devs over at Respawn have the perfect gift already in mind for their players: a change to skill-based matchmaking that will hopefully make life a little easier for people playing with their friends.
dotesports.com
How to watch the OpTic Texas Warzone 2 $100,000 tournament
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has only been out for less than a week, but it’s already time to begin awarding money in tournaments featuring some top content creators. The biggest name in CoD, OpTic Gaming, will be hosting a tournament this week. The OpTic Texas Warzone 2 $100,000 Creator Tournament is set to kick off a long history of Warzone 2 events, and it’s bringing some really big names along with it to help begin the festivities.
dotesports.com
BLAST Premier Fall Final 2022: Scores, standings, and results
BLAST Premier Fall Final, The $425,000 CS:GO tournament, will run from Nov. 23 to 27 at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark. Eight of the best teams in the world such as Heroic, Natus Vincere, Team Liquid, and FaZe Clan are in Copenhagen to attend the event and fight for a spot in the BLAST Premier World Final in December and grab the $200,000 prize money for winning the Fall Final.
dotesports.com
DRX’s Worlds-winning roster are now all free agents
The 2022 League of Legends world champions DRX’s winning roster have all become free agents, according to an announcement made today. Top laner Hwang “Kingen” Seong-hoon, jungler Hong “Pyosik” Chang-hyeon, mid laner Kim “Zeka” Geon-woo, bot laner Kim “Deft” Hyuk-kyu and support Cho “BeryL” Geon-hee’s contracts expired and none of them have renewed or extended yet.
dotesports.com
Live DWG KIA LCK roster news: Rumors, reported moves, and more
When it comes to international results, DWG KIA have been one of the most consistent and successful League of Legends teams in the last three years. A World Championship, a Worlds Finals, and a top-eight finish have established them not only as a top team in the LCK but also worldwide.
dotesports.com
Evil Geniuses officially parts ways with journeyman top laner Impact
After two seasons as a starter with Evil Geniuses, veteran top laner Impact is moving on from the organization. Today, EG announced that Impact would not be returning to the team’s League of Legends lineup in 2023. In two seasons with Evil Geniuses, Impact helped bring the team through...
dotesports.com
All new Fall Guys season 3 rounds and how to beat them
A new refreshing wave of rounds has arrived on the shores of Fall Guys at the start of season three, Sunken Secrets. Five new rounds have been added to the game’s massive roster of playable rounds, utilizing some new mechanics and gameplay. For players logging on during the start...
dotesports.com
PSG Talon parts ways with its entire League roster
PSG Talon has parted ways with its entire League of Legends team, according to an announcement made on Nov. 20. Top laner Su “Hanabi” Chia-Hsiang, jungler Jeong “Burry” Seung-hwan, mid laner Kim “Gori” Tae-woo, ADC Wong “Unified” Chun Kit and support Ling “Kaiwing” Kai Wing have all left the team, meaning PSG will field a completely new roster in 2023.
dotesports.com
Pyosik reflects on DRX’s miracle run at Worlds 2022: ‘We never thought that we’d actually win this amazingly’
Right from the jump at this year’s League of Legends World Championship, DRX were considered underdogs. As the fourth seed out of Korea’s LCK, DRX were slotted directly into the play-in stage—a traditional death sentence for any team looking to win the tournament. Against all odds, though,...
dotesports.com
Best Varus build in League of Legends
Varus has been growing in popularity over the last few months on Summoner’s Rift, both on the League of Legends ranked ladder as well as in professional play. The marksman was picked a total of 19 times at the 2022 World Championship, the third most-picked ADC at the tournament, according to stat site Games of Legends.
dotesports.com
When does Rainbow Six Siege Operation Solar Raid come out?
Rainbow Six Siege Operation Solar Raid is the final season of Year Seven that is adding a new operator, map, and a slew of updates and changes. Solis is the final operator joining the Siege roster for the year, and Nighthaven Labs is introducing a new tactical playground for players to enjoy. Other significant updates, like Ranked 2.0 and crossplay and cross-progression, are also coming in the final significant update of the year.
dotesports.com
How to get Hidden Abilities in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Catching and collecting Pokémon has been around for the last few decades and it doesn’t look like it’s going anywhere, anytime soon. The newest installment in the franchise, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, proved that diehard Pokémon fans are still among us and there’s a whole army of them.
dotesports.com
These are all of the Let’s Get Kraken event challenges and rewards in Fall Guys season 3
It’s time for another new season in Fall Guys, as the game’s third season since their free-to-play shift has officially gone live as of Nov. 22. The Sunken Secrets season has added five new rounds set in an underwater lost city, added a new ‘Dive Slide’ mechanic, and made a handful of quality-of-life improvements.
dotesports.com
League 2023 free agency tracker: Here are the biggest names currently without a team in the LCK, LPL, LCS, and LEC
As of Nov. 21, free agency has officially kicked off across the globe in the world of professional League of Legends. Despite the fact most major region teams already have reported rosters set for 2023, there are still a ton of intriguing names left in the free-agent pool. Top LCK...
dotesports.com
Team Liquid’s YEKINDAR explains why he struggled to perform at IEM Rio CS:GO Major
Team Liquid, one of the best CS:GO teams in the world, left Brazil with a sour taste in their mouth after failing to reach the playoffs. Expectations were higher for Liquid, who were runners-up at ESL Pro League season 16, the last S-tier event before the IEM Rio Major. But the team couldn’t replicate their form from Malta in Brazil. Most notably, the team’s star YEKINDAR, went missing in the event. He arrived in Rio with an average 1.16 rating since joining Liquid, but only averaged 1.00 during the $1.25 million tournament, according to HLTV.
Comments / 0