The $425,000 CS:GO tournament BLAST Premier Fall Final will run in Copenhagen from Nov. 23 to 27 and will feature eight of some of the best teams in the world. BLAST Premier Fall Final will be held at Royal Arena and is the first S-tier tournament post-IEM Rio Major, which took place in November as well. This gives an opportunity to NAVI, OG, Team Liquid, FaZe Clan, Ninjas in Pyjamas, and G2 Esports to redeem themselves from their recent performances.

9 HOURS AGO