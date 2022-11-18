Read full article on original website
Brandi Rhodes Says Wrestling Is Not In Her Plans Right Now
Brandi Rhodes provides an update on her future. Brandi hasn't wrestled since January when she competed on AEW Dark: Elevation, after returning to the ring in December 2021 following her pregnancy. She left AEW in February alongside her husband Cody Rhodes. Cody would return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 and...
Rhea Ripley Wins WarGames Advantage, Final Member Of Team Belair To Be Revealed On 11/25 SmackDown
Team Damage CTRL will have the advantage at WWE Survivor Series. On the November 21 episode of WWE Raw, Asuka faced Rhea Ripley in the WarGames Advantage match. The winner's team would earn the entrance order advantage in the Women's WarGames Match at WWE Survivor Series. In a rematch from WrestleMania 37, Ripley defeated Asuka to earn the advantage. Their respective teams fought each other after the bell. Asuka ended the battle by diving onto everyone at ringside.
Bryan Danielson: Being AEW Champion Doesn't Bring Me Joy, Working With Younger Talent Does
Bryan Danielson just wants to wrestle. Danielson has yet to hold gold in AEW despite multiple cracks at the AEW and ROH World Championships. Danielson is widely considered to be one of the best wrestlers in the world, but for him, the ability to get in the ring is more important than winning any title.
Several Talent Stiffed On Pay At New Evolution Pro Indie Show
There was a messy situation at a the November 13 New Evolution Pro show. During the show, several talent -- including Ultimo Dragon, Josh Alexander, Katsuhiko Nakajima, Naomichi Marufuji, and Alberto Del Rio -- were told that the promoter of the event had no money and they're not getting paid. Talent found the promoter, who claimed to have a medical emergency, and left to go to the hospital, leaving all the money they'd made from signings to split between the wrestlers.
Ace Austin: The Gambit Influence In My Presentation Was Accidental At First, Then I Leaned Into It
Ace Austin discusses the Gambit influence in his character and presentation. IMPACT Wrestling is a company that surely has a cast of characters, as the company regularly features wrestlers with unique gimmicks like Decay, Brian Myers, and PCO on their weekly programming. Ace Austin, who is also one of IMPACT's top stars, has a card-player type of presentation to his character as well, and he is considered by many to be one of the promotion's top stars.
Eric Bischoff Talks About How The Business Has Changed, Says That Characters & Stories Have Suffered
Eric Bischoff talks about how the pro wrestling business has changed over the years. Just like all other major sports, pro wrestling is a entity that seemingly reinvents itself every few years. When the popularity of social media started to take off, many wrestlers started to develop their in-ring style in a way that would consistently create jaw-dropping moments and viral GIFs.
MJF Wins AEW World Title With Help From William Regal At AEW Full Gear 2022
MJF became the new AEW World Champion at AEW Full Gear, defeating Jon Moxley in the main event. The finish saw Moxley force MJF to tap out with the bulldog choke, but the referee was down and didn't see the tap. As William Regal told Moxley to get the ref, he slipped MJF the brass knuckles. MJF laid out Moxley with the brass knuckles and pinned him for the victory.
AEW Dark: Elevation Results And Stream (11/21): Wheeler Yuta, Athena, Brian Cage, More In Action
All Elite Wrestling air the latest episode of its AEW Dark: Elevation event on November 21. Matches were taped on November 16 from Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Fans can watch the full stream in the video above. Full results are below. AEW Dark: Elevation Results And Stream (11/21)
Bianca Belair: Facing Rhea Ripley Is At The Top Of The List Of WrestleMania Matches I Want To Have
Bianca Belair says a WrestleMania match against Rhea Ripley is at the top of her list. Belair and Ripley both had breakout years in 2021; Belair won the Women's Royal Rumble Match and defeated Sasha Banks to win the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 37. At the same show, Ripley beat Asuka to win the Raw Women's Championship. Over a year later, Belair is the reigning Raw Women's Champion, and Ripley is a featured member of the roster. Both women have solidified their status as top stars on Raw, and fans continue to buzz about a potential match between the two.
Kris Statlander: I've Barely Scratched The Surface, I Can't Wait To Have The Best Years Of My Career
Kris Statlander is excited for her eventual return. On August 13, Statlander posted an Instagram video where she confirmed she had a "completely torn ACL and lateral meniscus" and would need surgery. She underwent knee surgery on September 7. As she recovers, Kris is looking ahead to the future and...
Great Muta Victorious In Final NJPW Bout At NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over
Great Muta walks away a winner. At NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over, Great Muta picked up a victory in his final NJPW match ever. Muta teamed with Kazuchika Okada & Toru Yano to defeat The Great-O-Khan, Aaron Henare, & Jeff Cobb. During the bout, Muta was able to avoid the...
Tyrus: To Find Out I'm The Largest NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Of All Time Is Cool
Tyrus won the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship at NWA Hard Times 3, defeating Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona in a three-way bout. Tyrus is billed at 6'7'' and 375 pounds, and according to him, is the largest man to hold the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title. A stat he is proud of.
PWG Announces Battle Of Los Angeles 2023 Will Take Place On 1/7 And 1/8
The dates are set for PWG BOLA. Pro Wrestling Guerrilla announced that Battle of Los Angeles 2023 will take place on January 7 and 8. Aside from COVID years (2020 and 2021), the annual tournament has taken place since 2005. Past winners include Kenny Omega, El Generico (Sami Zayn), Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, Riochet, and Bandido.
Producers, Backstage Notes On WWE Raw And Smackdown November 7-11
- Bloodline vs. New Day & Matt Riddle: Jamie Noble. - Jason Jordan produced all of Seth Rollins' segments, from the in ring with Judgment Day, his open challenge, the physicality with Bobby Lashley, and the match with Austin Theory. - Elias vs. Otis: Shawn Daivari. - Women's War Games...
Da Party Is Back In Town: Group Reunites For Uno Game
After posting several teasers over the last few weeks Da Party people were able to rejoice Sunday night when Chugs, Swiss, Creed, and Breeze cracked open the Uno deck. The last time we saw them was August of 2021 with a live game at Breeze’s house that was won by Chugs. Soon after Chugs a.k.a. Adam Cole Bay Bay debuted in AEW. Breeze had already been let go by WWE and with all of their lives going in different directions Da Party had to go on hiatus. They posted the saddest video for Chugs’ departure and it was left there. Earlier this year Swiss left WWE for AEW and it seemed all hope was lost on a reunion.
Jake Something On The End Of His Run With IMPACT Wrestling Leading To His Run In NJPW STRONG
Jake Something talks about his time with IMPACT Wrestling and that run coming to an end. Jake Something spent a lot of time in IMPACT Wrestling as Cousin Jake, the cousin of Cody Deaner. However, when Cody Deaner made the decision to join Eric Young in Violent by Design, Jake something was allowed to let his true self shine toward the end of his run with IMPACT. Jake departed from the company in early 2022 and now continues to build his name on the independent circuit and on stages such as New Japan STRONG.
Roman Reigns On His Run Potentially Ending: We're In The Second Quarter Of The Super Bowl
The Bloodline, specifically Roman Reigns, has been on top of WWE for over two years since Reigns won the WWE Universal Championship at WWE Payback 2020. During this run, Reigns has knocked off all challengers including Brock Lesnar multiple times, Logan Paul, Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, and more. There is...
NWA Powerrr Results (11/22): Kamille, EC3, And More Compete
The National Wrestling Alliance aired its latest episode of NWA Powerrr on November 22 on FITE TV. Full results (courtesy of WrestleZone) and highlights are below. NWA Powerrr Results (11/22) In the ring, EC3 and Thom Latimer exchange words, with Latimer telling EC3 not to say anything about his wife....
Jack Perry On His Name Change: I Don't Think I'm Going Back To Just Jungle Boy
"Jungle Boy" Jack Perry discusses the evolution of his name. When he arrived in AEW in 2019, Perry exclusively went by Jungle Boy, though Jim Ross often used his real name on commentary. As he continued to rise up the ranks in AEW, Jungle Boy kept his name. But in recent months, throughout his feud with Christian Cage and Luchasaurus, he has been referred to as "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry.
JCW Series Of Survivals Results (11/19): Maki Itoh, Nick Wayne, Mance Warner, More In Action
Jersey Championship Wrestling held its JCW Series of Survivals event on November 19 from Boonton Elks Lodge in Boonton, New Jersey. The event aired on YouTube and can be watched in the video above. Full results and highlights are below. JCW Series Of Survivals Results (11/19) - Elimination Match: Young,...
