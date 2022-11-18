ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton Springs, ME

Sally Ann (Pope) Halliday, obituary

Sally Ann (Pope) Halliday passed away peacefully at home on November 20, 2022. Sally was born on August 17, 1942 in Gardiner, Maine, the only daughter of Harold Thoits and Marjora Viola (Christensen) Pope. Sally attended Gardiner High School where she excelled in her studies, was active in several of...
BELFAST, ME
Nov. 22 update: Midcoast adds 17 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MAINE STATE
Karen Elaine Anderson, obituary

WALDOBORO — Karen Elaine Anderson, 67, of Waldoboro passed away peacefully at the Sussman House in Rockport, Maine on November 14, 2022, knowing faithfully she was going to be with her Savior. Born in Rockland, Maine on December 16, 1954 to Kenneth Russell Anderson and Beverly Ann (Young) Anderson, she was the second of three siblings.
WALDOBORO, ME
This Week in Lincolnville: Another November

Forty-three years ago, I began writing about Lincolnville every week for the Camden Herald. The editor at the time, Nancy Griffin, had interviewed me for a story about Lincolnville’s non-existent kindergarten, and our push to have one established. Not long after, she asked if I’d be Lincolnville’s correspondent, one of several (mostly) women covering the small towns that lay outside the borders of Camden-Rockport.
LINCOLNVILLE, ME
Elizabeth Beattie, notice

BELFAST — Elizabeth Beattie, 93, of Belfast, passed away on November 19, 2022. A graveside service will be held on December 1, 2022, at 11 a.m., at St. Mary's Cemetery in Clinton, Connecticut. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Deborah Lincoln House,...
BELFAST, ME
Rockland mayor aims to bring process back

ROCKLAND – “This is going to be a great year,” said Rockland City Council member Louise MacLellan-Ruf. In a 4-1 vote by council members, Monday, Nov. 21, MacLellan-Ruf became custodian of the gavel as mayor of Rockland for the upcoming year. This year begins with all five...
ROCKLAND, ME
UMaine unveils first 3D-printed home in a bid to mass-produce affordable housing

Researchers at the University of Maine on Monday unveiled what they say is a promising, climate-friendly response to the nation's affordable housing crisis: the world's first, bio-based 3D printed home. University, state and federal officials joined Maine Gov. Janet Mills and U.S. Sen. Susan Collins at a ribbon-cutting ceremony to...
MAINE STATE
Gordon R. Harris, notice

CAMDEN — Gordon R. Harris, 102, of Camden, died on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Windward Gardens in Camden. A Memorial Service will be announced by the Long Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 9 Mountain Street, Camden.
CAMDEN, ME
Robert E. Heald, notice

LINCOLNVILLE — Robert E. Heald,78, husband of Roberta Harris Heald, of Lincolnville, died on Friday, November 18, 2022, at the Sussman House in Rockport. A Memorial Service will be announced by the Long Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 9 Mountain Street, Camden.
LINCOLNVILLE, ME
Massive Christmas Celebration Returning To Augusta Civic Center

Based in Augusta, but serving several Maine communities, Central Church is known for their huge outreach events. Their Memorial Day weekend service in Capitol Park, the Easter Egg Drop, and Serve Central. These events are about more than just promoting a message. The events really are about helping those in...
AUGUSTA, ME
CP Holiday Train making stops in Maine on Wednesday

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Some of our neighbors to the north will be paying us a festive visits on Wednesday with the return of the The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train!. It’s back on the rails this season on its first cross-continent tour in three years. The CP Holiday Train...
HERMON, ME
Knox County sheriff to appoint Curt Andrick as Chief Deputy

Knox County Sheriff Pat Polky has announced that he will be appointing Curt R. Andrick as the next Chief Deputy of Knox County. His first day of duty will be on December 2, 2022. Andrick will take over for Chief Deputy Dwight Burtis, who filled the role for several months before starting retirement on Nov. 1, 2022.
KNOX COUNTY, ME
No injuries in West Gardiner house fire

WEST GARDINER, Maine (WABI) - Officials say there were no injuries during a house fire in West Gardiner Sunday night. They say it happened just before 7 p.m. on Lindsey Lane. They say they could see smoke coming out of the home when they got there. Both people who live...
WEST GARDINER, ME
Augusta To Kickoff Holiday Season With Epic Fireworks Display

One of the great things about life in Central Maine is how our cities and towns organize some pretty amazing festivals and events. The 4th of July, beer fests, food truck festivals, summer concert series, and Halloween. Then, of course, there is the mother of all festivals, the kickoff to...
AUGUSTA, ME
Police dismantle Maine drug trafficking operation

SULLIVAN, Maine — Police say they have dismantled a drug trafficking operation in Hancock County. The Hancock County Sheriff's Office and Maine Drug Enforcement Agency arrested three men in Sullivan following an investigation that spanned several weeks. Police say the men were bringing fentanyl and other drugs into the...
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME

