WATCH: Joy Behar slams Kevin McCarthy for skipping Pelosi announcement

O n Friday's broadcast of The View , Joy Behar blasted the Republicans for lacking "empathy," noting that many GOP lawmakers did not attend Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-CA) Thursday remarks.

Pelosi delivered a speech on the House floor, wherein she announced that she would not seek reelection to House leadership after almost two decades. In an earlier interview, she admitted that the recent brutal assault on her husband, Paul Pelosi, affected her decision.

WATCH: JOY BEHAR DOESN'T BLAME PELOSI 'FOR STEPPING DOWN AFTER WHAT THEY DID TO HER HUSBAND'



"Some of them didn’t even have the decency to clap during her speech or even show up. I’m looking at you, McCarthy," Behar said, referencing House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

McCarthy said that he didn't attend because “I had meetings, but normally, the others would do it during votes — I wish she could have done that, I could have been there."

Ana Navarro pointed out that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell congratulated Pelosi on her tenure, because he has "humanity."

The only senior Republican leadership official to attend was House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA).

As an example of Pelosi's empathy, Behar recalled the speaker's phone call to former Vice President Mike Pence during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Behar and Navarro then said that the reason people on the Right dislike Pelosi is because "she was effective" and "outlasted them."

Behar further called Pelosi "an inspiration," with Alyssa Farah Griffin saying that "you can’t help but respect the hell out of her."

Griffin praised the speaker's ability to know when to usher in a new era of leadership.