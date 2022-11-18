ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

WATCH: Joy Behar slams Kevin McCarthy for skipping Pelosi announcement

By Julia Johnson
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lyx9r_0jFzVTQ800

O n Friday's broadcast of The View , Joy Behar blasted the Republicans for lacking "empathy," noting that many GOP lawmakers did not attend Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-CA) Thursday remarks.

Pelosi delivered a speech on the House floor, wherein she announced that she would not seek reelection to House leadership after almost two decades. In an earlier interview, she admitted that the recent brutal assault on her husband, Paul Pelosi, affected her decision.

WATCH: JOY BEHAR DOESN'T BLAME PELOSI 'FOR STEPPING DOWN AFTER WHAT THEY DID TO HER HUSBAND'


"Some of them didn’t even have the decency to clap during her speech or even show up. I’m looking at you, McCarthy," Behar said, referencing House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

McCarthy said that he didn't attend because “I had meetings, but normally, the others would do it during votes — I wish she could have done that, I could have been there."

Ana Navarro pointed out that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell congratulated Pelosi on her tenure, because he has "humanity."

The only senior Republican leadership official to attend was House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA).

As an example of Pelosi's empathy, Behar recalled the speaker's phone call to former Vice President Mike Pence during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Behar and Navarro then said that the reason people on the Right dislike Pelosi is because "she was effective" and "outlasted them."

Behar further called Pelosi "an inspiration," with Alyssa Farah Griffin saying that "you can’t help but respect the hell out of her."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Griffin praised the speaker's ability to know when to usher in a new era of leadership.

Comments / 5

Clyde Brown
3d ago

she disgraced the American people on world t. v. when she tore up Trump's speech so who cares

Reply
4
Related
Washington Examiner

Omar and out: McCarthy vows to yank 'Squad' member from House committee

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said Saturday he intends to make good on his promise to kick Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) off the House Foreign Affairs Committee when the GOP takes control of Congress next year. McCarthy made the comments while speaking at the high-profile Republican Jewish Coalition’s 2022...
NEVADA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Biden Administration "Holding Open" Job For Nancy Pelosi

The Biden administration is “holding open” a position for Nancy Pelosi, who has given up Democratic House Leadership, according to Puck News’ Tara Palmeri. Pelosi announced Thursday that she would give up her role as the leader of the House Democratic Caucus after 19 years.
The Hill

House GOP expected to eliminate climate crisis committee

Republicans are expected to eliminate the House’s Select Committee on the Climate Crisis when they retake power in the lower chamber next year. “We don’t see a scenario where the ‘Climate Crisis Committee,’ a creature of Pelosi, will continue to exist,” the office of Rep. Garret Graves (La.), the top Republican on the panel, said in a statement to The Hill, referring to Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).
Rolling Stone

Barack Obama Visits Daily Show, Says Country Doesn’t Want ‘Crazy’

Former U.S. President Barack Obama sat down with Trevor Noah on The Daily Show on Thursday night. Obama talked about post-midterm results, shouted out young voters, and noted that it turns out America prefers “normal” after all. “I like to think that part of what happened in this election is people said, ‘OK, you know what, some of this stuff is getting a little too crazy,” said the former President, referring to Democrats securing the Senate last week. “It turns out that there is, you know, a majority of the country that does prefer normal, not crazy. And that’s...
News Breaking LIVE

Kevin McCarthy Refuses to State Whether He Endorses Trump for President

Likely soon-to-be United States Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy is not ready to make a public endorsement in the 2024 presidential race and has told reporters as much. When asked by reporters this past week whether he will endorse former President Donald Trump, who announced his third campaign for the White House on Tuesday night, McCarthy declined, telling reporters “you guys are crazy.”
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
254K+
Followers
73K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy