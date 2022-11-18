Read full article on original website
Longtime Calcasieu music educators receive first Distinguished Legacy Awards
Baton Rouge, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Music Educators Association (LMEA) has awarded its first Distinguished Legacy Awards to two McNeese State University graduates who have each devoted over 50 years to the music education field. LMEA says the new award seeks to recognize a lifetime of achievement and distinguished...
CPSO gives out turkeys instead of tickets
Calcasieu Parish, LA (KPLC) - Imagine you’re driving around Calcasieu Parish and you see a sheriff’s car and you’re being pulled over. It happens everyday but today you’re in for a surprise. “My heart dropped I didn’t know what had happened, I know I didn’t run...
Iota house fire
Body of missing woman recovered from car found in Bayou d'Inde. Locals look to boost mental health with wildlife sanctuary.
Sheriff’s Office increases presence at Prien Lake Mall for holidays
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office says they will have an increased presence at the Prien Lake Mall as the holiday season approaches. Deputies will be patrolling the parking lot and manning a mobile command center in the mall area from Friday, Nov. 25 through Monday, Dec. 26.
Calcasieu Police Jury hosting ‘Christmas at the Courthouse’ free event
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury is decking the halls in preparation for the “Christmas at the Courthouse” celebration, a free event that is from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, at the Historic Calcasieu Courthouse. A wide range of Christmas characters...
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Announces New Lake Charles Office Location Opening
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Announces New Lake Charles Office Location Opening. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On November 18, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) announced that the Lake Charles Office has moved to its new facility located at 1025 Tom Watson Road. The office will house LDWF enforcement, wildlife, and fisheries personnel and is open Monday-Friday from 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Unknown substance closes Luke Powers Road
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Luke Powers Road is closed after an unknown substance was discovered on the road, according to OHSEP Director Dick Gremillion. The Lake Charles Fire Department is on the scene and is working to deploy sand on the road along with the Louisiana DOTD. The road...
Volunteers prepare Thanksgiving food baskets for seniors
Three hundred and fifty homebound senior citizens in Southwest Louisiana had Thanksgiving food baskets delivered to their homes this weekend. This is the 16th year the Calcasieu Council on Aging and Phillips 66 Lake Charles Manufacturing Complex have come together to provide the homebound senior community with all of the necessary items needed to prepare a proper, easy-to-prepare holiday meal.
Turkey prices, availability impacted by avian flu
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Ham may be the meat of choice joining the Thanksgiving dinner this year, after reports of avian flu have impacted turkey and even chicken availability, causing prices to increase. “We’re down by about 20 percent to 30 percent from previous years,” owner of Honey B...
A GoFund me account is set up to raise money for funeral expenses of Stephany Fong
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Friends of Stephany Fong have set up a Go Fund Me account to raise money for her funeral expenses. KPLC has verified with the family that the account is legitimate and done with their consent. The 32-year-old woman had been missing since 5 a.m. Saturday morning....
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 21, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 21, 2022. David Louis Fairman Jr., 51, Lake Charles: Failure to perform any work for 45 days or longer after receiving payment; misapplication of contractor payments over $1,000. Charles Darren Sensat, 55, Chalmette: Telephone harassment. Logan Reed Gauthier,...
CPSO searching for suspect in Westlake theft
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in two burglaries that took place in the early morning hours of August 28 and November 12 at a local refinery in Westlake. Th unknown suspect entered the property and stole a total of...
Missing Louisiana woman found dead in car submerged in river
Stephany Fong, 32, of Lake Charles was reported missing Nov. 19.
Calcasieu Gaming Revenue District signs off on deal with Horseshoe Casino
The Calcasieu Parish Gaming Revenue District approved the development agreement between it and the Horseshoe Casino on Friday, the third and final formal step in the process. Now, it goes to Caesar’s, Horseshoe’s parent company, for signatures. The City of Lake Charles approved the resolution on Wednesday and the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury on Thursday.
Audit: Oberlin repeating errors from 13 years ago
An independent audit of the town of Oberlin’s finances from the last fiscal year reveals repeated deficiencies and unsolved issues, some dating back to 2009 and 2017. The report compiled by auditors at Colder, Slaven and Company and released Monday by the state Legislative Auditor’s office covers the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021.
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Area of Louisiana Ave. and Bank St. closed
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department issued an advisory to avoid the area of Louisiana Avenue and Bank Street for the next three hours. The roads are closed due to an accident, LCPD said.
Locals look to boost mental health with wildlife sanctuary
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake area resident, Michele Trahan, and her husband turned their personal home into a place to help animals and welcome anyone who may need a emotional boost. Emotional support can be both beneficial for animals and humans. “Animals feel a whole lot more than people...
Authorities in Louisiana Locate Lake Charles Woman Reported Missing After Leaving Work On November 19
Authorities in Louisiana Locate Lake Charles Woman Reported Missing After Leaving Work On November 19. An update has been published regarding this incident. Follow this link to read the update. Original:. This article was titled “Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Lake Charles Woman Reported Missing After Leaving Work...
Seacor Lift Boat Evacuated in Gulf South of Lake Charles
The vessel is owned by the same company that owned the ill-fated Seacor Power lift boat. That lift boat capsized killing 13 back in 2021.
Don’t Miss Lake Charles’ Light up the Lake Christmas Celebration This Weekend
Well, Thanksgiving is this Thursday, November 24th and once that is over, folks all over Southwest Louisiana and Lake Charles will immediately move into full Christmas mode. It will be time for us to start putting up our Christmas decorations, get some shopping done, or just relax by the fire and watch some football.
