Calcasieu Parish, LA

KPLC TV

CPSO gives out turkeys instead of tickets

Calcasieu Parish, LA (KPLC) - Imagine you’re driving around Calcasieu Parish and you see a sheriff’s car and you’re being pulled over. It happens everyday but today you’re in for a surprise. “My heart dropped I didn’t know what had happened, I know I didn’t run...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Iota house fire

IOTA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Announces New Lake Charles Office Location Opening

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Announces New Lake Charles Office Location Opening. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On November 18, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) announced that the Lake Charles Office has moved to its new facility located at 1025 Tom Watson Road. The office will house LDWF enforcement, wildlife, and fisheries personnel and is open Monday-Friday from 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Unknown substance closes Luke Powers Road

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Luke Powers Road is closed after an unknown substance was discovered on the road, according to OHSEP Director Dick Gremillion. The Lake Charles Fire Department is on the scene and is working to deploy sand on the road along with the Louisiana DOTD. The road...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Volunteers prepare Thanksgiving food baskets for seniors

Three hundred and fifty homebound senior citizens in Southwest Louisiana had Thanksgiving food baskets delivered to their homes this weekend. This is the 16th year the Calcasieu Council on Aging and Phillips 66 Lake Charles Manufacturing Complex have come together to provide the homebound senior community with all of the necessary items needed to prepare a proper, easy-to-prepare holiday meal.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Turkey prices, availability impacted by avian flu

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Ham may be the meat of choice joining the Thanksgiving dinner this year, after reports of avian flu have impacted turkey and even chicken availability, causing prices to increase. “We’re down by about 20 percent to 30 percent from previous years,” owner of Honey B...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 21, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 21, 2022. David Louis Fairman Jr., 51, Lake Charles: Failure to perform any work for 45 days or longer after receiving payment; misapplication of contractor payments over $1,000. Charles Darren Sensat, 55, Chalmette: Telephone harassment. Logan Reed Gauthier,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

CPSO searching for suspect in Westlake theft

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in two burglaries that took place in the early morning hours of August 28 and November 12 at a local refinery in Westlake. Th unknown suspect entered the property and stole a total of...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Calcasieu Gaming Revenue District signs off on deal with Horseshoe Casino

The Calcasieu Parish Gaming Revenue District approved the development agreement between it and the Horseshoe Casino on Friday, the third and final formal step in the process. Now, it goes to Caesar’s, Horseshoe’s parent company, for signatures. The City of Lake Charles approved the resolution on Wednesday and the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury on Thursday.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Audit: Oberlin repeating errors from 13 years ago

An independent audit of the town of Oberlin’s finances from the last fiscal year reveals repeated deficiencies and unsolved issues, some dating back to 2009 and 2017. The report compiled by auditors at Colder, Slaven and Company and released Monday by the state Legislative Auditor’s office covers the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021.
OBERLIN, LA
KPLC TV

Locals look to boost mental health with wildlife sanctuary

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake area resident, Michele Trahan, and her husband turned their personal home into a place to help animals and welcome anyone who may need a emotional boost. Emotional support can be both beneficial for animals and humans. “Animals feel a whole lot more than people...
LAKE CHARLES, LA

