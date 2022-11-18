Read full article on original website
Lyft driver shot to death moments after dropping off passenger in DeKalb County identified
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Lyft driver is dead after police say she got caught in the middle of the domestic dispute between her passenger and a man. Police found 31-year-old Lauren Allen shot to death inside her car on Monday night. Investigators believe she had just dropped off a passenger on Cedar Croft Court when the passenger got into an argument with a man.
15-year-old boy arrested for shooting, killing woman in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Ga. — A 15-year-old boy is facing charges after police said he shot a woman to death in Polk County last week. The GBI said they arrested Ashjuan Stocks, 15, on Nov. 19. Stocks is accused of killing 38-year-old Cieria Lashae Colvin. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
'There was blood everywhere' | Witness statements reveal chaos after deadly shooting at Gwinnett shopping plaza
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A deadly Gwinnett shopping plaza shooting happened because one of the teens accused of murder owed the victim money, a police report suggests. Two teenagers were arrested in Walton County, Florida last week, accused in the death of Ryan Rodriguez Romero. The 16-year-old was shot and killed on Nov. 16 outside of La Mexicana Supermarket. A teenage girl was shot in the back, a police report revealed.
Deputies: Georgia teenager gave co-worker lethal dose of fentanyl while on the job
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. A Georgia teenager is facing charges after deputies say he gave fentanyl to a co-worker who later died. The Hall County Sheriff's Office arrested Brandon Jared Soto, 18, on Friday in connection to the July 13 death of Halaya Graciela Herrera.
Only suspect in custody for a little boy's death is held on $5M bond
WASHINGTON, In. — The only suspect in custody for the death of a five-year-old boy found in a suitcase appeared in court Monday. Dawn Coleman faces various charges in connection with the death of Cairo Jordan. Jordan is the 5-year-old boy found stuffed in a suitcase in rural Indiana.
An ex-Gwinnett cop convicted of woman's 1993 murder vows his innocence. New evidence was just uncovered.
11Alive News uncovered evidence never heard or seen by the jury, which in 1995 convicted Michael Chapel to life in prison for murder. A former Gwinnett County Police officer, who has spent nearly three decades in prison for murdering a woman while on duty, is vowing his innocence. 11Alive Investigators...
GBI identifies man who shot at Paulding County deputies during traffic stop
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into a shooting involving deputies after a Sunday morning traffic stop turned into a shootout. GBI officials identified Billy Wayne Denton, 36, of Rockmart as the man involved in the shootout with Paulding County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 10 a.m. on Sunday,...
19-year-old driving stolen car shot, killed by Clayton County officer, GBI says
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police shot and killed a 19-year-old after a traffic stop involving a stolen car, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Channel 2′s Tom Regan reported from the scene off Commerce Road as the investigation unfolded on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
GBI: Man dies after pursuit, shootout with Paulding deputies
A traffic stop led to a shooting and subsequent pursuit that left the suspect dead in Paulding County on Sunday morning, according to authorities.
A Ga. man escaped to Jamaica to avoid child molestation charges. His 11-year run is finally over.
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A former Paulding County man was forced to return to the United States Monday after moving to Jamacia to avoid child molestation charges, investigators say. For over 11 years, 71-year-old Charles Manord Rainey lived in Jamaica to avoid being arrested for charges taken out against...
Man who fatally shot DeKalb nightclub security guard, injured another arrested, deputies say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Nearly a month after two security guards were shot at a DeKalb County nightclub, deputies say the shooter is in custody. Erik McKenzie, 30, was shot and killed on October 25 at the Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge on Glenwood Road in Decatur. Another security guard was shot and injured, but survived.
Man goes missing after arriving in Atlanta for event, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The public’s help is needed in the search for a missing man. Atlanta Police say 60-year-old Ricky Hrabowskie arrived in Atlanta on Saturday for an event. They say he spoke to loved ones that day and was confused about directions. Family members say...
GBI: Clayton County officer fatally shoots teen suspected of stealing car
Clayton County police have called in the GBI to open an investigation into an officer-involved shooting that took place Monday afternoon.
Alabama: Authorities searching for four children last seen in Sylacauga
TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating four children who were last seen Thursday afternoon. ALEA has issued an Emergency Missing Child Alert for four members of the Buchanan family, who were all last seen at 11:35 a.m. in Sylacauga: Aaliyah Grace Buchanan. 12 years old. […]
Traffic stop leads to chase, shootout with Paulding County deputy; suspect dead, sheriff says
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A traffic stop in Paulding County led to a chase and a shootout between a deputy and the suspect, the sheriff's office said. It started just before 10 a.m. at the intersection of Macland Road and Bobo Road in Dallas, Georgia. After deputies walked up to the pickup truck, they saw the driver, identified as 36-year-old Billy Wayne Denton of Rockmart, who pulled out a pistol right in front of the deputies.
Standoff suspect taken into custody in Clayton County
HAMPTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County Police say a man involved in an hours-long standoff is now in police custody. The Clayton County Police Department says the suspect is in custody. No other information has been released. LIVE UPDATES:. The Clayton County PD officials say that just after...
Accused child molester who fled to Jamaica arrested, returned to metro Atlanta
For more than 11 years, a former Paulding County man lived in Jamaica to avoid being prosecuted for child molestation....
Alabama: Head-on collision claims three lives
A two-car crash near Montgomery left three people dead, according to troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
More Details released by GBI on Fatal Rockmart Shooting
The GBI has arrested Ashjuan Stocks, age 15, of Rockmart, and charged him with felony malice murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a pistol by a person under 18, and possession of marijuana within a 1000ft of the housing authority. The charges relate to the shooting death of Cieria Lashae Colvin. The Rockmart Police Department requested the GBI assist with a shooting investigation where Colvin was found shot in the area of Forrest Court in Rockmart on November 19. Colvin was taken to a local hospital, where she died. The investigation is active and ongoing. If anyone has information about this case, they should contact the GBI Calhoun office at 706-624-1424.
Life in prison without parole for man who ran over Douglas County grandmother
A man who killed a grandmother in 2014 by running her over was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of pa...
