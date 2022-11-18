Where are the good, young Steelers coaches? There aren't any

This isn’t a good look for the Steelers.

NFL.com just released a list of the top 100 young coaches to watch in the NFL.

Pittsburgh did not have one coach under the age of 45 with no previous head coaching experience.

The piece by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero is the longest list ever compiled since he started doing it six years ago.

The Steelers do have Brian Flores on their staff, but he is disqualified because he was already a head coach in the NFL, with the Miami Dolphins.

Some of the names on the list include 42-year-old Buccaneers passing game coordinator and inside linebackers coach Larry Foote, a former Steeler, 40-year-old special teams coach Bubba Ventrone out of Chartiers Valley, Buccaneers Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich, just to name a few.

Chris Mueller on the PM Team calls it a “brain drain” and blames it on two things.

“Art Rooney not wanting to pay top dollar, be competitive, be seen as a desirable place to say hey, you’ll get paid here if you’re and up and upcoming coach, that’s one and it’s a byproduct of Mike Tomlin just apparently thinking that football is still being played in 2002,” said Mueller.

Mueller goes on to point out Tomlin hiring Matt Canada, who had a thin resume in the NFL and then allowing Canada to bring in his own offensive coaching assistants.