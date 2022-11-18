Steubenville PD holding civil service exam
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF)
The Steubenville Police Department is hiring officers!
They are holding a Civil Service Exam for police officer.
It will be on December 6 at 6:00 P.M., at Eastern Gateway Community College.
The physical agility test will be held Friday, December 9th at 6:00 p.m. at Steubenville High School.
