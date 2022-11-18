ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steubenville, OH

Steubenville PD holding civil service exam

By Taylor Long
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RyEBa_0jFzUxoR00

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF)

The Steubenville Police Department is hiring officers!

They are holding a Civil Service Exam for police officer.

It will be on December 6 at 6:00 P.M., at Eastern Gateway Community College.

The physical agility test will be held Friday, December 9th at 6:00 p.m. at Steubenville High School.

Here is a full list of requirements!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTRF- 7News

Central And Steubenville March On To Semifinals

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Central and Steubenville are the two area high school football teams that are still alive. Both will play in their state semifinals this weekend. Wheeling Central will meet top seed and 12-0 James Monroe Friday at 4 p.m. in Lindside. Steubenville will meet Cincinnati Wyoming Saturday night at 7 p.m. at […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling man, AKA ‘Fuzz’ had drugs near Ohio County playground

A Wheeling man admitted to distributing methamphetamine, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld said. Ronald Shaw, also known as “Fuzz,” 51, pleaded guilty to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine within 1000 feet of a Protected Location. Shaw had more than 50 grams of methamphetamine near Overbrook Playground […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Veterans Voices: George Cook, Ray Norris, Glen Stalder

MONROE COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – More than 16 million American men and women served in the military in World War II. About 839,000 of them were from Ohio. 1,800 from Monroe County.  Now, only three of them are left, the last of the “Greatest Generation” from the county.  George Cook. Ray Norris. Glen Stalder. Separate branches, and […]
MONROE COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Update on structure fire at Wilson Furniture

Bridgeport, OH — Friday night a large structure fire broke out in Belmont County. Wilson's furniture of Bridgeport has been around for 124 years being a staple in Belmont County. The fire rekindled for part of the evening Saturday but appeared to be quick put out. "It's a sad...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Wilson family and employees overcoming devastating fire

Bridgeport, OH — Owner Jason Wilson and others at Wilson Furniture Store of Bridgeport say they've been very busy since the devastating fire broke out Friday evening. Although the cause of the fire is still under investigation, they are open for business and happily accepting customers. "So tomorrow at...
BRIDGEPORT, OH
WTRF- 7News

Sign of the times: Wheeling Park athlete helps fellow swimmer

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)– This Ohio County student athlete is going above and beyond to ensure his teammate has an equal opportunity to learn. **Wheeling Park High School swimmer learns sign language to help teammate** “I don’t know, it’s just the first thing that came to my head was just learn sign language.“ Aidan Kosol, Wheeling Park […]
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

Victim in Steubenville shooting facing drug possession charges

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Steubenville police have released some details about an October shooting. The shooting took place near Sherman Avenue during the afternoon of Oct. 31. The victim was taken to a Pittsburgh hospital and a 17-year-old male was taken into custody later that week. The teen was...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

WVU Medicine offering state of the art heart care locally

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Less than five years ago, heart patients would have to leave the Mountain State for advanced procedures such as heart transplants, artificial hearts or robotic surgeries for valve replacements. But now the Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Program at WVU Medicine offers not only these but many other state-of-the-art programs […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling Hospital stuck with RSV cases, needs more resources

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The latest reports indicate that pediatricians are pleading that the Biden administration declare RSV an all out emergency. RSV, is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. People usually recover in one to two weeks. This virus doesn’t typically hit people so early in the season. But this […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Future dog park in Belmont County gets a 27k grant

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – The organizers of the future Belmont County Dog Park got some good news today. They are getting a $27,000 NatureWorks grant. They’ve been raising money for months, most recently with a Dog Halloween Costume contest. And they may get even more community support. “The budget was over $80,000. If we’re […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Officials give more information on Wheeling Park going code red

New information has been revealed regarding the code red on Thursday at Wheeling Park. According to Sheriff Tom Howard, an adult non-student shared a screenshot from a social media site with a student and that student perceived the image to be a possible threat. The student reported the matter to school officials. Howard says the […]
WTRF- 7News

New fire training center can be filled with smoke and flames

WINTERSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — A nearly one-million dollar facility opened its doors in Jefferson County today—made specifically to be set on fire. It’s a new training academy for Ohio firefighters, to prepare them for whatever obstacles stand in the way of a quick rescue. The ribbon was cut at the Pugliese Fire Training Center in […]
WINTERSVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Barnesville issues boil order after waterline repairs

BARNESVILLE, OHIO (WTRF) – The Barnesville Water Department has announced a precautionary boil advisory related to emergency waterline repairs. The affected areas include: Joe Jefferis Road, Mt. Olivett Road, Fairview Street, Mt. Olivett Road North East (Twp.174), Mt. Olivett Road North West, Penny Lane, Harry’s Ridge Road, Brad’s Way, Mt. Olivett North West, Farson Drive, […]
BARNESVILLE, OH
wtae.com

Beaver County rape suspect arrested in Florida

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. — A Beaver County man was arrested Monday in Florida with multiple active felony warrants. A Facebook post from the sheriff's office in Walton County, Florida, said that Elvin Diaz-Figueroa, 38, is facing multiple counts of rape and sexual assault of a minor under the age of 12.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Man behind beloved holiday lights display in Beaver County says it was vandalized

NORTH SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A beloved holiday lights display in Beaver County was allegedly vandalized over the weekend. The man who sets it up each year, North Sewickley Township supervisor Emmett Santillo, said the display has been entertaining the community for decades. Santillo also uses the display as a way to collect donations for the Women’s Center of Beaver County.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Top 8 Best Pizza in West Virginia

- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

The River Pilots fall to Newark Catholic

(WTRF)–OHSAA high school football playoffs continued with River v. Newark Catholic. #2 River, has 12 wins under their belt with only one loss. Newark Catholic is the number one seed, also only falling once this season.   The River Pilots falls to the Green Wave 27-12. Newark advances to the State semifinals.
NEWARK, OH
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

76K+
Followers
9K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy