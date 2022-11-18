Steubenville PD holding civil service exam

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF)

The Steubenville Police Department is hiring officers!

They are holding a Civil Service Exam for police officer.

It will be on December 6 at 6:00 P.M., at Eastern Gateway Community College.

The physical agility test will be held Friday, December 9th at 6:00 p.m. at Steubenville High School.

Here is a full list of requirements!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.