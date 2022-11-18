ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s How to Score Your Favorite Brands For a Fraction of the Price—Including Lululemon, Kate Spade & UGG

By Maya Gandara
 4 days ago

There’s something special about thrifting pieces for your wardrobe that big box retail shopping lacks—the ability to discover unique styles that not many other people are likely to own, or the fact that you can score high-quality items at a much lower cost than buying direct, are a couple factors that come to mind. That said, if your area is short of intriguing consignment shops, there are simple ways to still take part in the fun (and savings), and Resale Loop, an online resale marketplace , is one of them.

Resale Loop connects shoppers to local consignment shops across the U.S., giving you the opportunity to sift through thousands upon thousands of pre-owned pieces from the comfort of your own home, and for a fraction of the cost of their original pricing. Anything from purses to shoes to jewelry are included, many of which come from luxury brands such as Gucci, Coach, and Kate Spade.

The marketplace utilizes luxury style experts who search far and wide (local and national consignment shops) to curate a selection of lightly pre-owned items from popular brands. While this ensures each purchase (which comes directly from the consignment shops themselves) is of the utmost quality, Resale Loop accepts returns for a full refund within four days if you aren’t stoked about your order.

The selection of pieces on the site are updated daily, allowing you to continually shop new items whenever you please. But if you see something you like, we’d recommend acting fast—each piece is unique and often only has one of each in stock.

Right now, we’ve got our eye on multiple hidden treasures, including this plaid tote bag from Coach , these gold turquoise earrings from Kendra Scott , and an ultra-comfy pair of UGGs .

If you’ve been trying to shop in a more sustainable fashion, Resale Loop is a great place to start. The earth (and your wallet) deserve it. Check out some of our favorites currently up on the site down below—just make sure to grab them before someone else does.

