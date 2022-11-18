Dec. 7: Special screening of ‘Paris is Burning’ at Red River Theatres with post-film discussion

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
manchesterinklink.com
Double Midnight Comics expansion includes new location at The Factory on Willow
MANCHESTER, NH – The #DoubleMidnightComicsReboot was revealed today and the comments across social media leading up to this announcement did not disappoint. Chris and Scott Proulx, co-owners of Double Midnight Comics announced alongside good friend and business partner, Brett Parker that they are moving their Manchester location down the street to The Factory on Willow located at 252 Willow St.
manchesterinklink.com
Small Business Saturday is Nov. 26: Discover a community of makers, doers and retailers
MANCHESTER, NH – When it all started 10 years ago, Shop Small Saturday was a response to the wildly popular Black Friday – a day when holiday shoppers flooded malls and bigger retailers to snap up the best deals and put them “in the black” – with an end-of-year shopping spree to do the same for the little guys. Back then, what sounded altruistic still had an undertone of commercialism, as it was the brainchild of American Express.
manchesterinklink.com
Members First Credit Union headquarters recognized for construction excellence
MANCHESTER, NH – Members First Credit Union’s new headquarters, which opened in the fall of 2021, was recently recognized by Construction Resource magazine. The publication awarded construction manager Sullivan Construction the Excellence in Design/Build Award for the work they did at 7 Salmon St., in Manchester. Construction Resource...
manchesterinklink.com
Manchester priest to be honored for long and loyal service, installation ceremony set for Dec. 6
MANCHESTER, NH – The Most Reverend Peter A. Libasci, Bishop of Manchester, recently announced that His Holiness Pope Francis has elevated a priest of the Diocese of Manchester to Chaplain to His Holiness: Reverend Monsignor Marc R. Montminy. “I know that these honors are humbly but joyfully received by...
manchesterinklink.com
FIT annual fundraiser brings in $235K to support programs for homeless, food insecure
MANCHESTER, NH – Hundreds of business, political, and community leaders gathered for the Families in Transition (FIT) 29th Annual Breakfast fundraiser to kick off the holiday season with heartfelt giving in support of people experiencing homelessness and food insecurity in the Granite State. The tally is still being finalized, but the generosity is overwhelming, with more than $200 thousand collected from the event, all of which will help fund FIT’s various programs designed to help those in need this winter and into next year.
manchesterinklink.com
Mental Health professionals assist police and fire to rescue man from Merrimack River
MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Fire and AMR responded to the base of the dam under the Amoskeag Bridge Monday for a report of a man in the river. The first units arrived at 12:50 p.m. and found a man in the water and walking around the area of the dam, toward the island. The man reached the island at the same time rescue crews were arriving in boats that had been launched from the boat ramp near Delta Dental Stadium.
manchesterinklink.com
Tompkins named to serve as next NHTI president
CONCORD, NH –The Trustees of the Community College System of New Hampshire (CCSNH) have selected a career educator skilled in community college innovation to be the next president of NHTI-Concord’s Community College. Dr. Patrick Tompkins, currently with the Virginia Community College System, was selected from a pool of over 60 applicants and will assume his new role on February 1, 2023.
manchesterinklink.com
Format update for Nov. 26 Memorial High School’s 2022 Hall of Fame
MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Memorial High School’s Hall of Fame Selection Committee will welcome this year’s inductees, family and friends on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Memorial High School, 1 Crusader Way. Event chairman Ted Menswar Jr. has been working hard, not only to organize the event...
manchesterinklink.com
The Soapbox: Speak up about proposed Nashua asphalt plant proposal
Newport Construction Corporation recently submitted an application to build an asphalt plant in downtown Nashua. The plant would be located at 145 Temple St., which is in a residential neighborhood. In fact, it would be located a mere 100 feet away from the old clothes hanger factor that is being renovated into 88 apartments!
manchesterinklink.com
Manchester area unemployment down, wages up
MANCHESTER, NH – Unemployment in Manchester and surrounding towns is lower than in the rest of the country, and down from last year, while wages are up, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data released this month. In its annual Manchester economic summary, the BLS reported that in...
Comments / 0