Dec. 7: Special screening of ‘Paris is Burning’ at Red River Theatres with post-film discussion

MANCHESTER, NH – Hundreds of business, political, and community leaders gathered for the Families in Transition (FIT) 29th Annual Breakfast fundraiser to kick off the holiday season with heartfelt giving in support of people experiencing homelessness and food insecurity in the Granite State. The tally is still being finalized, but the generosity is overwhelming, with more than $200 thousand collected from the event, all of which will help fund FIT’s various programs designed to help those in need this winter and into next year.

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 5 HOURS AGO