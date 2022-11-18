ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Give Big Hawai‘i: A Guide For Volunteers In Search of a Cause

Good people in good organizations doing good work are the threads that hold us together, especially in times like these. And these people and organizations depend on people like you to succeed in their work. Here you’ll find an encyclopedia of sorts, outlining the work of Hawai‘i nonprofits that bring...
Give Big Hawai‘i: Who Benefits from Nonprofits? The Maui Farm

Fleeing an abusive relationship, J.C. took her daughter to Women Helping Women’s 24-hour emergency domestic shelter. At the time, she’d never heard of The Maui Farm, but the staff at Women Helping Women got her on the waiting list for a residential program there. Soon, she and her 8-year-old daughter were living on 8 acres in Makawao with other women and children.
